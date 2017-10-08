Boeing September Order Report: Uptick In Orders

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports, and while this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of September. The August report can be found here.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders September 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing started the year off strong accumulating 226 gross orders in the first three months. After that, sales plateaued resulting in Boeing’s cumulative orders to fall year over year. This, however, was to be expected with the Paris Air Show being hosted in June. In June, we saw a fresh uptick in order activity as aircraft deals were announced at the Paris Air Show. In the months after that we are seeing some commitments announced at the air show being firmed up.

In September, Boeing booked 72 orders, 11 wide body jets and 61 single aisle aircraft:

A Business jet customer ordered a single Boeing 737 MAX.

Russian airline Aeroflot ordered 6 Boeing 777-300ERs.

An unidentified customer ordered 8 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

A second unidentified customer ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

A third unidentified customer ordered 5 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The US Navy ordered 2 C-40A as was disclosed in the September defense contracts overview.

Cancellations remained stable month-over-month, while Boeing’s order inflow was carried by orders for the Boeing 737 MAX with a big order from an unidentified customer for 50 jets. Japan Airlines was identified as a customer for 4 Boeing 787-8 jets, while Aeroflot ordered 6 Boeing 777-300ERs and an unidentified customer added 5 orders to the Boeing 787-9 order book.

With 72 orders in September 2017, order inflow increased by 17 units year over year. The three-year and five-year averages for the order inflow in September stand at 64 and 89 orders, respectively. So, the order inflow was above the 3-year average, but still lower than the 5-year figure.

For Boeing, order inflow is steadily progressing as sales teams are working on firming up announcements. In the first 9 months of 2017, Boeing accumulated 565 gross orders versus 399 orders in the same months last year. So, sales are up by roughly 165 units which to a major extent can be attributed to order inflow for the Boeing 737 and the Boeing 787.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries September 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Boeing delivered 748 aircraft, slightly less compared to its record-breaking year in 2015. For 2017, Boeing aims to deliver between 760 and 765 aircraft which is more or less in line with the deliveries in 2015.

In September, Boeing delivered 78 aircraft divided between 21 wide bodies and 57 narrow bodies:

Boeing delivered a single Boeing 767 Freighters to FedEx (NYSE: FDX), which is the sole customer for the aircraft.

Three Boeing 747-8 freighters were delivered, 1 to AirBridgeCargo Airlines, the first to UPS and the first to Qatar Airways.

Eleven Boeing 787 aircraft were delivered, more or less in line with the production rate.

Six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft were delivered, slightly higher than the production rate of five aircraft per month.

A total of 57 Boeing 737 aircraft were delivered including 14 MAX aircraft, meaning that the number of monthly MAX deliveries has significantly increased.

During the month, American Airlines (AAL), SilkAir and WestJet received their first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

With 78 deliveries, the number of deliveries was higher than number of deliveries that was to be expected based on the production rates on each program. Boeing will need 69 deliveries on average in the coming months to meet its delivery target for 2017.

Book-to-bill ratio

For the full year, Boeing expects orders to roughly trace last year's order inflow, which would indicate 660 net orders or a book-to-bill ratio of .86. In September, this ratio was .92, slightly above the expected book-to-bill ratio for the entire year. In the first 9 months, Boeing booked 565 orders and delivered 554 aircraft. This implies a book-to-bill ratio of 1.02, which is higher than what Boeing expects for the full year. It remains to be seen whether Boeing can keep up the pace of order inflow in the remaining months of 2017, but I am stemmed positive and expect some commitments announced during the 2017 Paris Air Show to be finalized in the coming months.

Conclusion

In September, Boeing’s order inflow picked up significantly helped by a 50-unit order for the Boeing 737 MAX. What we currently are seeing with the recent changes in production rates is the delivery mix tending even more towards narrow body deliveries, but there are some positives on Boeing’s wide body segment. Collecting enough orders is still challenging, but some important campaigns seem already to have materialized.

Boeing’s orders have increased year-over-year and in the coming months I am expecting a steady finalization rate for commitments announced during the Paris Air Show.

