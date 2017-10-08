Switch - I Am Not Switched On

While relative multiples might look reasonable, absolute valuation is what counts as I see no appeal at these levels.

Switch (SWCH) has gone public in a public offering which was well received by the market. Rapid growth and operating in the red-hot data centre market is a recipe for success as Switch is no exception to that. The company is still relatively small and relies heavily on one location, as a +$5 billion valuation is very steep in relation to the current size of the business, even as the prospects are rosy.

After shares jumped right out of the gate, they now trade at nearly 100 times anticipated earnings this year. While these are very steep absolute valuation multiples, the reality is that relative (sales) multiples are actually not that much out of line versus its peers. Relative multiples do not get you very far, as I remain very cautious despite the rosy prospects and stellar operating performance.

The Business

Switch describes itself as a technology infrastructure company which supports the connected world and IoE (internet of everything) secular theme. The company aims to create smart, resilient and sustainable infrastructure to support the excepted (continued) boom in the usage of this infrastructure in the future.

The company describes itself as a pioneer of the most reliable, secure, resilient and sustainable data centres. The company services over 800 customers as Switch differentiates itself with data centres which have a higher power density, thanks to its Switch Modularly Optimized Design. This design is protected by hundreds of pending patent claims. These patents are focused on allowing data centres to be re-designed with great ease and at low costs. The brain behind the smart design is CEO, founder and Chairman Rob Roy, being critical to the overall business.

The company operates three data centres in Las Vegas, Reno and Grand Rapids, while it has acquired land to open a fourth location. It should be said that the Vegas operations is the main centre, as the other two existing centres are very small on a relative basis. The company claims that it can outgrow the wider industry as its innovative design distinguishes the company from ¨traditional¨ data centre businesses. The company focuses high business information which is critical and requires even higher security, not focusing much on traditional business or consumer-facing data.

The Offering

Switch sold 31.2 million shares at $17 per share, two dollars above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. The company raised $530 million in gross proceeds in the IPO, a significant amount to help the company to fulfil its future growth ambitions.

Shares jumped to $21 on their opening day after touching upon a high of nearly $25 per share. At the closing price, the company´s equity is valued at $5.19 billion with 247 million shares outstanding. Ahead of the deal, Switch held $50 million in cash and $848 million in debt and capital lease obligations. This net debt load of $798 million will shrink to roughly $300 million at the moment, but that is a bit optimistic as part of the offering proceeds will be used to reimburse selling shareholders for the tax bill which they will incur.

Including debt, Switch is valued at little over $5.5 billion. Based on annualised EBITDA of $180 million, leverage stands at 1.7 times although that could increase if we take into account the tax receivable agreement. Nonetheless, it is relatively low for a predictable growing business, in a capital intensive industry.

That is a steep valuation, yet Switch offers both growth and profitable operations in exchange for that. Revenues were up by 19.7% to $318.4 million last year accompanied by solid profits. Excluding a $27 million (non-recurring) fee, operating earnings came in at $78.1 million, down from $79.6 million in 2015. If we assume 4% cost of debt on a $300 million net debt load and assume a 30% tax rate, net earnings could amount to $46 million on pro-forma basis, for earnings of $0.19 per share. Trading at $21, it is safe to say that the multiple is elevated at 100 times last year´s earnings.

Growth remained solid in the first half of the year, with revenues being up 17.1% to $181.3 million. Operating margins came in at 26.5% of sales, down 70 basis points from the year before. If we annualize these results, earnings could improve towards $0.25 per share this year. That remains a very modest earnings number in relation to the current share price by all means.

Final Thoughts, Avoid For Now

Investing in data centres has been extremely lucrative in recent years. Nonetheless the valuation of Switch is very high at 15 times annualised revenues and 80 times earnings. Industry leader Equinix (EQIX) trades at fat multiples as well. With an enterprise valuation of $43 billion, the company trades at close to 10 times sales. Digital Realty Trust (DLR) trades at close to 13 times revenues.

Other than the valuation, there are plenty of risks including the dual class share structure in which the owner still controls the business. Another risk is the fact hat there are just 3 data centres in operation, as the operations in Las Vegas make up roughly 95% of sales, making it very important to the overall results. Of course (cheap) power availability, security breaches, technology changes and stiff competition create other threats to the business, as well as the reliance on CEO Rob Roy and pending patents.

While the relative valuations can be justified the reality is that the valuation is very steep in absolute term, as that remains more important that relative valuations. While the company is seeing stronger growth and operates with a little less leverage than peers, which aids the development of new data centres, multiples are quite steep. This is certainly the case after shares have jumped nearly 50% from the midpoint of the preliminary offering range.

I have been amazed at the multiples at which the sector at large trades, certainly given the capital intense operations and potential technological changes. Another concern is that large technology giants continue to move towards building, owning and running their own data centres. The valuation is far too steep for me, as I find it very easy to avoid this offering for now, certainly following the post-IPO momentum run.

