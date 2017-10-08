October Crude Is Historically Bearish

In September, the International Energy Authority (IEA) released a forecast for increased oil demand in Q4 2017, and rising end user oil prices. The estimate for 2017 is 1.6mb/day following a rise in growth during Q2 of 2.4% or 2.3mb/d. They highlight stronger-than-expected growth in Europe and the US, with a slower Q3 due to slower refinery throughput owing to hurricane damage in and around the United States.

In its end of September MOMR, OPEC noted that:

Based on the current balance of demand supply, estimated 20017 crude was at 32.7mb/d around 0.5 mb/d higher than in 2016. Also, OPEC crude is estimated at 32.8 mb/d in 2018 about 0.2mb/d higher than 2017.

Their refinery estimate is down for Q3 due the impact of Hurricane Harvey in August, but up for Q4, with expectations of a further throughput record.

OPEC noted that in the last week of August, money managers cut WTI futures and net long positions by 105,671 contracts to 147,303, while slightly reducing the net length of those contracts by 1,296 lots.

Rising World Oil Demand

Longer term, it’s easy to see that crude is on a rising demand path. The price ceiling is partly being created by traders who are selling crude ahead of what they think is the $50 ceiling, after which oil sands and other small scale producers would be able to start up and overwhelm demand. How long that can last in the face real global rising demand remains to be seen.

Seasonal Oil

Although it seems more likely that the price of crude should rise into the winter, in fact, it historically does the opposite, weakening into December. So we have a situation with rising demand, along with what is generally a season of weakening prices.

COT Charts WTIC - Oil

6 Months

On this level, we can see that while producers are holding increasingly long contracts, it's the swap dealers with rising shorts, and compared to June at an extreme level.

Hedge funds (managed money) are selling the price highs, we should be looking for any commercial weakness now to suggest further bearish trending.

Stock Charts - WTIC Oil

Daily - 6 months

On a daily level, crude is rising from the June price low, in what appears to be an incomplete bullish wave. August trading looks like a correction of the June rise, a minor ABC wave 1 (with its correction being wave 2). In Elliot waves, the current wave 3 can’t be shorter than wave 1, so it seems likely that crude will progress further before correcting the September bull leg, but a short-term correction is underway.

Trading could either rise to R1 from the pivot level, or fall to the moving average, but there’s also support from the bearish diagonal red trend line on the weekly chart below, which crude broke through in September. Either pattern could complete a wave 3 of similar or longer length to wave 1.

The major corrections develop when crude loses its rising trend line, after completing the wave 3 and wave 5 price highs. Crude has failed to bounce from the 50ma on Friday, which, coupled with the weakening RSI, looks as though lower prices are ahead.

A drop to the S1 support level now (near the rising diagonal trend line) infers another head and shoulders ABC wave with a potential left shoulder at about $52, and the high of the head also near the R1 level (R2 is feasible but needs an angle of ascent like May).

Weekly - Five Years

On the longer term level, we can see that crude has broken bullishly outside of its bearish downtrend from March 2017. Also that on a longer term level, the rise from June this year is similar in extend to the rise from the low in July 2016. In 2016, crude also developed a wave 3 high, which corrected into the fall. Ideally, crude should rise to R1 $54, before correcting in wave 4, but we should manage downside risk in the event of a further early selloff if the higher green horizontal support level is lost, as on the weekly chart further weakness is possible. In 2016, crude found a low in mid-November, and then progressed in a bullish leg for the rest of the year. Given the improving fundamentals, this pattern (or an even earlier low) seems more likely than a selloff into December (the historical pattern that developed in 2015).

Investing In Crude

Investing in an ETF or ETN can be a useful alternative to trading in the futures market, provided that any chosen investment vehicle tracks the price of crude well, exposure to commodity price contango can be reduced, and fees are more manageable. A 0.75% service ratio is an average price for a commodity ETF, but it can mount up with continual trading, a free calculator is available here. Liquidity with a tight trading range between bid and ask is another aspect to consider. The most popular ETFs are cheap, efficient, and with high liquidity, so they are easy to enter and exit.

There are numerous alternative ETFs/ETNs for crude, and some leveraged offering 2 or 3 times the performance. Investors should be wary of risk which is multiplied by a similar level if trading goes the wrong way.

The following ETFs/ETNs are among the most liquid.

PowerShares DB Oil ETF (DBO)

iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL)

The United States Oil ETF (USO)

Leveraged Long

Leveraged Short

The performance chart below illustrates that of those most liquid selected, DBO seems to be tracking crude (in red), closest.

Looking Forward

Although demand is up, we are in a weak season for oil prices, which is apparent on a five, ten or longer term level. Historically, this turns up in December, but than happened earlier last year. Turning points are likely to coincide with technical points on WTIC price and COT charts which receive hedge fund attention.

Short-term crude has failed to bounce on the 50ma on the daily stock chart, which, coupled with a weakening RSI, suggests that lower prices are ahead. However, on a wave level, crude should still be progressing bullishly despite this near-term correction. Crude needs to maintain the green horizontal support line on the weekly chart at S1 ($42.48), and given fundamentals of rising demand, that seems likely. (A failure at the $40 level points to the early 2016 low). On that basis, the worse case should be a retest of the June 2017 low. However, what seems more likely is a correction to the red diagonal (break out) line, and resumption of a bullish trend as it approaches the S1 level on the weekly chart.

Crude bounced from an oversold RSI (on the daily chart) last spring, but didn't quite manage that in August, reversing up from near the 40 RSI level. Investors should be wary of expecting the more extreme position, it might not happen. COT positions are already quite bearish though, with crude prices being supported by commercial traders. It's really that situation, coupled with managed money trading technical points, that could give rise to a change in trend.

