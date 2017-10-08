3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 8, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Janssen/Gilead collaboration in HIV moves the needle further

Company: Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)

Therapy: Symtuza, a single-pill regimen of four different antiviral agents

Disease: HIV infection

News: Data from the phase 3 EMERALD trial were published in The Lancet, detailing the benefit of the single-pill quadruplet regimen of darunavir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir. This is the first and only single-pill regimen containing a protease inhibitor (darunavir). Switching from boosted protease-containing antiviral therapy to the single-pill regimen was shown to be noninferior in terms of 48-week virologic rebound. The single-pill regimen was also well tolerated, with the only increase in toxicity being in the risk of low-grade adverse events.

Looking forward: These findings provide substantial evidence that HIV-1-infected patients with prior treatment exposure can safely maintain their suppression of viral load while reducing the pill burden substantially. One might think that pill burden wouldn't be too great a concern when you're talking about life-saving therapy, but even in settings where the consequences are significant, increased pill burden leads to dosing errors and impaired adherence to therapy, both of which jeopardize treatment outcomes. So it's very important that we see effective, single-pill regimens emerge for HIV infection.

Flexion Therapeutics scores its first FDA approval

Company: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Therapy: Triamcinolone extended-release injectable suspension, an intra-articular corticosteroid

Disease: Osteoarthritis-related knee pain

News: FLXN announced that the FDA has granted approval to this product, branded Zilretta, based on the results of two randomized trials. In one, Zilretta was compared with immediate-release triamcinolone acetonide, and Zilretta demonstrated a significant improvement in reducing pain. In a separate study, the extended-release formulation was also shown to reduce the risk of elevated blood glucose that is normally observed with immediate-release formulations of the drug.

Looking forward: This approval is definitely a huge boon to FLXN, and Zilretta marks an important non-opioid, non-COX inhibitor treatment option for osteoarthritis-related knee pain. The findings in patients with type 2 diabetes are especially important, as patient risk of osteoarthritis increases with age in tandem with type 2 diabetes. The hyperglycemia associated with triamcinolone is a risk factor that doctors might avoid, but it is clear that using the drug in an extended-release formulation can circumvent this challenge.

Acadia suspends its phase 2 Alzheimer's trial for a good reason

Company: Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Therapy: Pimavanserin, a 5-HT2A receptor-selective serotonin inverse agonist

Disease: Alzheimer's disease

News: ACAD has announced that it will cease enrollment of patients in its phase 2 SERENE study of pimavanserin in patients with Alzheimer's disease agitation. Patients who have previously enrolled will be allowed to continue in the study, but new patients will not be recruited.

But it's not for a negative reason like you may think! ACAD has decided to refocus on a broader application for the drug following an FDA breakthrough therapy designation for hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis. The closure to new patients in SERENE is going to make way for HARMONY, a randomized, phase 3 trial, which will include patients with Alzheimer's disease, but also enrolling patients with dementia-related psychosis of any cause.

Looking forward: When I saw the news, at first I said to myself "another gravestone in the neurologic disease space." However, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that ACAD is chasing a broader indication with significant confidence. Certainly a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA will help things along. Certainly focusing its efforts on a pivotal phase 3 trial will help, as well. All in all, this is great news for ACAD, and we're going to need to keep an eye out for further updates in this line.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

