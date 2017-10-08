Week 41 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing a 15 week streak of at least one stock gaining greater than 10% in the first 5 days of trading.

Four new breakout stocks for Week 41 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Week 41 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 3 healthcare, 1 basic materials, 1 consumer goods and 3 technology. Charts for each stock are at the end of the article.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:TTNP) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Sophiris Bio (SPHS) - Healthcare / Drugs - Generic Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) - Basic Materials / Industrial Metals & Minerals

Four additional long positions are available to subscribers.

Four Negative acceleration momentum stocks available to subscribers.

My exclusive Breakout Tracker shows subscribers where momentum is increasing/decreasing by sector and is ideal for sector ETF traders.

Intro

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 41. This article provides four positive Breakout Stocks selected from the complete weekly forecast of the 12 breakout and breakdown stocks for subscribers. If you are interested, here is a link to the 2017 YTD performance results. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators. Last week's forecast article is linked here.



Performance Summary



Week 40 Positive Breakout Portfolio returned 0.48%. Breakout in ACRX as high as 19.57% extended the selection streak through 15 straight weeks (28 weeks out of 30 weeks) of 10%+ gains within 5 days.

Total cumulative long portfolio returns by week of the past 5 weeks (t-5) are listed below through the end of Week 40:



Breakout Forecast

Total Long Portfolio Returns to Date

Week 40 (t-1) +0.48% (ACRX) +10.87%, (ALDR) +4.08%, (GTN) +2.87% Week 39 (t-2)

+4.90% (AGRX)+31.92%, (ERII) +9.70%, (BLDR) +3.58%

Week 38 (t-3)

+11.46% (DRNA) +59.59%, (NL) +25.32%, (IDRA) +15.17%

Week 37 (t-4)

+10.81% (XXII) +36.40%, (CVRR) +15.91%, (AGEN) +13.22%

Week 36 (t-5)

+20.61% (VTL) +93.44%, (CLDX) +25.40%, (ARRY) +25.08%



The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as the rolling 5 week table above illustrates, these stocks can carry positive momentum for many weeks and some may return to the selection list in the current week.

All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.

End of week results for Week 40:

End of Week 40 Benchmark Indexes:

Charts of Week 41 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

JD

