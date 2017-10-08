In Search Of A Market Top

US stock indices are in overbought territory by a number of short-term indicators. A chart analysis offers a visual summary of the situation.

So, I expect a 2% correction next week.

Could this be the long-awaited market top? It's any financial analyst's dream to spot a market top the day before it occurs, hence the many wrong calls all along this (and other) bull markets. I resisted the temptation so far. What now?

Surely the market is expensive. The PE ratio (see graph below) is currently 25.4 (higher than the historical mean of 16)…

… while PE10 (a 10y moving average) at 31.4 is 86.9% higher than the historical mean of 16.8.

These valuations - compared to historical averages - imply a future annual return of -2.4% in the next 10 years. In order to have positive returns one should extend the time frame to 15-20 years! But - surprising as it may be - a little context shows that there is no bubble yet.

10-year interest rates have attracted a lot of attention in recent years: they do explain a great part of current high stock valuations. Indeed, at 2.33%, rates are still very low by historical standards.

And real interest rates are even lower; < 1%: 0.6% if you use expected inflation to calculate them.

What all this means is, the market believes that in the next 10 years either stock valuations will be higher than their historical average or that there will be more (profits) growth than in the past or that bond prices are too low. Of the three, the growth story looks somewhat plausible to me, as central banks are still worried about deflation and keen to avoid recessions. And yes, there's still lots of money around.

Stock markets also love low-but-not-too-low inflation, which today seems easy to achieve in the next future, without the need of sudden and brutal monetary restrictions. Inflation expectations are “well anchored,” as the Feds say. However, if inflation rises above 2% too fast, then we should expect serious market jitters.

There is another determinant of stock prices that tends to be overlooked, and that is the real exchange rate. The September rally may have been fueled by the dollar weakness. As for the future, the dollar does not look undervalued now, so we shouldn’t risk a quick and destabilizing appreciation in the coming months. Nor is its current level too high as to cause problems to US producers.

Coming back to interest rates, how sensitive is the stock market to interest rate changes? According to my estimations (readers may quote other sources, such as published academic research), an increase of 25 bps in long-term interest rates should reduce stock prices by 2.3%. So the December Fed hike should not impress financial markets, especially if it is already priced in, and if there are no expectations of more hikes in the first part of 2018.

Still, I spy on the stock market to see if a short-term correction may turn into a bigger thing. On a technical basis, if the S&P keeps growing another 1% or more early next week, the chances of a larger correction (the first leg of a reversal pattern) do increase. In the meantime, investors may cover their portfolio for a few days by shorting S&P December futures while reinforcing the discipline of their long-term money management.

