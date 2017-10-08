CYS Investments: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Another Update

Consequently, if you are considering an investment in one, which is the best current investment?

While reviewing NYMT, I noticed that during the past year CYS performed at the bottom of its peer group reviewed, which prompted this article.

This revisit was prompted by the Yahoo Finance comparison chart I populated for my look at the New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT). In it, I noticed that CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) underperformed all of its peers over the past year. I'm especially concerned because I hold its preferreds, and I figured it was time to take another look to determine how safe my investment in them might be. Because it's been a year since I last wrote about it, CYS Investments: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update, what better time for another review?

This was my bottom-line assessment at the time:

Because, as I illustrated above, as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. CYS is no such company, as illustrated by the price of its preferred and its common price performance these past three months, which although slightly down, certainly indicates no existential threat.

Let's see how the commons have performed over the past year since I wrote this article dated 11/5/16. However, because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Better than I expected, thankfully. It appears that over the past year, CYS's common share price has appreciated from $8.24/share on 10/11/16 to its current $8.57, a value increase of 4%. Better yet, during this time, it maintained its common dividend of $0.25. Certainly, nothing to write home about, but fine as far as this preferred investor is concerned. I'm not looking for a four-bagger; I simply want to continue receiving my lovely preferred fixed-income dividends that this chart virtually assures me of.

Now, let's compare CYS's performance to its peers over the past year. They are New York Mortgage Trust, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX), PennyMac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR), and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO).

As I reported, CYS performed at the very bottom of its peer group, but as I have learned thus far, not bad at all considering its price performance.

Before we discuss CYS's future prospects, let's see how its existing preferreds have fared during the past year:

It appears that during the past year, CYS preferreds performed as well as did the preferreds of NYMT and appreciated nicely. This appears to bode well for the sector in general, at least from an existential standpoint.

Now for a little forward guidance



According to the Finviz summary of CYS's financial highlights, this company is valued at $1.30 billion. It lost $38.70 million on $288.60 million in sales. Its book/share is 8.42. YTD, it is up a healthy 10.87%. Its current D/E is reported at a moderate, for the sector, 7.38.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, CYS is built to last and faces no existential threat as long as things remain constant; consequently, a relatively safe preferred investment.

Now let's see how its perferreds are priced today and in comparison to how they were priced last year:

Today 10/7/17

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best CYS-A 1.9375 24.98 1.9375/24.98 7.76 Best CYS-B 1.875 24.71 1.875/24.71 7.59

It appears that I was right by a tad last year when I considered CYS-B the best buy. Beyond the best yield at the time, it also appreciated by $1.11 since then, while CYS-A only appreciated by $0.29. However, at their current prices, CYS-A is currently the best buy. But be certain to check their current prices if and when considering a bid. Because they are valued so closely, at any given moment the tables might turn making one a better buy than the other regardless of where they are currently priced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYS-B, NYMTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.