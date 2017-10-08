Monetary Policy Outlook: The United States (Fall 2017)

What Will (Probably) Happen?
-
What the Federal Reserve thinks:
that the U.S. economy is near full employment...
that U.S. potential-output growth rate is 2%/year...
that it should be "normalizing" interest rates...
-
-
A positive shock to growth (or inflation) will see the Fed raise faster and further:
Do not expect real growth much above 2%/year under this Fed...
Do expect the Federal Funds rate to rise at about (3/4%/year)/year -or faster - as long as the economy can stand it without recession...
A negative shock to inflation will see slowed but not stopped "normalization"...
-
-
A negative shock to growth will see:
The Federal Reserve quickly return the Federal Funds rate to zero...
And then dither, with many tools but none of them powerful to affect the economy…
-
Employment-to-Population, 25-54
I think the Fed could be more aggressive at promoting growth…
Prime-age employment-to-population numbers in the U.S. still show considerable labor market slack…
But the unemployment rate shows over-full employment…
Wage growth shows no labor supply-side pricing power for workers…
-
Yet the Federal Reserve trusts the unemployment rate much more than other indicators…
This creates a puzzle because…
Inflation Remains Subdued
Back in the 1950s Alan Greenspan declared that 2%/year measured inflation was "effective price stability"…
The Bernanke-Yellen Federal Reserve decided to use the core PCE chain index…
-
Persistent undershoot:
Since January 2009, cumulating to 4%-points in the price level…
Recent price news not suggesting any inflationary spiral developing soon…
-
-
Suggesting that the tightening cycle announced in mid-2013 and begun in 2016 was premature…
The market agrees with me…
The Long Nominal Rate, Inflation Breakeven, and Long Real Rate
-
When Larry Summers was Deputy Treasury Secretary, he convinced Bob Rubin to issue TIPS…
-
We now have 15 years of watching the long nominal rate, long real rate, and the difference between them:
- The expectations based inflation breakeven…
These give us a better window…
-
Secular Stagnation
Fall in (notional) TIPS from 4% at end of 1990s to 2% in mid-2000s…
Fall in TIPS from 2.0-2.5% pre-crisis to 0.0-0.5% today…
-
Without any signs of a runaway boom of any sort…
But increased appetite for debt…
Any risks being generated?
-
Implications for the Fed-Controlled Short Rate and the Long Rate
-
The Federal Reserve controls the interest rate on Treasury bills…
Subject to the condition that it cannot drive it below zero (without making substantial institutional changes in the banking system)…
-
The long rate goes where it wants…
And it has not wanted to go up for a long time indeed…
Expect a lot of time at the zero lower bound over the next decade…
-
Might We Get a Different Fed?
I said "under this Fed"…
-
But might we get a different Fed?
Very unlikely…
Trump not interested…
-
The non-unitary executive:
- Will appoint Republican monetary-policy worthies
- Most of whom think like the Fed already…
- And the Fed is very good at assimilating new governors and bank presidents…
-
Summing Up
-
I said that under this Fed:
-
If no recession:
- A ceiling of 2%/year on growth…
- A ceiling of 2.5%/year on inflation…
- Short-term interest rate increases of (3/4%/year)/year or more…
- Already priced into long rates…
-
If recession:
- Cut Fed Funds rate back to zero…
- Dither…
-
Implications for Trading Partners
U.S. not a locomotive for demand...
U.S. not a (major) source of likely upward demand or upward interest rate shocks...
-
Trading partners have to decide how to react to the tightening cycle:
But it will be slow (probably)...
Hence (probably) innocuous...
-
-
Trading partners do have to worry about a recession in the United States:
Given the absence of powerful monetary policy tools to the Fed's hand...
Given the lack of political will for non-monetary stimulus...
-