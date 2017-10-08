3 Reasons Why You Should Buy This 10.1% Yielding CRE Company

With interest rates rising and the commercial real estate market remaining stable, there is a good chance that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) will be able to maintain and potentially even grow its dividend for the benefit of shareholders. The real estate debt provider also has the potential to expand its valuation in a higher rate environment and reduce the gap between share price and book value.

With the Federal Reserve kicking off a new interest rate cycle last December - the Fed has hiked rates three times since the end of 2016 and is on track to raise them once more later this year - investment companies with large floating-rate asset bases are preferred investments for shareholders. Variable-rate asset exposure in an environment of higher interest rate is the single biggest positive catalyst for both a higher cash dividend and a higher equity valuation in my view. Here are three reasons why I think Apollo Commercial Real Estate is an interesting "Buy" today.

The Commercial Real Estate Market Is In Good Shape

The fundamentals merit an investment in Apollo. Commercial real estate has made a bit of a comeback after the financial crisis of 2007-2009, but large banks still tend to stay away from it. This works to the benefit of commercial real estate finance companies like Apollo that swooped in and took market share.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

CRE transaction volumes have grown strongly in the last seven years, partly because of robust demand from real estate-focused private equity funds. As long as the CRE market remains in shape and transaction values don’t suddenly dry up, Apollo is in a good position to continue to originate variable-rate mortgage loans.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Operating Earnings Upside

One of the most attractive properties of an investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is that the REIT’s operating earnings are positively correlated to changes in USD LIBOR. In other words, if interest rates go up, Apollo’s operating earnings will go up, too. This is because the CRE debt provider has shifted a lot of its funds into floating-rate assets that are poised to do well as the Federal Reserve moves along the interest rate curve.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s loan portfolio consists mainly of first mortgage loans and subordinate loans that are backed by commercial properties throwing off recurring cash flow. The weighted average Loan-To-Value for Apollo’s loan portfolio sat at 64 percent at the end of the June quarter.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Management expects that a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR will translate into $0.18/share higher operating earnings annually going forward, which in turn could trigger a dividend raise. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has paid a stable dividend of $0.46/share quarterly since January 2016. Net interest income growth on the back of higher rates could be a big catalyst for a higher cash dividend for shareholders.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Valuation Upside

Related to operating earnings upside in an environment of higher short-term interest rates, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance could see its valuation multiples expand. A dividend raise backed by stronger core earnings would likely attract more income investors into the stock and lead to a higher equity valuation. Apollo’s shares change hands for just 9.9x Q2-17 run-rate core earnings and for a discount to book value, too.

Source: Morningstar

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a promising income vehicle to hold as interest rates rise. The REIT’s large exposure to floating-rate assets is poised to produce higher operating earnings in case the Federal Reserve will continue to push rates higher. This in turn could yield a dividend raise and also be a catalyst for a higher equity valuation based on stronger operating earnings. Apollo’s shares are hardly overpriced selling for less than 10x run-rate core earnings. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.