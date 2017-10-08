Vale SA: Is The Recent Dip A Buying Opportunity?

Shares of Vale, which is the closest thing to an iron-ore pure-play company, have tumbled following the weakness in iron ore prices from more than $70/t to $63/t.

The recent plunge in iron ore prices has hurt a number of mining stocks, including the Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based mining giant and the world’s largest iron ore producer Vale SA (VALE). If iron ore stays weak, then that could continue to weigh on Vale SA's stock. But I think the weakness could be a buying opportunity for investors who can tolerate some risk.

Vale SA is a well-established miner that dominates the iron ore market, but it comes with its fair share of risks. Firstly, the company carries higher levels of debt than its closest peers Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Billiton (BHP). At the end of the second quarter, Vale’s debt levels translated into a net debt ratio of 35.4%, which was higher than Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton’s 15.5% and 22.1%, respectively.

Secondly, Vale, like any other miner, runs a highly cyclical business since it has significant exposure to commodity prices. But what makes Vale a bit riskier is that its production profile is not as diversified as that of its above-mentioned rivals. Vale’s revenues and earnings are largely underpinned by just one commodity – iron ore. Its ferrous minerals, or iron ore, segment alone represented almost 74% of the company’s total operating revenues and 88% of the adjusted earnings (EBITDA) in the first half of 2017. In fact, Vale is as close as you can get to a pure-play iron ore mining stock.

Not surprisingly, Vale's stock dropped by almost 9% since the start of September following weakness in iron ore prices. The commodity’s price (62% content) has fallen almost 18% from $76 per dry metric ton at the beginning of September to current levels of a little less than $63, thanks in large part to mounting concerns regarding China. The country, which is the world’s top iron ore consumer, has decided to reduce the operating hours of steel smelters in a bid to clamp down on the mounting pollution levels. That will likely have a negative impact on steel production, and by that extension, iron ore consumption since the red metal is the key steel-making ingredient. This means that the demand for iron ore could drop in the near future. I think the fact that China is also entering the seasonally weak period for steel demand, which usually starts in winter as construction activity slows down, could further weigh on iron ore demand. These factors have taken iron ore prices lower.

Although this may have a negative impact on Vale's stock, I think the company will likely continue to do well. That’s because firstly, it is important to remember that although iron ore prices have fallen substantially in recent weeks, they are still slightly higher than the second-quarter average of $62.90. Furthermore, the current prices are significantly higher than around $47 seen in October, last year. In fact, iron ore has largely remained above $60 throughout most of 2017, which means that the current year’s average price level will likely come in higher than last year’s average of $53.60, even if the price gradually drops to around $50s by the end of the year. In this backdrop, Vale will likely continue to benefit from the year-over-year strength in iron ore prices, despite the recent weakness. That will have a positive impact on the company’s revenues, earnings and cash flows.

Secondly, Vale is a low-cost operator that has shown that it can generate strong returns in a tough iron ore price environment. In the second quarter of 2017, for instance, which has been the toughest quarter for iron ore this year in which prices plunged to mid-$50s in June, Vale reported strong levels of adjusted earnings of $949 million. The company also generated $4.08 billion in operating cash flows which easily covered capital expenditure of $894 million, leading to ample free cash flows of $3.19 billion.

This means that as long as iron ore hovers around $60, Vale could continue reporting strong levels of earnings and free cash flows. But even in a weaker price environment, Vale should do well. That’s because firstly, the company expects to increase its output by roughly 6% from last year to the range of 360 million to 380 million tonnes in 2017, aided by the start-up of its flagship, low-cost project called the S11D mine. Analysts believe that the company’s production capacity could climb to as high as 450 million tonnes by the end of the decade. That should have a positive impact on the company’s earnings and cash flows.

Secondly, Vale is focusing on ramping up production from mines in its Northern System (including S11D) that produce high-grade iron ore with 65% content. This should allow the company to capture higher prices since the ore with 65% content is priced at a premium. Vale believes that the high-grade iron ore will represent a majority of its total production by 2020. That should lift the company’s profit margins and help offset the negative impact of weak prices.

Thirdly, Vale’s capital expenditure requirements will decline in the coming years as it finishes work on the major projects. As per Vale’s latest guidance, the spending is projected to gradually drop from $4.2 billion expected in the current year to the range of $2.6 billion to $3.2 billion by 2021. As a result, Vale could continue reporting strong levels of free cash flows. In this case, Vale’s cash reserves could expand while its net debt will decline. As a result, its net debt ratio will drop. The company may also return excess cash to shareholders through dividends or buybacks, which may also lift Vale stock.

Therefore, I believe Vale’s future outlook is looking bright. If the company manages to improve its margins while reducing its debt, then that will likely have a positive impact on its valuation. Currently, Vale's stock is priced just 11.3-times next year’s earnings estimates, which makes it one of the cheapest mining stocks. But it likely won’t continue to trade at a discount. I expect the stock to outperform as it delivers strong results, improves its margins, and strengthens its balance sheet. Investors should, therefore, consider buying this stock on weakness.

