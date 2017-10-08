Gold Miners' Shares Supported By Today's Gold Prices

In the long-term, to trumpet the beginning of a real bull market in precious metals, gold prices should break above the latest top at $1,375 per ounce.

In my opinion, at current gold prices the precious metals mining companies should perform better than the yellow metal itself.

A bullish or (at least) consolidation thesis on gold is supported by a few very helpful indicators discussed in the article.

It looks like gold and the US dollar are once again strongly (and negatively) correlated.

In my last report on the precious metals market I discussed two possible scenarios developing in this sector:

Gold prices going down with Money Managers cutting their net long position to much lower readings (around 10% - 20%)

Gold prices going up or consolidating with Money Managers holding their net exposure to gold at current levels

Today I have very mixed feelings. It looks like gold is once again very strongly correlated with the US dollar. Of course, it is nothing strange because, as a rule, both instruments go in the opposite directions. However, a healthy bull market in gold is possible even when the greenback gets stronger (for example, December 2001 – February 2002 or February 2010 – June 2010) or is trading in the range.

Last week the US currency was strengthening and gold was weakening. The change came on Friday when the US dollar, after making a new high, dropped from 94.1 to 93.6. As a result, gold, after making a week’s bottom at $1,262.8 per ounce, closed at $1,274.9.

On a per week basis, gold lost 0.8% and the US dollar returned 0.8%. Strangely, despite a stronger dollar, silver made a profit of 0.7%. Let me discuss this anomaly.

Silver / gold ratio

The silver / gold ratio is one of the most popular indicators measuring the strength of the precious metals market. As a rule, during a bull market in precious metals silver prices go up more than gold prices (and the ratio silver / gold goes up) and during a bear market the opposite happens (and the indicator is showing lower readings).

Now look at the chart below:

Source: Stockcharts.com

The chart shows that since December 2016 gold prices have been going up. However, between December 2016 and early July 2017 the silver / gold ratio was going down (the red arrow on the upper panel of the chart). In other words, the upward trend in gold prices was not confirmed by this indicator. Then, in early July 2017 the situation changed – the silver / gold ratio and gold prices started going up in tandem, which was a clear indication of a healthy bull market in precious metals (green arrows).

Looking at these developments from an ultra-short-term perspective a sharp-eye could spot that on Friday the silver / gold ratio broke above its short-term resistance (the blue rectangle):

Source: stooq.pl

Note: the red arrow indicates an ultra-short-term downward trend in gold prices and the blue rectangle shows a trading range the silver / gold ratio was trading since September 26, 2017.

Summarizing – it looks like gold is trying to start another upward trend and, importantly, this attempt is supported by the silver / gold ratio.

GDX / gold ratio

Another indicator confirming the fact that the precious metals market is in its bull market stage is the GDX / gold ratio. To remind my readers, the VanEck Vectors GoldMiners ETF (GDX) replicates the price action of a portfolio consisting of a number of world’s largest mining companies. Here is the appropriate chart:

Source: stooq.pl

As the chart shows, now the GDX/gold ratio is much higher than in the beginning of 2016 (the red circle). What is more, after a large drop initiated in August 2016, since the end of 2016 the ratio has been once again in its upward trend (the blue arrow).

I think that the market behaves in a rational way. Of course, the higher gold prices the better but precious metals mining companies need relatively high and stable gold prices (at least) to show profits. This year the average gold price is $1,253 per ounce up-to-date, substantially above $1,016 per ounce, which is the average cost of production reported by the biggest miners (according to my own calculations).

COT report

It is a matter of opinion, but the last Commitments of Traders report may support this bullish thesis. The graph below summarizes the changes in gross and net positions held by Money Managers (the latest data is marked in grey):

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Note that during the week that ended on October 3, 2017 Money Managers cut their gross long position in gold futures by 14.8 thousand contracts. This cut was much lower than the previous one (32.6 thousand contracts). Additionally, a gross short position increased by 1.8 thousand contracts – also a much lower figure than before (4.8 thousand contracts). As a result, a net long position decreased by 16.5 thousand contracts – much less compared to the previous report (disclosing a cut of 37.4 thousand contracts). Summarizing - in my opinion the selling pressure demonstrated by this group of traders is dissipating.

US dollar

In my last report published in my Marketplace service I made the following statement:

“The US dollar trade is still dead. Last week big speculators increased their net short positions in the US dollar index futures. It looks like they are betting on a very pessimistic scenario:

“After jumping to its strong resistance level at 93.0 the US dollar should continue its bear market”

Well, I do not think that it is a correct thesis. As I explained many times before, no big move down starts from excessive pessimism conditions”

Looking at last week’s developments it looks like the US dollar is trying to enter its bull market stage. However, I would not trumpet the beginning of it. At least not yet. Why? Because each bigger move up in the US dollar was accompanied by short sellers cutting their short positions in panic. Now I cannot spot anything similar. According to the latest COT report, there were only small changes in long and short positions held by big speculators trading US dollar index futures:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

I would summarize this situation in the following way:

Although I do not expect the continuation of a bear market in the US dollar, the data delivered by the COT report does not support a bullish thesis on the greenback. Instead, a consolidation period seems to be the most probable scenario.

If I am correct and the US dollar enters the consolidation period, gold and silver should be supported. However, if the consolidating US dollar cannot lift up gold and silver prices, my bullish thesis on precious metals would be negated.

The big picture

Finally, a short look at the big picture:

Source: Simple Digressions

From the long-term perspective:

The long-term, down-sloping trend line (marked in green) was broken in July 2017 – it is a necessary condition to say that gold is once again in its bull market stage

These days gold prices are above the last bottom, established in December 2016 (the red circle) – another occurrence confirming the bullish thesis on gold

On the other hand, gold is still below the last top, established in July 2016 ($1,375 per ounce); as long as this resistance is not broken the gold bears may see their chance.

Summary

Gold is still in its short-term correction phase. Latest developments deliver the evidence of a boring and potentially devastating negative correlation between the US dollar and gold. However, a few indications discussed in this article support a bullish or consolidation thesis on gold: the silver / gold ratio, the GDX / gold ratio, the easing selling pressure demonstrated by Money Managers trading gold futures and the lack of short-covering among the big speculators trading US dollar index futures.

On the other hand, the big picture, although potentially bullish, makes me think that the real bull market in gold will start when gold is able to break above the latest top established in July 2016 (around $1,375 per ounce).

Note:

If you liked this article, please, visit my Marketplace service (Unorthodox Mining Investing) where I am doing my own research. However, this time I also want to say this:

If you are looking for a guru or a person that instructs you when buy / sell gold, I strongly advise you that my service is not for you. I am not a guru or a talking head – I am just a human being trading stocks and financial futures and making mistakes.

On the other hand, if you are looking for new ideas, an unorthodox approach to investing, decent mining picks (since the inception, my Unorthodox Mining Portfolio once again delivered much better returns than the broad precious metals market) and open discussion, this service is definitely for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long, trading position in gold futures