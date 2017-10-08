10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Paced By Uniti Group's October Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October 10%+ forward yield dividend dogs showed 31.4% LESS net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The high-priced small Dogs dominated October's 10%+ forward yield top ten.

66 U.S. Exchange stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $4+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of October 5. Yield ranking above 11.6% focused the list on 30 for this article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Predicted 20.4% To 76.1% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ DiviDogs By October 2018

Three of the ten top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ DiviDogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for October 2018 were:

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $761.24, based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UNIT.

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) was projected to net $501.74, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

Clere (OTCPK:BALOF) was projected to net $410.09, based on dividends alone, (with no target price estimates from any analysts) less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 152% more than the market as a whole.

Triangle Capital (TCAP) was projected to net $374.03 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $265.83, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MDLY.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $352.52, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Alcentra Capital (ABDC) was projected to net $314.59, based on a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $259.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $225.11, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

USD Partners (USDP) netted $204.19 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for USDP.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.69% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

66 Top 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 10%+ DiviDog Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 10/5/17 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Clere (OTCPK:BALOF) [1] was tops of two financial services representatives. The other one placed fifth, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [5].

In second place, Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) [2] was one of two utilites sector representatives in the top ten. The other placed third, Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) [3].

Two Basic Materials representatives placed fourth and sixth, Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) [4], and China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCPK:CSUAY) [6].

Two real estate sector firms placed seventh, and ninth. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [6], and Uniti Group (UNIT) [9].

The remaining two single sector representatives placed eight, and tenth. They were Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GDTAF) [8] representing the industrial sector, and BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [10] from energy. These completed the 10%+ DiviDogs top ten for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ DiviDogs Showed 6.78% To 63.17% Upsides To October, 2018; (22) Worst Downside From One of Four Was -14.93%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Estimated (23) A 11.24% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 20.98% Net Gain From Thirty 10%+DiviDogs By October 2018

10%+DiviDogs top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 5, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8.5% in the coming year. Notice, price $1,900 below dividend in the coming year forecasts no transition to any Dow-like oversold condition for 10%+ DiviDogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a more accurate projected estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 31.4% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ DiviDogs To October 2018

Ten top 10%+ DiviDogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 10/5/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs Delivering (25) 16.67% Vs. (26) 24.30% Net Gains by All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ DiviDogs kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 31.4% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yield dog, Uniti Group (UNIT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 76.12%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ DiviDogs for October 5 were: Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY); Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Arlington Asset Inv (AI), with prices ranging from $5.49 to $12.77.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs for October 5 were: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF); Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY); Uniti Group (UNIT); Clere (OTCPK:BALOF); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $13.61 to $22.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

