United Therapeutics: This Seems To Be The Time To Sell The Stock In 2017

Lately, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite beating the Wall Street revenue estimates in Q2 2017, the immediate future of the company seems uncertain. The company is facing intense competitive pressures for its pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, franchise, which accounts for more than 95% of its revenues. We also have major patent expiries and ongoing DOJ investigation affecting the investor sentiment for the company.

United Therapeutics is currently trading at level close to its 12-month consensus estimate of $124. Considering the challenges ahead, I believe investors should sell off this stock in October 2017. Below, I will explain the rationale for my hypothesis in greater detail.

Intense competition in the PAH segment has been affecting United Therapeutics' revenues and profitability in 2017

Accounting for about 38% of total 2016 revenues, intravenously and subcutaneously delivered, PAH drug for patients showing New York Heart Association Class II-IV symptoms, Remodulin, has lately come under pressure, owing to cannibalization by Orenitram and competition from other oral drugs. Inhaled drug, Tyvaso, approved for PAH patients showing New York Heart Association Class I-III symptoms, is also facing intense competition in the market.

The problem, however, would not have been that intense if majority of new PAH patients would be prescribed Orenitram, and then with disease progression, were gradually shifted to Tyvaso and Remodulin. In that case, it would have been more of shifting of the company’s PAH revenues in future years.

The challenge lies in the fact that many PAH patients showing New York Heart Association Class I symptoms are being increasingly prescribed other treatments such as Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Letairis, Pfizer’s (PFE) Revatio, and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Tracleer. Generic versions of Revatio have also started eating into United Therapeutics’ market share.

While approved for similar indication like Orenitram, the label of Johnson & Johnson’s Uptravi also mentions that the drug is capable of delaying disease progression and hence reducing hospitalization rates. Since Orenitram’s label does not include these favorable patient outcomes, physicians have been increasingly leaning towards Uptravi over Orenitram. The oral treatment regimen Letairis plus Adcirca is also being increasingly used by patients for longer time frames, thereby the delaying use of United Therapeutics’ Remodulin and Tyvaso. These developments imply lost revenues for United Therapeutics.

Impending patent expiries and related litigations have been affecting investor sentiment in 2017

After establishing the validity and enforceability of its '117 patent set to expire in October 2017, United Therapeutics entered into a settlement agreement with Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz, allowing the latter to develop and commercialize generic Remodulin after June 26, 2018. United Therapeutics has also entered into settlement agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Par Sterile Products (PRX), allowing them to launch generic versions of Remodulin from December 2018.

However, the impending generic competition is not the only threat for Remodulin’s market share. The competitive landscape is only becoming worse for the company. United Therapeutics has been increasingly floundering on its path to manage Remodulin’s lifecycle, as the drug comes close to impending patent expiry.

In March 2017, SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) received favorable ruling from Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in Inter Partes Review, or IPR, proceeding where the company had challenged validity of the 22 claims in United Therapeutics’ U.S. Patent No. 8,497,393 (the '393 patent) for Remodulin, set to expire in December 2028. While United Therapeutics has appealed against this decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in May 2017, the chances that the company may fail to protect this patent are significantly high.

Against this backdrop, in June 2017, SteadyMed has announced the submission of NDA for its product Trevyent to the FDA. If approved, Trevyent will deliver parenteral treprostinil formulation to PAH patients through its sterile, pre-filled, pre-programmed, single-use, disposable infusion system either intravenously or subcutaneously.

Beyond Remodulin, the invalidation of these patents has also weakened the patent estate of United Therapeutics’ other drugs such as Tyvaso and Orenitram. This is because all three drugs, Tyvaso, Orenitram, and Remodulin, have the same active ingredient, namely treprostinil.

United Therapeutics is also embroiled in litigation with Watson Laboratories related to its ANDA seeking approval for generic Tyvaso, prior to the expiration of the branded drug’s patents. Watson Laboratories has also initiated an IPR proceeding seeking to invalidate two of Tyvaso’s patents scheduled to expire in 2028. Actavis Laboratories is also fighting a lawsuit with United Therapeutics related to its ANDA for generic version of Orenitram, before the expiration of the branded drug’s patents that extend up to 2031.

Adcirca, the in-licensed drug from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), indicated for pulmonary hypertension will go off patent in USA in November 2017. This drug will be seeing increasing generic competition as the two additional patents held by Eli Lilly for Adcirca and scheduled to expire in April and November 2020 have been invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding initiated by Actelion Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ALIOY). Eli Lilly, however, has challenged this decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. United Therapeutics, however, has renewed its agreement with Eli Lilly and starting December 2017 will be paying higher royalty rate and milestone payments for Adcirca license.

With United Therapeutics fighting litigations for most of its products, the resources of the company may not get effectively deployed towards operational performance in the coming year. This may affect the company’s profitability in coming years.

United Therapeutics has suffered a major setback in the launch of RemoSynch pump system

To extend the lifecycle of Remodulin, United Therapeutics has collaborated with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to develop RemoSynch, an implantable pump for continuous intravenous delivery of Remodulin. This device combines Medtronic’s intravascular infusion catheter with SynchroMed® II implantable infusion pump and related accessories.

Since SynchroMed® II device is already approved to treat neuropathic pain, Medtronic conducted the DellVery clinical trial to establish the safety of this implantable pump system delivering Remodulin in PAH patients. Though the trial managed to meet its primary endpoint of lower than 2.5 catheter related complications per 1,000 patient days, securing approval for the parallel regulatory filings for the drug and device has proved quite challenging. This is because any interruption in drug delivery or low precision can prove dangerous and fatal for patients.

On April 27, 2015, Medtronic received consent decree from the FDA associated with repeated violations related to the manufacture of SynchroMed® II implantable pump and especially the catheter used in the pump. This development further complicated the approval of RemoSynch. While Medtronic has resubmitted the PMA for securing FDA approval for the device, the pending decision has also stalled approval of United Therapeutics’ NDA for the drug. The company received complete response letter from the FDA mentioning that its NDA will be approved only after the approval of Medtronic’s PMA.

These problems have pushed ahead the timeline of the launch of RemoSynch from the first half of 2017 to 2018. Any such delay implies less time for United Therapeutics to shift its Remodulin patients to its innovative offering and thus facing larger probability of seeing generic erosion in 2018. With Remodulin accounting for 38% of the company’s revenues in 2016, this is definitely a problem that cannot be ignored by investors.

United Therapeutics had to set apart consideration worth $210 million related to the Department of Justice investigation in 2017

United Therapeutics has set aside $210 million as contingent payment to the Department of Justice as a part of investigation related to the company’s support to certain organizations that financially help patients. Being in violation of federal securities law, the actual penalty or settlement amount may exceed this value.

Near-term research programs such as RemUnity, RemoPro, OreniPlus, Tysuberprost, Tyvaso-ILD, and Dinutuximab can help United Therapeutics to revert back to growth in future years.

While times have been hard for United Therapeutics, there are definitely some gems in the company’s near-term research pipeline. The company in collaboration with DEKA Research and Development Corp. is busy developing RemUnity, a continuous subcutaneous pump to deliver Remodulin to PAH patients. As the pump works on acoustic wave sensing technology and has no moving parts, it implies that the drug-device combination is much safer for severely ill PAH patients. United Therapeutics is also developing RemoPro, a new chemical entity and pain free form of treprostinil, to be delivered subcutaneously to PAH patients. RemUnity is also being studied to allow delivery of RemoPro product, once both investigational products are approved. RemUnity is currently in pre-NDA stage and RemoPro is in pre-clinical stage of development.

To close the label gap between that of Orenitram and Uptravi, United Therapeutics is studying the drug in phase IV registration study, FREEDOM-EV, under the initiative called OreniPlus. If successful, this trial will result in amendment of Orenitram’s label to indicate that the drug also delays morbidity and reduces mortality in PAH patients.

United Therapeutics is exploring the effect of combination regimen, single-isomer, orally bioavailable prostacyclin analogue, esuberaprost, and inhaled treprostinil in the now completely enrolled phase 3 trial BEAT. Since the two drugs have different prostacyclin receptor-binding profiles, United Therapeutics expects the combination therapy to prove useful for patients requiring drugs of varying safety and efficacy. This combination regimen is called Tysuberprost (linked above), and is expected to demonstrate high efficacy due to complementary pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles.

For Tyvaso, United Therapeutics has submitted supplement to the drug’s NDA for a new and easier to use device. FDA response to this application is anticipated in late 2017. Further, the company is studying the use of Tyvaso in WHO Group 3 PAH patients who also suffer from interstitial lung disease associated primarily with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or combined pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema in a phase 3 trial, INCREASE. With lack of medications for WHO Group 3 PAH patients, the success of this trial will definitely boost the profitability of United Therapeutics.

Finally, going beyond PAH, United Therapeutics is also studying its Unituxin therapy for GD2 positive small-cell lung cancer as well as other GD2-expressing cancers. The company is also developing fully humanized version of dinutuximab, which is an active ingredient in Unituxin. This may help reduce side-effects associated with the Unituxin therapy.

Despite these pros, I believe in selling United Therapeutics stock in 2017

Majority of the positive drivers for United Therapeutics are expected to materialize in the long run. However, the impending patent expiries and entry of generic competition will be eroding the company’s revenue base in the short term future. This may adversely affect overall investor sentiment, pushing down share prices. Hence, I suggest investors to exit this stock in 2017.

