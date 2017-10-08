Tesla's Pretense Of Model 3 Production Has Been Ripped Away

Rethink Technology business briefs for October 6, 2017.

Tesla still making Model 3s by hand

Source: Tesla

Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 vehicle delivery report showed only 220 Model 3s being delivered with 260 being produced. Tesla blamed the low count on “production bottlenecks” and stated:

Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected.

This makes it sound as if there are just isolated problems in the production chain and that most of it is working as planned. An article today from the Wall Street Journal paints a very different picture:

Unknown to analysts, investors and the hundreds of thousands of customers who signed up to buy it, as recently as early September major portions of the Model 3 were still being banged out by hand, away from the automated production line, according to people familiar with the matter. While the car’s production began in early July, the advanced assembly line Tesla has boasted of building still wasn’t fully ready as of a few weeks ago, the people said. Tesla’s factory workers had been piecing together parts of the cars in a special area while the company feverishly worked to finish the machinery designed to produce Model 3’s at a rate of thousands a week, the people said.

It was obvious back in July when the first “production” Model 3s were delivered to Tesla insiders and employees that these were unlikely to have been produced on a true mass production line. Back then I wrote:

It's reasonable to assume that all the parts and components of the cars are production parts, whether from suppliers or from Tesla's own factories. What isn't likely is that the cars have gone through the final assembly process as it will be in a few months time. Tesla has committed to a highly automated assembly process, but it's unlikely that this is fully operational. Most likely, there was a very substantial amount of hand assembly that won't be needed once the production line is fully operational.

In fact, it now appears that not even all the components of the Model 3 were final production parts. Electrek.co has reported that Tesla has been replacing “prototype” parts with production parts in Model 3s delivered in July. These include the seats, headlight and tail lights, and the all-important battery packs.

The WSJ report indicates that Tesla is still where I thought it was back in July. And the article points out that there is limited value in hand assembly of Model 3 at this point, since it doesn't serve to test out the final assembly process.

Hand assembly of the Model 3 now seems mainly designed to soothe investors by convincing them that Model 3 “production” has started. What I find so distressing about this is that increasingly, Tesla's actions seem to be governed not by technical necessity but by the need to keep investors sold on Tesla.

This has, of course, been an ongoing theme of the Tesla bears, who have portrayed efforts such as the Gigafactory as “Potemkin Villages.” Such portrayals have been self-serving exaggerations, in my view. But building Model 3s by hand because the production line isn't up and running seems a waste of time and money.

The concern is that while the Model 3 is indeed a simpler to build car, the process of building it has become more complex through the attempt to build the “Alien Dreadnought.” The Alien Dreadnought is to be an almost completely automated “machine that builds the machines.” In attempting to re-invent the way cars are built, Tesla has taken on another Model X type of goal, with potential Model X types of delays.

Also distressing is the fact that Tesla indicated that the initial production line would be a less ambitious version of the Alien Dreadnought that was not fully automated. I think it remains a foregone conclusion that Tesla will not achieve its goal of 5,000 Model 3/week production by the end of the year. But I consider it a distinct possibility that Tesla will not even meet my “Pessimistic Scenario” of 2,500/week by the end of the year.

This will impose even more financial strain on the company and probably necessitate yet another capital raise early next year.

Elon Musk's not very reassuring Tweets

At about the same time that the WSJ article appeared, Musk was answering questions about the Model 3 via Twitter. Among other things, he was asked when the Model 3 design studio would become available for non-employee reservation holders. He replied “Probably 6 to eight weeks."

Electrek's Fred Lambert pointed out that Tesla is still guiding to “late October” for first customer deliveries, so this appears to be a delay. Once again, Musk was not reassuring, indicating that “Late Oct is possible, but not certain.” Probably what's certain is that “late October” customer deliveries aren't happening.

The EU pledges $2.6 billion to automotive battery development

Bloomberg reports that the EU is holding a meeting in Brussels on October 11, led by its top energy official Maros Sefcovic. Sefcovic has pledged $2.6 billion for battery development. The goal of the meeting is to create a European battery consortium.

The German government appears to be supportive of the concept, and big German industrial companies such as BASF and BMW have been invited to the meeting. All of the major German automobile manufacturers have committed substantial investment in electric vehicles, but there's a growing perception that battery manufacturing needs to be approached on a pan-European scale. A spokeswoman for the Economy and Energy Ministry was quoted by Bloomberg as saying:

It’s right and important that the commission finally addresses the issue of battery cell manufacturing on an EU level. We need European sovereignty on key technologies and battery cells are one of the most important differentiating factors for electric mobility.

I think the Tesla Bears have tended to make a little too much of the impact of competition from electric vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf and GM Bolt. But I do have a sense that Tesla's window of opportunity is starting to close. Although it's taken the automobile industry an appallingly long time to catch on, it finally has. Most auto makers will have very effective competition for Tesla in production by 2020.

Tesla needs to be profitable well before 2020. Tesla needs to have large scale (250-500K) production of the Model 3 well under way, and profits being generated, so that it can fund the next generation Model S and X as well as the crossover version of the Model 3. Tesla will need these to compete effectively in the new electric vehicle age it has helped create.