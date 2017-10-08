Better Food Stock For Dividends: Kraft Heinz or Hormel?

Kraft Heinz might be better for retirees, but Hormel is a much better dividend growth stock.

Kraft Heinz and Hormel both have strong brands and leadership positions in their respective categories.

Food stocks can be great dividend growth stocks over the long term, since everyone has to eat.

By Bob Ciura

Food companies have developed a reputation as strong dividend stocks. Consumer staples stocks make up 25% of the Dividend Aristocrats, many of which are food and beverage stocks. Investors can find many market-beating yields among food and beverage stocks, such as Kraft Heinz (KHC), which has a 3.2% dividend yield.

There are also a select few that have raised their dividends for many years. For example, Hormel (HRL) is on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks with dividend increases for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Not only that, but it is also one of just 22 Dividend Kings, which have increased dividends for 50+ consecutive years. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

This article will discuss which of these two giant food companies is the better dividend growth stock.

Business Overview

After the $45 billion merger of Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz, the combined company is now the fifth-largest food company in the world. Today, Kraft Heinz has more than 200 brands, eight of which each generate at least $1 billion in annual sales.

The billion-dollar brands include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, and Planters.

Source: Investor Fact Sheet, page 2

Meanwhile, Hormel was founded all the way back in 1891. Today, the company has annual sales in excess of $9 billion. Like Kraft Heinz, Hormel manufactures shelf-stable and refrigerated food products. It has a large product portfolio of its own, with many well-known brands.

Source: Investor Relations

A few of its biggest brands include Jennie-O, Spam, Dinty Moore, Skippy, and Applegate Farms.

Both companies have high-quality brand portfolios. They have also both struggled to grow in the past several quarters. But while Hormel’s struggles are likely short-term challenges, Kraft Heinz’s growth slowdown could be more severe.

Growth Prospects

The challenge for packaged foods companies, is to find a way to keep up with changing consumer preferences. There is a clear shift taking place, from shelf-stable products, toward fresher alternatives such as natural and organic foods. Companies that occupy the middle aisles of the supermarket that do not adapt to these changes, are struggling.

This is an area where Hormel has an advantage over Kraft Heinz. While Kraft Heinz has fallen behind the trends, Hormel has stayed on top of the trends by expanding its natural and organic foods portfolio. Specifically, Hormel has done so with the acquisitions of Justin’s, Applegate Farms, and more.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 15

These acquisitions helped it greatly in 2016, which was a record year for the company. In 2016, Hormel’s sales and earnings-per-share rose 2.8% and 29%, respectively.

Conditions have turned more difficult for Hormel in recent periods. Over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, net sales and operating profit declined 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. But, it is important to note the downturn for Hormel this fiscal year is due to record turkey production. This has depressed pricing for one of its largest segments, Jennie-O. The good news is, market fundamentals should normalize at some point.

Hormel actually owns turkey farms. Low turkey prices hurt the company because of this. If Hormel only purchased turkey from farmers, low turkey prices would actually increase margins (assuming hedging wasn't involved).

At the same time, Kraft-Heinz needs a catalyst. In 2016, Kraft Heinz’s net sales declined by 3.5%. After excluding the impact of currency exchange, organic revenue was flat. Weak top-line results have continued in 2017. Organic sales declined 1.8% in the first six months.

The good news is, cost cuts drove 15% adjusted earnings-per-share growth over the first half. Kraft Heinz continues to generate massive integration synergies from the merger.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

Kraft Heinz’s earnings growth revolves around cost cuts. In 2017, Kraft Heinz expects cumulative merger-related savings to exceed $1.7 billion. Still, cost cuts can only take Kraft Heinz so far. It is not likely Kraft-Heinz will continue to sit idly by for much longer. Approximately 50% of the company is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and 3G Capital, which have a history of making huge acquisitions. In the past few months, there have been many rumored takeover targets for Kraft Heinz.

Until it makes a significant acquisition to reignite sales growth, Hormel appears to have stronger growth prospects, thanks to its lineup of products designed to cater to changing consumer demand.

Valuation & Dividends

Kraft Heinz and Hormel have different growth prospects, and they also differ in terms of valuation and dividends. According to Value Line estimates, Kraft-Heinz is expected to generate earnings-per-share of $4.15 in 2018. The stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8 based on next year’s earnings. Meanwhile, analysts expect Hormel will generate earnings-per-share of $1.80 in 2018. Hormel stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5, based on next year’s earnings.

As a result, Hormel appears to be more undervalued than Kraft Heinz, which is surprising given that it is also growing at a higher rate. It seems Kraft Heinz trades at a premium due to its premium brands and perhaps the expectation of a huge acquisition. Nevertheless, Hormel stock seems to be the better value of the two.

In terms of dividends, Hormel is hard to beat—it has increased its dividend for more than 50 years in a row, although Kraft Heinz has a strong dividend history of its own. While Kraft Heinz technically is not a Dividend King or Dividend Aristocrat, it does have an operating history of more than 100 years. Along with its 3%+ dividend yield, it qualifies on our list of “blue-chip” stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Kraft Heinz offers a higher dividend yield than Hormel, 3.2% to 2.2%. This is a significant difference—Kraft Heinz stock provides its investors with 45% more annual dividend income than Hormel. However, Hormel is a much stronger dividend growth stock. Not only is Hormel a Dividend King, but its dividend growth rate is highly impressive.

In the past five years, Hormel has increased its dividend by 17% each year, on average. By contrast, going back to its pre-merger days, Kraft-Heinz has a five-year compound annual dividend growth rate of just 4.5%.

Over time, Hormel’s dividend yield will eventually exceed Kraft Heinz’s. For example, if they each stick to their respective five-year dividend growth rates, Hormel’s dividend yield will pass Kraft-Heinz’s in less than five years.

Final Thoughts

Kraft Heinz and Hormel are both high-quality businesses. They are each highly profitable, with strong brands that lead their respective categories. And, they each reward shareholders with significant cash returns.

Kraft Heinz offers a higher dividend yield than Hormel. This makes it the better pick for retirees. However, Hormel is a much higher-growth company, and the stock is cheaper as well. For investors with a longer investing time horizon than just a few years, Hormel is the better long-term dividend growth stock.

Hormel is a Dividend Aristocrat, but does not seem undervalued right now. Our exclusive service Undervalued Aristocrats provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.