Sprint: No Breakup Fee Tells The Story

Government officials are already wanting reviews of the merger prior to any official announcement.

The long discussed deal between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) appears close to an official agreement between the wireless laggards. The initial terms suggest the deal will have one glaring loophole.

Sprint investors were expecting spectrum assets to drive the share price higher on a deal, but my investment thesis has maintained that the wireless laggard has no bargaining power. Is this why owning the stock at $7.36 is actually risky?

Management teams from SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Deutsche Telecom (OTCQX:DTEGF) continue to iron out the details of the merger. The most glaring detail from the prior week was that SoftBank was willing to accept a merger at the current stock prices.

Bloomberg is now reporting that the deal isn't expected to include a traditional breakup fee. Such a move naturally reduces the risk to the acquiring company, if U.S. regulators block the merger. The bigger the fee, the more confident the acquirer is in the deal obtaining regulatory approval.

Such a move isn't a surprise considering the likely difficulty in obtaining regulatory approval to reduce the domestic wireless market to only three players. A $4 billion breakup fee from AT&T (T) in 2011 is what catapulted T-Mobile into a competitive threat in the current wireless market.

Sprint and T-Mobile failed to reach an agreement back in 2014 over regulatory pressure and recent discussions since Trump won the U.S. election seem to suggest that regulatory issues remained even with Republicans in control.

Recent discussions regarding the merger made investors wrongly assume that the executives have gotten a wink from regulators that the deal would now get approved. The lack of a cash payment if the deal is rejected by regulators suggests the companies don't have any such indication.

The deal is eerily similar to the one between Time Warner (TWX) and Comcast (CMCSA) that ended in the latter walking away. The worst case scenario for Sprint or T-Mobile is to spend a year working on merger approval and integration plans to only have one party walk away. Senate Democrats already coming out wanting government review of a merger not even reaching terms yet shows the difficult path a Sprint/T-Moble merger faces.

The current merger between AT&T and Time Warner was announced October 2016 and is still waiting final approvals. A merger between Sprint and T-Mobile would easily face similar and possibly greater regulatory approval. Any Sprint investor would sit on the sidelines for at least 12 months waiting on an approval that might not occur.

The new antitrust chief at the Justice Department, Makan Delrahim, will greatly influence whether this deal gets approved. Legal experts from Davis Polk & Wardwell (via New York Times) suggest that Mr. Delrahim will take a different approach to these mega mergers, offering hope for approval in this case. The legal experts believe he is likely to credit mergers with helping competition where appropriate, providing a slight sign of hope for Sprint.

The key investor takeaway is a Sprint shareholder faces a deal that will not provide any upside, no break-up fee for accepting the risk the deal doesn't get regulatory approval, and a year of a stagnant stock awaiting the government's decision. No thanks!

