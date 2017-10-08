Would An Exxon Take Over Murphy Oil?

The majors traditionally fund the large majority of their growth with takeovers. Not much else materially impacts their production. Exxon (XOM), for example, needs to find several elephants before the production would be impacted enough to overcome the effects of diversification. Yet not a lot of Alaska North Slope type discoveries happen very often. So the fact that Murphy Oil (MUR) and Exxon will partner up with a major Brazil project is very interesting. Anticipated success could put Murphy Oil in play as a takeover candidate.

"Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] today announced that its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, Murphy Brazil Exploração E Produção De Petróleo E Gás Ltda. (“Murphy”), has entered into a farm-in agreement with Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção S.A. (“QGEP”) to acquire a 20 percent working interest (“WI”) in Blocks SEAL-M-351 and SEAL-M-428, located in the deep water Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, offshore Brazil. QGEP will retain a 30 percent WI in the blocks, and in a related but separate transaction, Exxon Mobil Exploração Brasil Ltda. (an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation) has farmed into the remaining 50 percent WI as the operator. The blocks are located 80 to 100 kilometers (50 to 60 miles) off the coast of Brazil and cover a total area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers (580 square miles). In addition, Murphy and its partners are the high bidder in Brazil’s Round 14 lease sale for Blocks SEAL-M-501 and SEAL-M-503, which are adjacent to SEAL-M-351 and SEAL-M-428. ExxonMobil will operate and the partners will maintain the same WI in each of these blocks. These new acreage positions are near several major Petrobras discoveries."

Source: Murphy Oil September 27, 2017, Press Release

This well managed low cost producer is exactly the kind of company Exxon or any major would review for growth possibilities. Many have noted that the majors have a hard time registering material growth. But the majors also have excellent balance sheets. Murphy Oil could be attractive to any one of its larger partners because they would gain a larger production share of one of the overseas projects and probably cut some costs in the process. There are a lot of ways a well managed company can be acquired at a premium and be accretive to the acquiring company.

Source: Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2017 Presentation

Many have pointed to the lack of overall production (click on 2nd Quarter presentation slides) growth despite a decent sized capital budget. But management has stressed over and over that the current environment has led to a lot of appraisal drilling and experimentation. Cash flow and profitability are the priorities in the current environment. That is to be expected with the very rapid technology changes as well as the currently low commodity price environment.

The second-quarter announcement has stated that North American onshore production grew by roughly 15%. The majority of that growth is in unconventional plays in Canada where infrastructure and other cost cutting expenditures have yet to be implemented. The Eagle Ford, where management has been active for a long time has seen enough efficiency increases to add about 6 wells to the second half budget without increasing capital expenditures. At the same time, the latest wells are performing well above the budgeted guidelines, with payback periods significantly less than anticipated.

Source: Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2017 Presentation

Interestingly, Murphy Oil has (click on 2nd quarter presentation slides) begun to emphasize the Catarina area. This may reassure some of the Sanchez Energy (SN) investors who wondered about the quality of assets the speculative and highly leveraged company held. Some of the new wells are now being drilled for less than $1 million. This is a very significant cost savings that will also influence the rates of return. When combined with the very significant production increases shown above, this again portends well not only for Murphy Oil but also the more speculative companies like Sanchez Energy. All of a sudden, previous purchase deals are looking far better all the time. Leases become worth more in spite of commodity price declines. At a certain point, Murphy management may again revert to manufacturing or production mode. But right now continued appraisal of new technologies and techniques is yielding fantastic results. The wobbling commodity pricing is another reason for caution.

The unconventional plays in Canada are now projected to have breakeven points of WTI $40. But management continues to cut costs and improve production. So lower breakeven points on all of these projects are clearly in the forecast.

Source: Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Report

Clearly, the offshore projects provide the lion's share of the cash flow. Any additional production will come in lumps. Management has announced a few discoveries as well as the recent partnership noted above. But the easier (as in shorter full cycles) unconventional business can be accelerated or declined quickly. So that business is currently receiving much of the cash flow as capital expenditures. The offshore businesses function as an ATM machine. There is offshore operations and significant progress and discoveries have been announced. But the lion's share of the capital budget is going to the unconventional business which is showing solid growth.

Source: Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Report

Far more important than production growth is profitability. Sales eliminated high cost operations and dropped the corporate average lease operating expenses substantially. There was also some reduction in lease operating expenses as continued industry advances are implemented. Total lease operating expenses when compared to last year are in the 30% range. This is an extraordinary accomplishment. Onshore lease operating expense reductions appear to be double digits which is also meaningful.

Commodity pricing has improved, but the cash flow has improved far in excess of the commodity price changes. Before lease sales are considered, production actually declined. In fact, cash flow is now rapidly approaching half of the value of the debt when annualized. So this company will have no problems whatsoever rolling over any debt that comes due.

Lenders are further impressed by the well documented lease sales of the past few years that raised considerable amounts of cash and paid down debt. The market may focus on production, but this management is clearly focused on cash flow which is improving dramatically. Sooner or later production will have to grow, but in the meantime, this management has excellent reasons to hold production constant. The largest reason is shown in the slide above.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, October 7, 2017.

Clearly, the enterprise value, which would include a little more than $2 billion of long-term debt is only about 7 times year-to-date annualized cash flow from operations. That is fairly cheap for a company with rapidly increasing cash flow and some good high impact prospects. The dividend is also attractive. This management should be able to at least double the stock price over the next five years. That would get the stock price back to the range it traded before the big oil price crash.

If any of the high impact projects deliver as hoped, this stock could soar. The current stock price has very little future success priced in and a whole lot of market cynicism. The return is very asymmetric. The continuing cost cutting from operational improvements and production breakthroughs also provide downward stock price protection. This is one of the low cost growth oriented (after profitability improvement) producers in the industry. Cash flow is now approximately half of sales. There is a long list of companies that wish they could state that.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.