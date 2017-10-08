Mandalay Resources: From Misfortune Grows Opportunity

(N.B. There is much greater liquidity on the TSE under the ticker MND)

On June 9, Mandalay Resources (OTCPK:MNDJF) reported the flooding of portions of its Delia NW mine at the company's Cerro Bayo operations in Chile. Two workers lost their lives in the event, and mining has been suspended at Cerro Bayo since then as authorities are conducting an investigation. Mandalay has declared a force majeure, and operations have been put on care and maintenance as the company deals with the fall-out. Additionally, Mandalay has suspended dividend payments due to covenants in a new credit facility the company has entered into in order to manage the Cerro Bayo disaster. This measure has probably driven away investors in addition to those selling as a result of the mine flooding.

The market has arguably sliced 40+% off the share price, while peers (GDXJ) have gained almost 10% since early June - effectively opening a 50% gap in relation to peers in response to the disaster.

MND data by YCharts

We believe this market reaction has been dis-proportional. The current share price has overshot to the downside even if we base our valuation on the bleakest conceivable scenario; and it ignores a host of tangible upside. Consequently, we have come to believe that the tragic events at Cerro Bayo have created an opportunity to pick up a solid gold miner with an attractive asset base at a substantial discount.

Disasters can generate opportunities, and we are convinced Mandalay is such a case. Consequently, we view Mandalay as a high-conviction BUY. The bullets below provide a summary, and set the scene for those willing to read the detailed bull case in the following.

Cerro Bayo may turn from asset into a liability as a result of the mine flooding. However, current valuation is substantially below asset value of the remaining two mines operated by the company. Mandalay is currently under-priced even if we allow for a complete write-off of Cerro Bayo, plus penalties imposed by authorities.

The balance sheet still is in healthy shape, and a new revolving credit facility is providing more than adequate liquidity. We see little if any possibility for liquidity problems, or imminent shareholder dilution.

The market assumes the worst at Cerro Bayo (and then some). However, there is a tangible chance Cerro Bayo will be allowed to start up again. The current suspension of operations represents an opportunity for Mandalay to address recent under-performance at Cerro Bayo, and re-start operations in case it makes economical sense.

Recent news from Mandalay's development project Challacollo have been over-shadowed by events at Cerro Bayo. Under normal circumstances, this news would have provided a distinct catalyst to the upside. In fact, the worst case scenario at Cerro Bayo (i.e. permanent closure) would create further opportunity at Challacollo.

A Brief Introduction

Mandalay has used the downturn in the resource sector to bolster its portfolio and has made a number of acquisitions. The company has specialized in mining narrow underground ore bodies, and it has successfully applied this expertise by re-juvenating seemingly old and marginal mines. In its present shape and form the company has expanded its operating platform to three producing underground mines:

the Costerfield mine in Victoria, Australia producing gold and antimony.

the Björkdal gold mine in Sweden.

and the Cerro Bayo mine in Chile producing silver and gold (up until the mentioned flooding).

Additionally, the company is developing the Challacollo silver-gold project in Northern Chile to feasibility at present.

The Investment Doctor has provided some quality coverage on Mandalay up until early 2016, and we recommend his articles for background reading.

Portfolio Review

The two charts below are based on 2016 full year results and illustrate the consolidated metal mix by revenue, and revenue contributions from the three operations. Gold production makes up the lion share at around 70% with Björkdal contributing almost half of Mandalay's gold output. Costerfield generates the most revenue thanks to the attractive antimony co-product, while Cerro Bayo is the smallest operation of the three contributing just over a quarter of revenues for Mandalay.

We would like to dwell a little longer on the contributions made by each individual mine, since findings from these considerations will feed into our thesis further down the track. First and foremost, we would like to provide some perspective on the cash flow generated at each site.

To this end, one needs to get a handle on the cost structure which proves to be trickier than one would expect, for two reasons. Firstly, Mandalay does not provide all-in sustaining costs (or AISC) for its operations, but instead reports a metric the company chooses to call "all-in site costs" (see excerpt from the MD&A footnotes below). And secondly, the company reports co-product costs for Costerfield and Björkdal, and by-product costs for Cerro Bayo.

We note that this measure also includes corporate overhead on top of the mine-site overhead as part of the total cash cost; and we also note that this measure is based on the number of ounces produced, rather than ounces sold as defined by the WGC in its AISC definitions. The reported all-in site costs for the past two years are tabulated below, re-calculated on a co-product basis for all mine sites.

Costerfield

In a nutshell, Costerfield appears to be the reliable cornerstone in this portfolio. Reported site costs have been tracking steadily well below $1,000 per gold-equivalent ounce for two and a half year now; and the mine has been more than able to fund its capex needs plus throw off free cash flow for the overall company. Unit costs, as well as mining and processing rates have been very predictable for the past few years. The two diagrams taken out of the most recent MD&A illustrate these observations.

(source: June 30 MD&A)

As flagged by the company, the next mine plan update will most likely include the newly drilled Brunswick lode. This ore body is located in close proximity to the historic Alison zone and within reach of existing underground infrastructure, and therefore development capex for the Brunswick zone can be expected to be moderate. Mandalay has already ramped up underground development from 170m in Q1 to 238m in Q2 and we expect a further increase for the next few quarters as the company prepares to mine the Brunswick and Brunswick South lodes, typically in the order of $4,500 per meter of mine development at Costerfield. It is for this reason that we will use a cost of $1,000/oz in our model later on in this article, up from the $890/oz quoted above.

Mandalay has operated the mine for almost eight years now, maintaining a four year rolling reserve while also expanding throughput from 1,000tpd to 1,400tpd. Current reserve based mine life still stands at 4 years, and judging from history and taking into account recent exploration results we submit this mine will be in operation for many more years to come. In fact, the emerging Brunswick zone is located close to existing infrastructure and drill results strongly suggests a major increase in resources and reserves when this zone is considered in the resource update later in the year.

Björkdal

Mandalay's history at Costerfield serves as a blueprint for Björkdal. The Swedish mine was a struggling asset when Mandalay acquired it back in 2014. Since then, Mandalay has applied a methodical approach in changing mining methods, de-bottlenecking and upgrading the processing facility, and generally improving mine management. These initiatives have finally started to bear fruit this year, evidenced by an increase in output and a decrease in cost. The two diagrams below show weekly numbers and illustrate the progress year to date.

(source: September presentation)

In addition to these operational improvements, Mandalay has managed to expand reserves, and increase the reserve grade to underpin a 10+year mine life for Björkdal. Furthermore, there was a large amount of drilling that did not make it into the last resource update and based on these drill results we fully expect reserves to improve and increase further when the next update is published later in the year.

After almost three years of investments and improvement initiatives, Björkdal is finally turning into a solid operation. Production should stabilize at well in excess of 50,000 ounces per year, and if June performance can be maintained, 70,000 ounces are within reach (up from 48,000 ounces in 2016). Economies of scale will spread already lower fixed costs over a larger number of ounces, and at the same time capex spending is also set to decrease going forward. Taking all these factors into account, we fully expect all-in site costs at Björkdal to drop to a similar level as Costerfield - i.e., under $1,000/oz - in due time. Nevertheless, in our DCF models further down this piece, we will build in some contingency and use costs of $1,050/oz and a highly conservative production outlook of 50,000 ounces per annum.

In our view, it won't be long now until investors will learn to appreciate Björkdal as a second cornerstone asset on par with Costerfield.

Cerro Bayo

And this is where we finally get to the trouble maker in Mandalay's portfolio. Following a series of consistently good quarters back in 2013 and into early 2015 performance at this mine has been slipping for a couple of years now. Recent quarterly results have fluctuated greatly, and overall a downtrend in performance is clearly visible in the two charts below. This downtrend is especially visible with regards to mining rates and consequently mining unit costs; and as a follow-on effect mill throughput has also suffered, and costs per ounce have increased to a point where this mine has been a cash drain for some time now.

(source: June 30 MD&A)

However, all this data is inconsequential now in the light of what happened on June 9.

The Flooding

On that day, a portion of the Dalia NW mine was suddenly flooded. Rescue efforts to save two miners who were working in this portion of the mine at the time continued for some weeks, but tragically to no avail.

Practically no technical details of this flooding event have been publicly disclosed, and we are not expecting any additional information to be released while investigations by various Chilean authorities are ongoing. Realistically it will take several months until the public will be informed about the findings. However, some conclusions can be drawn from various pieces of evidence. According to the June 20 news release, the two workers were lost at the bottom of the mine 200m below surface, and 100m from the original lake shore. We have marked the approximate location in orange in the long section below which we pulled from the March 2016 technical report filed on SEDAR.

(source: technical report)

The aerial shot below is taken from Google Earth, with annotations added by your humble scribe. The orange line shows the approximate surface projection of the Delia NW vein, and the circle shows the area where the disaster took place. The tailings storage facility is clearly visible about 300m to the West again, too far in our opinion to have played a role in this event.

(source: Google Earth)

Now consider the aerial photograph below, pulled from the July presentation. It shows the original and the post-disaster shorelines where an area of about 100m by 100m seems to have dropped below the water line. The measurements appear to indicate the amount of vertical movement in the corresponding purple dots.

(source: July presentation)

Possible explanations for this ground movement would be a collapse of a cavity, a landslide into the lake, or movement along one of the fault lines which are also present in this area according to the geological maps. The former is the most likely of these explanations, as there is no debris cone supporting a landslide as a possible cause, and fault line movement would have registered on the earthquake monitors which we found no public evidence of. Alas, going with the cavity collapse as the most likely cause, we note that to the best of our knowledge Mandalay has not mined the Dalia NW vein anywhere close to the water body of the lake; and we also note the following excerpt from the geological section in the technical report:

Tuff is a soft porous volcanic material, and it is known to host cavities, and therefore to this scribe the most likely cause of the disaster to emerge from ongoing investigations is the collapse of a natural cavity in the tuft layers also hosting the mineralisation of the Dalia NW vein.

Why is it important how this disaster came about? Firstly, because it will influence to what degree Mandalay will be held liable with regards to the damage, rescue operation cost, and clean up; and secondly it will influence permitting for a potential re-start of the operations at Cerro Bayo.

If our speculation is correct, then liabilities will probably not include claims of negligence. And it might imply that some of the veins close to Laguna Verde might be off-limits for mining going forward, most notably the Dalia SE vein which was next in line to be exploited according to the mine plan.

A Future at Cerro Bayo?

Mandalay appears up-beat about Cerro Bayo's prospects, and mentions the possibility of a "restart at short notice and low cost". However, one has to keep in mind that 70% of reserves are located close to the Laguna Verde, and potentially off-limits going forward. Mandalay seems to account for this risk and has already stated it will be drilling high priority targets to define additional reserves, presumably at known veins at a distance to the lake.

Operations at Cerro Bayo have been placed on care and maintenance as of September 29. Staff has been reduced, and management expects investigations to conclude before the end of the year. Viewed positively, this break in operations offers the company an opportunity to re-think Cerro Bayo, and address the issues that have led to un-satisfactory operational results in previous quarters.

Many operational issues of the past couple of years seem to be connected to the particular circumstances at the Delia NW mine, where mining dilution and grades seemed especially difficult to control, unlike at other veins previously mined on the property. This is the mine affected by the flooding, and one can safely assume that Dalia NW with all its past issues will play no role in any future mining scenario at Cerro Bayo. There is a handful of other mines on the property, some past producing with known resources, and some scheduled for near-term production in the existing mine plan. Additionally, there are several known veins in various states of exploration and development. Whether or not sufficient resources for a re-start can be defined, and whether or not these resources can be shown to be economical remains speculation at this stage. While it is waiting for a decision by regulators the company has an opportunity to evaluate the business case for Cerro Bayo, explore the property, and make sure a possible decision to re-start operations will be based on sound economical footings. Given past performance we are comfortable with management to resume mining only if it makes economical sense.

For the time being, it is conservative to view Cerro Bayo as a development project with unknown potential, and no longer as a producing asset.

Challacollo

Challacollo is situated in a desert environment in the very north of Chile near the town of Iquique. Silver has been mined at the project area as early as the 18th century; indeed, the mine was recognized as the largest silver deposit in Chile at the time. Modern exploitation of the silver veins on the property ceased in 1990 and after that ownership has changed several times. The previous owner, SSR Mining (SSRI), issued a NI 43-101 compliant report on the project in 2002 and added a resource review in 2003 reporting 18.6M ounces at a grade of 170.6 g/t in the indicated category and 23.6M ounces at 160.7 g/t in the inferred category. Mandalay lost no time after gaining control of the project, and within a year of the acquisition converted a large portion of the inferred into the indicated category for the most recent resource estimate dated December 31 2014.

(source: technical report)

This is already a sizeable deposit, and has potential to grow further judging from exploration results announced earlier this year for the Lolon vein. But perhaps more importantly, Mandalay has been able to resolve the one potentially fatal flaw for this project, namely the need for an estimated 12 liters per second of process water. Going mostly un-unnoticed and un-rewarded among the commotion caused by the Cerro Bayo flooding, we noted the following comment at the bottom of the July 24 news release:

Considering that baseline and engineering studies for Challacollo have been developed to an advanced state a PFS or even FS level study could be completed fairly quickly. And should mining at Cerro Bayo not resume after all - be it for economical reasons, or be it for lack of permit renewals - then Mandalay can still re-use much of the plant and equipment at Challacollo. This option would limit the loss at Cerro Bayo on the one hand, and de-risk Challacollo on the other beside the obvious economical advantages.

Balance Sheet

But let's not get ahead of ourselves, and let's not forget that Mandalay is a company dealing with a serious disaster. A healthy balance sheet is a pre-requisite for doing so, and thankfully for existing investors the company has maintained just that throughout the downturn. At the end of the June quarter Mandalay reported a cash position of $18.4M and working capital of $26.6M. These numbers already include a good portion of the immediate costs generated by the flooding event on June 9.

However, in order to understand the true robustness of the company's balance sheet, a discussion of line item "Five-year exchangeable loan" worth $27.5M is required. In May 2014, Mandalay issued $60 million of debt securities which are exchangeable in shares of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD); in simple terms, this is a loan linked to the gold price. In May of this year, Mandalay repurchased half of this debt at 105% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest at the rate of 6.875 (rather that the original 5.875%), and extended the maturity date of the other half to May 2022, agreeing to pay 6.875% interest per annum until maturity. The May initiative gave all debt holders wishing to terminate their exposure the opportunity to do so at advantageous conditions; and consequently only strong hands are left holding on to these debt securities. These strong hands have the right to convert the debt at any time, and in turn Mandalay has equivalent redemption rights; and because of this arrangement this debt is booked as a current liability despite its maturity in 2022. We submit it is highly unlikely for strong hands who did not wish to accept favorable terms only a few months ago to turn around now and exercise their exchange rights anytime soon. We therefore argue that this debt may well be viewed as non-current for present analysis purposes, and we consider adjusted working capital to amount to $56.6M as of June 30.

Working capital and liquidity have been, and will be, tested further by the cost of the rescue effort, the cost of mine suspension, and the cost of working towards a possible re-start at Cerro Bayo. Liquidity is an issue in a situation like this, and the company has already acted swiftly by closing a $40M revolving credit facility to complement its cash position only weeks after the disaster. The agreed interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5-4.5% speaks volumes of the faith lender HSBC Bank Canada maintains in Mandalay even after the mine flooding and the associated financial burdens. Covenants for this revolver also appear reasonable, including the requirement to pay dividends only with the lender's consent. The resulting suspension of Mandalay's dividend has driven away some investors, even though it makes utter sense in the light of events, with and without bank covenants.

The June cash flow statement masks the company's true ability to generate free cash flow from its remaining two mines. Firstly, improvements at Björkdal have only taken effect late in the June quarter as explained earlier, and have therefore only contributed in a very limited fashion to Q2 results whereas these improvements will be reflected in full going forward; and secondly, Cerro Bayo lost almost one whole month of production following the mine flooding on June 9 while incurring $2.4M in flood-related expenses up until the end of the quarter. For additional reference consider Mandalay's full year 2016 results: the company generated free cash flow despite Cerro Bayo under-performing, and despite Björkdal still undergoing the discussed improvements.

Going forward, we see Costerfield and increasingly also Björkdal generate ample free cash flow, and we are not worried about the company's ability to service and repay its debt even without resumption of mining at Cerro Bayo. And with liquidity and debt repayment concerns out of the way, we can now turn our minds to valuating the company in its current shape and form.

Valuation

Mandalay shares were changing hands for $0.265 (C$0.33 on the TSX) at the time of writing, which translates into a market cap of $119M. After consideration of $18.4M in cash, and $29.7M debt we compute an enterprise value of $130.3M as of June 30. Conservatively assuming that $10M have been drawn from the revolver and spent at Cerro Bayo we add another $10M in debt to our tally and assume a current enterprise value of $140M.

Turning to the two operating mines we assumed production of 50Koz production at Costerfield, at all-in-site costs of $1,000/oz, and 50Koz production at all-in site costs of $1,050/oz at Björkdal. These cost figures already include sustaining capex and proportional corporate G&A as discussed in the sections on the two mines. Further assuming a gold price of $1,300/oz, and a 25% tax rate implies free cash flow generation in the order of $11.3M per year at Costerfield, and $9.4M at Björkdal -- or $20.7M in total after tax, (or $27.5M before tax). It is these numbers that have led us to discard concerns about the company's debt; and it is these number giving us the first data point with regards to valuation: 15% free cash flow yield after tax (or 20% before tax) would be considered phenomenal with most other gold miners.

N.B. The assumed 25% tax rate is very likely too conservative, as sunk investments at Björkdal and costs associated with the events at Cerro Bayo will be offset against future earnings and will quite likely lead to a lower effective tax rate going forward. We lack the expertise to gauge the true extent of Mandalay's effective tax burden in coming years, and have therefore decided to use pre-tax figures for the following considerations and comparisons.

Our DCF model for the two mines left in operation employs a discount rate of 5% as both Costerfield and Björkdal are operating mines at steady state in desirable jurisdictions. If we only consider reserve-based mine lives then Björkdal alone is worth for $104M in this base case, and Costerfield adds $65M to the tally - for a total of $169M. And if we reasonable assume that Costerfield will maintain its rolling reserve for at least another 5 years (i.e., exploit the already drilled Brunswick lode) then Costerfield's pre-tax NPV increases to $125M, and the total pre-tax NPV jumps to $228M.

Putting a value on the Chilean assets is contentious as results for the Challacollo FS haven't been released, and Cerro Bayo may well turn out to be a liability rather than an asset. Very conservatively one could assume that the two cancel each other out at the moment, fully aware that this assumption is baking a lot of downside into our valuation.

With these numbers in mind, we submit that the market is valuing Mandalay with a multiple of somewhere between 0.6 and 0.83, depending on how one wishes to view reserves at Costerfield. Such valuation multiples are befitting for PEA stage exploration companies, but not for a producing company which is clearly able to handle current challenges.

Viewed differently, the current valuation ignores Challacollo and additionally implies a 30% discount to fair value due to challenges at Cerro Bayo. However, even if Mandalay is fined and made to rehabilitate the mine site before withdrawing from Cerro Bayo all together, a good portion of the associated costs will be covered by the reclamation and site closure provisions already booked on the balance sheet. Cognizant of the challenges still to be resolved, we are very comfortable to value Mandalay at a multiple of 1.0x the pre-tax NPV of the operating mines.

Based on these considerations we have settled on a price target of $0.48 (or C$0.60).

At this target share price, the operating mines will be valued at 1.0 of their NPV(5%); and free cash flow yield will still clock a highly respectable 10%; and there will still be ample room to move northwards as the market realizes the value provided by Challacollo, and possibly Cerro Bayo once challenges are resolved.

Our price target is only slightly less than the share price prior to the mine flooding; and this makes sense, as Cerro Bayo was a cash drain at this point already as elaborated earlier in this piece. In this sense, we view the term "resolving challenges at Cerro Bayo" in a broader sense than just the aftermath of the mine flooding, but also inclusive of already lingering operational issues.

Risks

Unresolved challenges at Cerro Bayo remain the most visible risk factors for an investment in Mandalay Resources. However, at the current share price, the market already seems to believe that Cerro Bayo not only has zero value, but in actual fact represents a considerable liability. We submit that there is little if any downside left from this particular risk factor; and we believe that the scarce information available in the public domain is pointing to "an act of god" rather than negligence on Mandalay's behalf.

Furthermore, we note that Mandalay is currently selling its Ulu gold mine to WPC Resources (OTC:WPCZF), with net current assets of $9.7M recorded on the balance sheet. Judging from a news release by WPC dated August 21, the agreement between the two companies has been amended, which in turn could lead to a reduction of these for-sale assets in the next quarterly report. Mandalay has yet to comment on the consequences of these amendments.

Other than that we point to the usual risk factors commonly encountered in the mining industry, as in fact some of them have manifested themselves at Cerro Bayo. However, given the stable jurisdictions in which Mandalay operates, and given the mature status of both remaining operating mines we would consider this typical risk exposure at the lower end of the spectrum for Mandalay.

Catalysts

We have argued that Mandalay is severely under-valued as a result of the Cerro Bayo mine flooding. And we are convinced that Mandalay deserves a re-rating to around C$0.60 in due time. The following catalysts should convince the market to do just that:

Challacollo FS. With water now available and many if not all base line studies completed we expect the results of the feasibility study to be released in short order. Challacollo is no longer a vague long-term option; it has turned into a near-term growth opportunity and the market has not noticed this tide change, yet. Furthermore, Challacollo creates optionality with regards to the equipment currently idle at Cerro Bayo. We expect the FS release to drive home this point.

Cerro Bayo. The market has priced Cerro Bayo as a liability rather than an asset. We believe this is an over-reaction. Even if resumption of mining activities at Cerro Bayo remains elusive, there is still some residual value there which can be utilized at Challacollo. And even the worst case scenario doesn't justify the current valuation discount. Markets will come to realize this imbalance as further information is released.

Reserve growth. It has been argued that Mandalay has been trading at a discount to peers due to the relatively short reserve based mine lives at its operations. However, Björkdal certainly does not fit this mould any longer and the inclusion of the Brunswick lode at Costerfield will also help to alleviate this perception. A resource update is due for release later in the year, and we expect the results to underpin the value we see at both these operations. As for Challacollo, we expect an 8-10 year mine life to be documented in the upcoming FS based on operations of a similar size to the other mines in Mandalay's portfolio, and based on already known resources.

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Back in 2015 we recommended Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) as a high-conviction BUY. The market had left this company for dead after a rain-induced flooding of two open pits and a sub-sequent suspension of the dividend. Shares traded for A$1.30 when we recommended the company; it took less than a year for the share price to double from there, and we are still holding today at a share price of A$4 and a double-digit dividend yield based on our 2015 purchase price.

Mandalay's current situation resembles the predicament Regis found itself in at the time: a force majeure shutting down a mine; the need to suspend dividend payments; and a market overlooking the solid foundation and proven skills of the affected company. Mandalay's share price trajectory may well follow a similar path to Regis going forward. The present challenges are severe, but nowhere near as bad as market valuation implies. This is a solid company, with solid assets, and a highly competent management team.

We are convinced that Mandalay will overcome the present crisis. And we are convinced that within a year's time the share price will reflect this effort as the market reconsiders the fundamental value of the company's assets, and as the dividend is reinstated in due time. There is plenty of upside to boot, but we don't even have to consider a restart at Cerro Bayo or the potential growth at Challacollo to expect the share price to reach our target of C$0.60.

