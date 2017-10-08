Can Harold Hamm And Continental Resources Prove James Chanos Wrong

Average selling prices declined from the first to the second quarter. Gas pricing declined significantly more which is ominous for a company whose sales mix is shifting towards more gas.

Nothing motivates Harold Hamm like a good competitive fight. This time short seller James Chanos is on the other side. Harold Hamm is a founder of Continental Resources (CLR) and has been running the company since its founding. James Chanos is out to prove that the stock (click on the James Chanos speech) is overvalued. Mr. Hamm, Chairman and CEO, had a short reply the next day. But when the war of words is over, investors want to know the winning side.

The bulk of the James Chanos argument is shown above. Cash flow from operating activities is back end loaded. The first two quarters of cash flow had substantial help from the changes in assets and liabilities. Without that Chanos correctly claims that the cash flow from operations is lower if the first half cash flow from operations was annualized. He claims annual cash flow would be about $1.6 billion (or considerably less than the annual rate claimed by management). Every dime of that cash flow is reinvested in drilling and infrastructure. So there is not much free cash flow left for shareholders. He further claims that even when oil prices were high, there was not much cash flow left for shareholders. So if the second half does not provide the relief forecast by management, then Continental Resources could be at the beginning of some financial strain that would drop the stock price.

Continental appears to be in a race against time (click on Barclay's presentation) and another possible industry price drop. The largest source of company production is still the Bakken leases. The key is the new pipeline capacity and the ability of that new capacity to decrease the Bakken differential. Management is forecasting some improvement in the second half of the year. The real question is how much it will help the bottom line. These types of improvements have often been delayed in the past.

The operating improvements shown above in the first slide are realistic enough. But if WTI $50 and the assumed gas price do not happen as assumed, then there is a real question as to the possible improvement of the company financial situation. Will the company ever generate free cash flow for shareholders? James Chanos does not think so.

Next is the top slide that shows the production improvements. The payback has decreased significantly. That payback is very good by anyone's standards. But for a company with more than $6 billion in debt, top notch performances may be a necessity. Cash flow really needs to get to about half of the debt. That is about 50% more than the current management projected cash flow for this year. So the end of the OPEC production cutbacks or any other event leading to a commodity price drop could lead to some serious financial issues in the future.

This represents another flash-point in the discussion. Much of the production increase is from natural gas. Oil production, as shown above, is actually decreasing. So the production mix is becoming less favorable at a time of weak gas pricing. Crude oil pricing has improved from the previous year, but the differential resulting in a lower selling price clearly hurts the company cash flow even if that differential has declined.

Production expenses and depreciation are relatively low by industry standards. But they are not low enough for this company to achieve sufficient cash flow and profitability. So the real question about the company's ability to outgrow its current circumstances remain.

Some more examples for the company argument that cash flow will increase. There is little doubt about some truly remarkable production progress. The real discussion is the value of that progress. The Oklahoma wells are a good deal more gassy than the Bakken wells. The rates of return assume gas prices about $3 MCF. That could prove to be a substantial challenge as production increases. On the other hand, the rate of production improvements is actually staggering. So the company could have considerable leeway for some commodity price weakness.

On the one hand, the company cites the very real drilling (click on Barclays presentation) improvements. On the other side, James Chanos assumes some service company cost increases. This is one area where I suspect that James Chanos is making a mistake. Service company costs are currently rallying off their lows. But a significant sustained increase in places like the Bakken could be much more into the future. The Scoop and the Stack are more likely to see service company cost increases. But they are also seeing tremendous operational improvements that should override the cost increases to result in a net BOE reduction. The assumed rate of continued operational improvements could be a legitimate point of contention though.

So the second slide ends up being controversial. Many of the company projections assume a WTI $50 and a gas selling price exceeding $3 MCF. If those do not happen, then the second slide projection is in serious trouble without significant lease sales. Continental management would have to improve operating results enough to negative lower selling prices and still increase cash flow.

Company margins as shown above are strong (click on Barclays presentation). The selling prices are also declining from the first to the second quarter. The second slide shows the beginning of a commodity price slide. Gas prices dropped significantly more than oil. As the percentage of gas produced has increased in the production mix, that price decrease could be ominous.

Summary

Management definitely has the company moving in the right direction. The market needs to know if that movement is fast enough to allow the company to develop free cash flow even if commodity prices remain weak.

Production expense per BOE has leveled off at a very low amount. But it has leveled off and is unlikely to be the source of future significant cost savings. The capital budget is going to have to continually do more with less dollars for this company to pay down its debt. The EUR growth shown above is a step in the right direction. But until Continental demonstrates that it can grow significantly without some minor asset sales or borrowing increases, Continental common stock will probably be the subject of short attacks in the future.

The production growth guided by management is a good start. Now that growth ability must be robust enough at lower commodity price levels. Profitability needs to increase significantly regardless of commodity price movement. Management continues to announce various production improvements. So there is certainly hope that management will win the argument with James Chanos. Chanos did note that he is not shorting Permian stocks. But he is shorting other unconventional company stocks in less lucrative plays. He has made these calls before. Chanos has won far more of these bets than he has lost. So the future of this stock could be very interesting. I think that Continental management has an edge, but not a very large advantage.

