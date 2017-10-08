Kadmon: Can This Small-Cap Biotech Get Back On Track?

So is Kadmon a Buy, Sell or a Hold? We explore that in the paragraphs below.

However, the company does have some upcoming catalysts, 'shots on goal' and has recently addressed its funding needs.

Today we look at Kadmon Holdings, a small biopharma concern that has not yet lived up to its promise.

Today we look at a small biopharma concern that is fast approaching official ‘Busted IPO’ status. I have gotten a couple of inquiries around it lately. Should this name be on our radars yet? Let’s take a look.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $250 million (prior to dilution), shares of Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) have fallen by over 30% year to date and over 60% since their initial public offering in the middle of last year.

The New York-based biopharmaceutical company was founded in 2009 and came public some 15 months ago. The company aims to develop and commercialize small molecules and biologic drug candidates to target diseases with significant unmet need. More specifically, current product candidates are focused on oncology, genetic diseases, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases. The company’s leading members bring a wealth of experience to the table, having been involved in bringing over 15 drugs to market. The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, which markets and distributes branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection as well as co-promoting products in other therapeutic areas including rare diseases.

Pipeline:

The company's ROCK (Rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase) inhibitor platform is utilized in their lead programs. ROCK signaling is known to regulate cell shape, movement and differentiation, while dysregulation of ROCK-associated functions could play key roles in several chronic diseases.

Lead clinical candidate KD025 is a ROCK2 inhibitor being tested in three ongoing phase 2 studies for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis {IPF} and moderate to severe psoriasis. ROCK2 inhibition is known to rebalance immune response instead of suppressing the entire immune system and is implicated in several fibrotic processes. Preclinical data has shown ROCK inhibition to reduce collagen deposition and fibroblast activation, thereby improving organ function.

Preclinical research has shown that KD025 targets immune and fibrotic aspects of cGVHD, resulting in improvement of multiple organs affected by the disease and preserving the immune system`s ability to fight viral pathogens. The often-fatal complication comes after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant {HSCT}, which is undergone by roughly 10,000 people in the United States each year.

An ongoing phase 2 study lasting 24 weeks with an option to continue treatment up to 48 weeks has enrolled 48 patients across 3 cohorts. Early data for the first cohort has shown an overall response rate (ORR) of 71% (12/17), with 89% of those responding showing sustained responses. Additionally, 3 patients had stable disease at week 24. 67% of responders saw improvements in their Lee cGVHD symptom scores while on the study drug. Importantly, there were no drug-related severe adverse events or drug-related elevations in liver function tests. Early data for the second cohort has shown that 6 of 9 patients achieved response at 8 weeks with no drug-related severe adverse events.

To gain regulatory approval, management believes a single-arm study at the optimal dose would be sufficient for steroid dependent or refractory cGVHD (after finishing enrollment of the ongoing study). For the newly diagnosed cGVHD patient population, the company expects to run a two-arm placebo-controlled study.

IPF is a particularly interesting indication due to the severe unmet need of patients and progressive nature of the disease, which leads to permanent scarring of the lungs, malfunction and death. In the United States over 128,000 people are living with IPF and 48,000 newly diagnosed cases appear each year. Median survival after diagnosis is 2 to 3 years and even with 2 currently approved treatments there is a desperate need for therapies that address the cause of the disease.

The ongoing 24-week phase 2 study has enrolled 36 patients who have received or been offered pirfenidone and/or nintedanib (approved treatments). One cohort is examining the 400 mg QD of KD025 in 24 patients, while the second cohort is utilizing best supportive care in the 12 remaining patients. Data is expected in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, an ongoing phase 2 study in psoriasis is enrolling 180 patients across five cohorts. (KD025 200mg QD, 200mg BID, 400mg QD, 600mg QD and placebo). At the end of July 50% of patients had been enrolled, while the primary endpoint is the percentage of patients achieving PASI 75 (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) at week 16. Results for prior pilot phase 2 studies showed evidence of clinical benefit at all dose levels, with up to 70% of patients achieving PASI 50. The drug candidate was shown to be generally well-tolerated.

It's also important to note that their EGFR inhibitor tesevatinib is involved in ongoing and planned clinical studies for treating polycystic kidney disease. Their biologics platform has developed interesting oncology drug candidates such as KD033, an anti-PDL1/IL-15 fusion protein. The company managed to transfer its gene therapy platform to MeiraGTx Limited while still retaining a 38.7% ownership for upside exposure. Also, KD034 is the company`s generic trientine hydrochloride formulation in development for Wilson´s disease for which they have submitted two Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs).

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The median analyst price target on KDMN right now is $7.50 a share. In July an analyst at Piper Jaffray called preliminary phase 2 data for KD025 in graft versus host disease ¨impressive¨ and in August noted that expanded approval for Imbruvica in cGVHD was positive for KD025 due to its superior safety profile. Both times the analyst reiterated an Overweight rating with a $7 price target.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $26.2 million as of June 30th. This figure does not include the $80 million in proceeds from their recent offering of shares (22,275,000) and warrants to purchase 8,910,000 shares of common stock at a combined price of $3.001. It is somewhat encouraging that the financing, although quite dilutive, was led by key institutional investors such as Vivo Capital, RA Capital Management and Acuta Capital. Loss from operations for the quarter came in at $17.6 million, while revenue totaled $3 million.

Verdict:

The company's pipeline and upcoming catalysts might warrant purchase of a few shares and a small place on the 'watch list'. The company has put its funding issues to bed for now and has some 'shots on goal'. There are no options available on this equity so a buy-write strategy is not available. If Phase II trials go well we may revisit this name again in 2018 when it is an official 'Busted IPO'. Until then we are passing on making a recommendation on this name.

