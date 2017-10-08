Switch IPO: Where Did This Valuation Come From?

Switch relies on a capital-intensive and difficult-to-expand business, and thus should not be valued at premium levels similar to other technology companies.

The company posted $318 million in revenue and $31.4 million in profits in 2016, valuing the company at ~15x revenue and a P/E of ~177x.

The IPO was priced at $17, but shot up 25% to close at $21.70 in Day 1 trading, valuing the company near $5.5 billion.

Switch, an operator of large-scale and sustainable data centers, went public in a $500 million IPO valuing the company at $4.2 billion.

Wow, this one came out of nowhere. Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the large-scale operator of data center facilities, went public in a splashy IPO valuing the company around $5 billion, despite being relatively unheard of prior to its public offering. This is the second-largest technology IPO of the year, after Snap’s (NYSE: SNAP) $3.4 billion IPO in early March.

There’s no doubt this company is cool and the services it provides are essential - data center operations are the beating heart of all technology in the cloud computing era, and Switch’s tagline of energy-efficient data centers rings well with both customers and investors.

But where did this valuation come from? The company operates physical data centers - at present, it has three locations (two in Nevada, the state it’s headquartered in) and is planning a fourth in Georgia. It doesn’t license its technology to third parties, so expansion is capital-intensive and not at all easy. Software companies - which can sell virtually unlimited licenses and subscriptions at no additional cost and with no expansion frictions - trade at lower multiples that would put Switch to shame.

The quick take: I continue to believe that investors are bidding up new IPOs due to a lack of new issuances in the market. Too much capital is chasing too few deals, as more and more startups choose to stay private longer. Switch’s valuation can’t be supported for long - its revenue grew only 17% in the first half of FY17 and net income didn’t grow at all - so it’s unlikely that the company can quickly grow into its inflated valuation.

Business overview

Switch is a provider of colocation services - to put it simply, the company licenses cabinet space and power in its massive data centers to third parties, primarily internet, telecom, and financial services companies that maintain massive offsite server clusters.

Colocation is similar, but slightly different from cloud service providers (CSPs), which primarily consist of the public cloud giants, Amazon AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ: MSFT). In colocation contracts, the customers are providing their own server equipment and sending their own staff to maintain them. Essentially, Switch’s colocation business model is renting out data center real estate, whereas public cloud providers sell a full-service package - including the equipment and IT staff.

Switch aims to differentiate itself by advertising its services as sustainable and “powered by 100% renewable energy”, according to its S-1 filing.

The company currently owns and operates three primary campuses with a total of ten facilities and approximately 4 million square feet of data center space. The current campuses are:

Core Campus in Las Vegas, Nevada (2M square feet)

Citadel Campus in Reno, Nevada (1.4M square feet)

Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.2M square feet)

These locations are called “Primes,” and the company is in the process of developing a fourth Prime called Keep Campus in Atlanta, Georgia.

Server racks at a Switch facility look like the below (taken from the S-1) and feature proprietary cooling systems and power conservation features.





Switch has approximately 800 customers, who typically sign 3-5 year contracts. The auction site eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is its largest customer, comprising 14% of FY16 revenues, and approximately one-quarter of Switch's customers are fellow technology and cloud companies. Switch's customers are fairly sticky, as the company disclosed only 1.4% average churn over the past three years.

The below infographic from Switch's S-1 summarizes capstone business metrics:

Financial overview: neither revenue growth nor profits impress

Switch generated $318.4 million in FY16 revenue, up 20% y/y. The company considers approximately two-thirds of this company to be recurring revenue, owing to long-term contracts.

While Switch's large recurring revenue is impressive, it should be considered "less valuable" to investors than software revenues. The reason? As Switch pays for the electricity and facility maintenance costs of its clients, its revenue streams come at a far lower gross margin - approximately 50%. Compare that to software companies generating gross margins in the high 70s to 80s, essentially indicating that every dollar of incremental revenue is nearly pure profit.

With Switch's natural costs eating into its margin, its top-line growth doesn't fully trickle into the bottom line as with cloud software companies, which pay only incremental hosting costs when signing new deals. It's true that SaaS companies often run at an operating loss in their initial stages, but with high gross margins, they can scale into profitability much easier than a company like Switch, which must keep gross margins low in order to keep business. Indeed, in the company's S-1, Switch has stated its expectation to grow revenues solely from winning new business, not by increasing its pricing.

Furthermore, growth has decelerated in the first half of 2017: 1H17 revenues of $181.3 million grew only 17% from FY16.

With a less-profitable revenue stream and less-than-stellar growth, it's unclear why Switch's revenues should be valued at double-digit multiples (approximately ~15x EV/FTM revenues, at the time of writing) while software companies trade at mid-to-high single-digit revenue multiples.

Nor is there really a basis for cash flow or EBITDA valuation. The chart below shows Switch's key income statement metrics:

Adjusted EBITDA grew barely 8% in FY16 to $150 million, and that's even after adding stock-based comp and one-time expenses.

And also consider Switch's high capital expenditures, which is something that software and internet companies largely avoid. Switch's plans for data center expansions are costly. With operating cash flow of $166 million in FY16 and capital expenditures of $287 million, Switch's free cash flow is -$121 million.

No valuation support

Let's assess Switch's valuation via its revenue multiple first, assuming 20% revenue growth on Switch's trailing twelve-month revenue of $344.8 million.

As of Switch's first day of trading, the company closed with a market cap of $4.47 billion. Assuming the company raised $494 million in clean IPO proceeds ($531 million gross proceeds less standard 7% investment banking fees), Switch has a net debt position of $380.8 million, implying an enterprise value of $4.85 billion.

This implies an EV/FTM revenue multiple of 14.1x, significantly higher than even the most expensive of software names like Workday (NYSE: WDAY) and ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) at 10x, and Adobe (NYSE: ADBE) at 9x. Yet, Switch has a meaningfully lower growth profile than these companies.

The company doesn't have valuation support from earnings either. At $153 million of adjusted EBITDA, the company trades at 31.7x EV/Adj. EBITDA. Based on $35.3 million of earnings in FY16, the company trades at a trailing P/E of 127x.

None of these valuations are cheap - or even fairly valued. If investors are enthusiastic about Switch because it's a quasi-technology company showing profits, they should just consider buying shares of a manufacturer instead.

Key takeaways

Just because an IPO pops on its first day of trading doesn't signal that the rally can continue. Investors seem to be caught up in a mania over Switch, awarding it a valuation that appears entirely unwarranted.

As much as Switch can attempt to distinguish its offerings by touting their environmental efficacy and power conservation, its services are largely commoditized. The widespread nature of the public cloud and cheap availability of standard server hardware has reduced IT infrastructure to a price-conscious, thin-margin industry. Switch can't escape the economics of its playing field, and while it is showing some level of profits, it can't grow its earnings as quickly as a software or internet company with higher margins.

The market is awash in cash and hungry for new deals, and part of that dry powder has found its way into pumping up recent IPO valuations - Roku (ROKU), for example, is another recent IPO whose valuation I find tenuous. But even the most hyped of stocks eventually must face the reality of fundamental valuation, and I fear Switch won't stand up to that test. Stay on the sidelines for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SWCH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.