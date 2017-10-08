Getting A 5.5% Yield From Verizon

Photo credit

The quest for income rightly drives investors to stocks like Verizon (VZ) that pay massive yields. But in so doing, some investors just take whatever is available out of necessity or lack of a viable alternative. However, even in cases where you’ve got a high yield stock like Verizon, there are often ways to achieve an even better yield while seeing much less volatile price action as well. In this article, I’ll take a look at one such way to achieve this via owning some of Verizon’s debt.

Verizon has issued a lot of debt in the past and, indeed, is one of the most indebted companies I’m aware of in dollar terms. That poses potential risks to the dividend, but Verizon is well positioned to service its debt, making the issue we’re going to talk about all the more enticing in comparison to the common stock.

The issue in question is an exchange-traded debt issue that was brought to market in 2014 under ticker VZA. Exchange-traded debt is just what it sounds like; it is traditional debt that is issued by a company but that trades on a stock exchange – in this case the NYSE. That gives investors the ability to buy debt issued in $25 chunks instead of $1,000 or $10,000. This makes exchange-traded debt much easier for the common man to buy that doesn’t have tens of millions of institutional dollars to spend. In addition, it makes this type of debt very liquid so it is rather easy to get in and out of.

As I mentioned, VZA was issued in 2014 and is due in 2054, meaning it was a 40-year issue at offer and has about 37 years left. That’s a very long time and I get that some investors are turned off by such maturity risk. However, Verizon may call it and there are some investors that like the buy-and-forget ability of such an issue. If this sort of thing doesn’t strike your fancy, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

It was issued at $25 but currently trades for just over $27, the product of long-term rates remaining low. That means the headline yield of 5.9% has become a current yield of 5.5% and that certainly isn’t bad. The common stock is at 4.8%, and as I’ve articulated before, Verizon’s dividend is under assault from a variety of causes. VZA would be under no such duress as Verizon has no choice but to pay it, and as I mentioned, it has the ability to do so, which is a very important thing to remember. I’ve criticized Verizon’s ability to raise its dividend, but its ability to pay on its debt is unquestioned and that’s one of the advantages of VZA over the common stock.

Verizon does have the option to call VZA beginning in February of 2019, and if it does so, it has to pay each unit holder $25 per unit they own. Obviously, that’s $2 less than the current price so that is your principal risk on a call event. In my experience, companies don’t issue debt like this in order to turn around and call it in five years, but it is theoretically possible that it could happen. The $2 principal loss would be offset by the distributions you’d receive, which would amount to just over $2 in that time frame, so it wouldn’t be catastrophic. But no one invests in an income security to break even, so it is something you should be aware of.

The issue is rated Baa1/BBB+ as Verizon does like to issue lots of debt. I have no problems with Verizon’s ability to cover its debt expenses so that rating doesn’t bother me, but it is hardly at the top of the heap in terms of rating. And given the way Verizon’s balance sheet looks, it never will be.

Obviously, a security with this long of a duration is subject some interest rate risk. Depending upon how long-term rates behave going forward, the price of VZA could move up or down. Indeed, it is already $2 higher than the issue price. That sort of move could happen as the price does float, but if you're holding for the long term, the volatility should be of less concern. It is, however, something you'll want to keep in mind as VZA will move around a bit over time.

On the whole, however, if you want a safe 5.5% yield that you could own for a very long time with little volatility, this could be the answer. This sort of thing is particularly useful for retirees that just want income with little or no price volatility or for someone that is buying for the very long term. The yield is excellent and the distributions are safe; what more could you ask for?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.