General Electric's Struggle Quantified

But everything besides that has happened and there is no light at the end of the tunnel as of yet.

I haven’t exactly been kind to General Electric (GE) in the recent past. I was a bull for years, but the company’s ill-conceived plan to sell off bits of Capital and attempt to buy back enough stock to replace the lost earnings was doomed from the start. Indeed, I’ve been proven right in my bearishness as the most important report card of all – the stock price – has been languishing for years now. The thing is that GE was supposed to usher in a new era of higher margins with its industrial-heavy model, but that simply hasn’t happened. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll quantify just how bad things have gotten and what it means for the stock.

Let’s begin with a look at GE’s pretax margin from the past five years as well as the first half of this year to get a sense of the cliff GE’s margins have fallen off of.

Just have a look at this carnage; GE produced a respectable 12% in pretax margin in 2012, but since that time, it has been all downhill. The declines have been robust, and apart from 2016’s token increase, every year since 2012 has been lower than the previous year. This year’s first half has seen just over 4% pretax margin, and while one half of a year is not a trend, it isn’t looking good. And given what we see above, there’s no reason to think GE is going to suddenly open the spigots and let margin flow into the income statement; this is an unmitigated disaster.

This, of course, has far-ranging consequences for shareholders. Not only does it have the obvious impact on earnings, which impacts the stock price, but pretax margins form the base of the FCF calculation. That means that as margins deteriorate, so must FCF barring some unforeseen circumstances and/or accounting gimmicks to juice cash production temporarily. In other words, GE’s margin deterioration really is something to be concerned about if you’re a bull because it has the ability to impact the buyback and the dividend as well. And given that GE isn’t exactly on a path to stellar earnings growth right now, capital returns mean more than ever.

As an example, let’s take a look at last year’s pretax margin components and then compare them to this year’s first half to get an idea of why GE is struggling so much.

This chart shows 2016’s major components, and to be honest, this is nowhere near as bad as 1H 2017. Keep in mind, however, that last year was much worse than 2012 through 2014 as this deterioration has been going on for quite some time.

At any rate, gross margins came in at 37% last year, which is representative of its gross margin numbers since the Capital plan was put into place. GE lost out on tens of billions of dollars of high-margin revenue when it decided to gut Capital and this is one area where you see that impact.

SG&A was down to 21% from 23% the prior year as GE grew revenue over 2015 and managed to keep costs in check, which is something it desperately needed to do in order to salvage some margin. To its credit, it did so and that helped significantly in the battle to keep margins as high as they could be.

D&A was four percent last year, which is also representative of GE’s numbers since the transformation was announced. D&A has been pretty flat around $5B annually for the past few years so how much of a chunk it takes out of revenue really just depends upon the level of revenue each year; we may see that number leveraged down over time if GE can get revenue growing.

Finally, interest expense is actually very high at 4% of revenue and that took a significant chunk out of pretax margin. GE has a lot of debt to service and last year, it paid $4.3B in interest expense. This year is shaping up to be even higher than that, as we’ll see in just a second. But the bottom line on GE’s margins last year is that it saw some stabilization against 2015’s numbers, only to see them fall yet again this year.

Here we see this year’s numbers and they are very, very ugly. Gross margin is all the way down at 32% this year as Alstom (another terrible strategic move) and weak pricing have weighed on GE’s results. Gross margins are absolutely critical for any business and GE has made a few different strategic moves in the past few years to ensure its gross margins have a lid on them. We see the results here and I’m honestly not sure we’ll get a rebound anytime soon. GE has so many problems with respect to margins that I don’t see any reason at all to be bullish. Alstom is one problem, but its industrial business just isn’t performing the way it was advertised when Capital was sold off. Perhaps a small rebound is in the cards if things go GE’s way, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

To GE’s credit, SG&A has only been 17% of revenue this year. That’s actually an outstanding result and this company deserves quite a lot of credit for this work. Cutting SG&A is a difficult thing to do, but it has had a chance to work on some efficiencies under its new model and it is showing some really terrific results. I have only good things to say about GE’s effort to keep costs down thus far this year and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

D&A is up to 6% of revenue this year as revenue is down a bit to last year, but D&A is also on pace in dollar terms to surpass 2016’s level. That is a big deal for margins because that’s a significant portion of pretax margin to lose – the delta is 2% or so – and when we’re talking about single-digit margins, 2% is more than meaningful. As I said, D&A expense is largely going to correspond to revenue production and that’s not good news given estimates for sales growth are anemic at best.

Interest expense remains at 4% thus far in 2017, but if GE continues to take on more and more debt and – importantly – continues to see low or no revenue growth, this number could grow. Paying 4% of revenue in interest expense is huge and already too much in my opinion, but keep an eye on this one as it can crush margins if the debt pile gets too onerous.

I mentioned some impacts of lower margins earlier and they are all important. GE needs margin growth in order to hit very bullish estimates from analysts, or risk disappointing investors again and seeing a lower stock price. It also needs FCF to pay its dividend and buy back stock or the total return picture becomes dimmer than it already is. Analysts have GE growing EPS well in excess of revenue growth for the foreseeable future, so it has to have margin expansion in order not to disappoint. But from what I’ve seen, betting on margin growth is exactly the wrong thing to do. GE may suddenly find its way and boost margins, but given the factors that are keeping margins down – Alstom and pricing – it isn’t going to change overnight. GE has a very long slog ahead of it in terms of improving margins and that is bad news for the stock. I’m not sure how anyone can be bullish on GE right now, but hopefully, after seeing what a disaster margins have become, the bulls will reconsider what they own.

