Chesapeake - Take It, Hold It, Love It

This company is not only an interesting momentum play, it is also a must have for every long-term investor with energy exposure.

Natural gas is expected to be very favorable for Chesapeake going into 2018 until 2019.

Chesapeake is finally breaking out of a downtrend that started in the last quarter of 2016.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is one of the biggest energy trades in my portfolio at the moment. I bought because I expected a fundamentally backed breakout as we just witnessed fortunately.

At this point, we are getting more news that we are seeing a fundamental turnaround that might push the stock further up.

So Far So Good

Over the last few weeks, we saw a very strong crude oil rally backed by slightly higher natural gas prices. Oil finally made it above $51 while natural gas came very close to $3.20. Both prices are higher than Chesapeake's break-even prices at $2.50 for natural gas and $40 for oil.

In other words, Chesapeake is getting more room to clean its balance sheet as it is already doing since 2015.

That being said, Chesapeake's stock price broke out at $4.27 and quickly rose to $4.50. At this point, the stock is testing the falling downtrend again.

EIA Data Is Pointing Towards A Further Bull Market

The latest EIA data shows that production is not only peaking but expected to remain flat at around 84 billion cubic feet per day. This would be an end of the production rally after the commodity bottom of 2016. In addition to that, we see that the US will remain a new exporter of natural gas which should not be a big surprise at this point.

The end of higher natural gas production is supported by increasing demand. Total consumption of electric power, residential use and industrial demand is expected to rise in 2018. Total consumption is expected to increase 7% at the end of 2017 compared to the same period one year ago.

Another problem that has caused some trouble over the last few years is rising inventory levels. The same goes for crude oil as I discussed in this article. I recommend that you take a look at this article since it discussed my bullishness on crude oil in general.

Anyhow, what we see is that inventory storage levels are expected to be a few percent below their average until the first quarter of 2019. Even though it is unlikely that this prediction is 100% accurate, it is a good sign that we are facing an end of rising inventories after a massive inventory buildup for both crude oil and natural gas between 2014 and this year.

When it comes to the outlook of natural gas prices, we see that the peak is going to be in the first quarter of 2018 at $3.40 after which the price will stabilize. Let's say this would be 100% correct. It would mean that Chesapeake is getting the highest price since the first quarter of 2017 while oil has further potential to rally even further in my opinion. It would also mean that Chesapeake is getting more time to repair its balance sheet and start to move debt maturities further into the future as it has already been doing after offering multiple senior notes.

In this case, I believe that Chesapeake is a must have in every portfolio with energy exposure. The company has exposure in both the natural gas and crude oil industry and will benefit from a serious turnaround in this business.

Personally, I believe that the latest break-out is going to hold and push the stock up to $5 on the short to mid-term. The long term has even more potential given the company's measures to repair its balance sheet and the favorable outlook for natural gas.

However, always keep in mind that Chesapeake is a very volatile stock which means that you should keep your positions relatively small.

