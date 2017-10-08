3 Dividend Increases: October 2-6, 2017

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. Recently, three companies on my watch list declared dividend increases. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

RPM International (RPM)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, RPM manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products, including paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants, and adhesives. The company markets its products worldwide, focusing primarily on industrial, specialty and consumer markets. RPM has manufacturing facilities in approximately 120 locations.

Recently, RPM increased its quarterly dividend from 30¢ per share to 32¢ per share, an increase of 6.67%. The dividend is payable on October 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16.

Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZRK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York and California. OZRK’s products include deposits and loans, mortgage lending, and trust and wealth management services.



On Monday, October 2, OZRK increased its quarterly dividend to 18.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.78%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 12, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on October 20.

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN)

NWN is engaged in the storage and distribution of natural gas in the United States. The company has operations in Oregon, Washington, and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. NWN was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

On Thursday, October 5, NWN increased its quarterly dividend to 47.25¢ per share, an increase of 0.53%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on November 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RPM, OZRK, and NWN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RPM's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in RPM in June 2007 would have returned 10% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

OZRK's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in OZRK in June 2007 would have returned 20.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NWN's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NWN in June 2007 would have returned 5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



