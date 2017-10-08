Alexion: Buy On Dips With Soliris Catalyst Upcoming

by S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock made a smart recovery from a major slump it faced earlier this year. The stock is back close to its 52 weeks high but is still away from its all time highs. The company recently announced its bold corporate restructuring plan which will see some major changes in its strategies. The plan shows promise and with proper implementation may boost the stock price significantly, making it an attractive investment.

The Charities scandal

Alexion had been through some issues lately. The company had been subjected to investigation by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. This “open and ongoing investigation” concerned itself with the company’s support to various charities which offered aid to Medicare patients. The scandal not only rocked the company stock price but also led to the departure of its then CEO David Hallal and CFO Vikas Sinha. On the financial side, the company had to delay its third quarter 10-Q report, despite clarifying that it was not required to reinstate the financial statements.

Corporate restructuring, move to Boston and workforce reduction

Alexion is now pursuing corporate restructuring to make its policies and processes more transparent and efficient. The restructuring also aims for cost optimization. Alexion believes that these efforts will lead to $270 million in GAAP and approximately $250 million in non-GAAP pre-tax savings annually by 2019. It is also expected to boost the company’s GAAP operating margin to 37% and non-GAAP operating margin to 50% in 2019. It also plans to boost its R&D spending by nearly $100 million annually starting next year onwards. Combined with the company’s focus on rare disease therapy portfolio and developing its core competence around hematology, nephrology, neurology and metabolic disorders, this ambitious restructuring plan is expected to have strong positive impact on the stock price in the coming quarters.

The company’s restructuring is not only concerned with financial aspects but also with operational efficiencies. Alexion plans to slash its global workforce by 20 percent, leading to long term cost efficiencies. It will also help the company in boosting its R&D efforts, which are also bound to get a positive impetus from Alexion’s plan to set up a new Research Center of Excellence in New Haven, CT while it also intends to move its corporate headquarter to Boston. Meanwhile, the company will be shuttering down a few facilities in order to avoid duplication and redundancies. These facilities include US based facilities such as its Rhode Island manufacturing site and some other international locations. It is also contemplating outsourcing certain functions including HR and IT to avail cost efficiencies. While these changes are likely to have positive impact in the long run, the company’s GAAP EPS in the coming quarter may be adversely affected by restructuring expenses. The impact is likely to be marginal though.

Divesting assets

The restructuring also involves divesting certain assets. The company currently has three commercial products in its portfolio and another two in advanced stage pipeline. The three advanced stage drug candidates are Eculizumab (Soliris) and ALXN1210, both of which are being tested for two indications each. The company is expected to have renewed focus on these drugs as it decided to de-prioritize the development of ALXN1101 (cPMP replacement therapy) and ALXN6000 (samalizumab) clinical development programs. The company is now looking to out-license these assets, a move which may see notable decline in the company’s R&D expenses. The company is also likely to benefit from the discontinuance of preclinical programs with mRNA therapies.

Guidance improved as a result

These endeavors will help the company to focus its resources on core business areas. The company consequently updated its FY 2017 guidance to raise its revenue estimate from $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion range to $3.45 billion and $3.52 billion range. Its R&D expenses are also expected to decline from 22 to 23 percent of revenue to 21 to 22 percent range. The guidance revision implies that the company will be posting equally strong results in the coming quarters as it did in the second quarter, which saw its non GAAP EPS increase to $1.56 from $1.13 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Alexion stock grew more than 14 percent this year so far, despite a major decline earlier this year. The stock is expected to continue its smart recovery from the bottom as the company announced positive news on various fronts. In the coming quarters, it is scheduled to announce several mid to late stage study results, which may provide strong positive impetus to the stock. However, the most prominent concern currently is to see how efficiently the company is able to implement its recently announced corporate restructuring plan. Proper implementation may lead the company into a new direction, leading to robust value creation.

Upcoming catalyst

Soliris has a PDUFA date on October 23, 2017. The PDUFA is for Soliris as a treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (‘GMG). The drug was recently approved in the EU for this indication. Refractory GMG occurs in 10-15% of GMG patients who do not respond well to treatment. “The prevalence of MG in the United States is estimated to be about 20/100,000 population. However, MG is probably under diagnosed and the prevalence may be higher.” So, given Soliris price tag of around $400,000 in the US, this opens up a market worth about $750mn in the US and EU combined.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.