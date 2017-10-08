My Dividend Growth Portfolio Update - Q3 Review, 48 Holdings, 5 Buys

I added to five existing holdings this month with some big dividend growth names being beaten down.

The $1,574 in the quarter was 49% higher than the $1,054 in the quarter in 2016.

I collected $796 in dividends in September, $1574 in the quarter and $4,207 year to date.

Introduction

Welcome to my monthly portfolio review and also a quarterly review in this edition. This series of articles documents my journey as a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. In an ideal world, this will not require selling of assets to fund our desired lifestyle.

For anyone interested in seeing changes in real time, I have my portfolio and dividends tracked on Dividend Derek. I also have a trimmed version that you can freely take for yourself if you wish, found here.

I've received some questions in the past so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy".

September was an unexpectedly unusual month for me. I made five trades, all buys, all of which added to existing positions. I will say I am getting more comfortable adding to my winners than just adding a new position. That has been one critique I have received during these monthly updates.

Portfolio Summary

Current Total Balance: $231,080 (up from $225,209)

Current Cash: $380 (down from $6,943.48 )

Cash Ratio: 0.16%

During the month I feel I found several reasonable valued options to add to. In addition, there were several names that appeared interesting to add to my portfolio. Alas, I am now at the point where I have to wait for 401k contributions to be deposited to the account.

2017 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. (CURRENTLY 8.40%) By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. (Adjusted to $6,000 to reflect employer matching contributions) (COMPLETE IN JUNE, currently at $6,643) I aim to suffer no dividend cuts. (1 so far (TEVA))

To recap, here's how I came to $6,000:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401k New Money $540 Employer Match $140 End of 2017 Income $5,930

I started by rounding my starting income to $5,000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there, I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. I have roughly added an additional layer of income that will be generated by employer matching contributions. I am also assuming the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,930 figure, which I am then rounding up to $6,000.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list - obviously a longer streak is preferred.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income. ETFs are excluded from this.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income. This is currently at 87.25% due to the combined weight of REIT holdings that tend to lack the superior credit rating due to their nature.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times.

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non-dividend-paying stocks like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). These are the long tail ideas that may continue to generate significant alpha over time.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible). With a longer time frame I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



A lot of times, I will start to find candidates either through articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend-paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

Another method I'll use is then filtering it down by all of my holdings and starting another round of research on a few of the names.

I've received questions about why stocks near their low - anecdotally I've had names that have had very strong moves to the upside after reaching their lows. This is not a perfect science of course as there is the risk of catching a falling knife, as they say.

I also try to be very cognizant about whether the stock in question is a damaged story or may be going through a temporary shock. Especially in this environment I am worried about the Amazon effect on several industries.

By definition it also gives me the best purchase price that anyone has had over the year and the highest initial dividend yield. It's about margin of safety!

A few interesting names pop up when using that screener, notably Nike and Starbucks. I have room to increase my stake in Nike so that may be where I lean towards next.

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds.

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio. This one recently I am considering relaxing for a couple reasons. First, it suggests that potentially I am cutting the flowers to water the weeds. Secondly, due to an approximately even weight portfolio it will take some exceptional growth to surpass everything else.

Sale proceeds may be better indexed or in another name.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc that I do not agree with.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

None this month

Existing Positions

Disney (DIS)

I will preface by saying I highlighted my reasoning more thoroughly on my blog. There is a lot to like in Disney; they have an immense treasure trove of content and are working to more fully distribute it and drive their future.

I mentioned it on another article but the term "Shareholder Yield" was new and intriguing to me. It captures the net effect of dividends, share buybacks and changes in debt into one handy figure.

So even with a low, sub-2% dividend yield, management has been returning capital to shareholders through net buybacks and net debt removal (though total long term debt has been going up). For some investors the low yield will be enough to exclude, but there is in reality a hidden near 4% (smoothed out) payment being provided each year.

Finally I want to include both the FAST Graph and Simply Safe scores for Disney. On the FAST Graph, Disney is trading right around their 12 year historical multiple, which suggests a reasonable valuation. In addition, even with 2017 being a "year off" from earnings growth, current projects are for low double digit then mid-single-digit growth over the next two years.

In a summary score, the Walt Disney Company has a near perfect 96 dividend safety score along with an 85 in growth.

After adding shares this puts Disney at my second largest non-ETF holding.

Altria (MO)

Altria is actually my oldest holding from about this time in 2013. This has been a textbook example of dividend growth in my opinion. My original batch of shares, even with the 20% drop in July, is up 100% and has an 8% yield on cost after the latest dividend hike.

Altria was the first real life example of me buying shares from my weekly ex-dividend article. The 8.2% dividend increase from this steady eddy mixed with a more favorable price than has been seen led me to finally add.

PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

I added some more shares of this ETF as I've been happy with the results so far after a small trial period. Though the amounts vary, this monthly dividend payer helps bolster my exposure to some higher yielding opportunities. I am also still running an ETF vs. individual stock experiment to see where I find more fortune. As I've mentioned in the past I could always return should I find that I don't have the chops. I added this month prior to the ex-dividend so I captured the September payment.

AT&T (T)

AT&T was another I had covered on my blog in more detail. I like to track these high yielding opportunities with Custom Stock Alerts to periodically add to. I have an alert setup to text me when AT&T hits 5.5% yield, which happened briefly during the month.

As luck would have it, shares then shot up 10% shortly thereafter. At the moment this is actually my largest individual holding (slightly edging the aforementioned Disney).

Medtronic (MDT)

Last up this month was adding to my Medtronic holding. From my original shares, I was only up about 10% and this is one of those companies I really want to succeed in the long term. Dividend Sensei recently did a nice article covering the company in my opinion. I like healthcare companies, I enjoy the science behind them, and their products help the world be healthier.

Shares had dipped recently, which put it back on my radar for a potential buy. While not at fire sale prices last seen five years ago, the recent downtrend seemed like a reasonable time to add.

Sells

None this month

Dividend Increases

Dividend Cuts

None this month (Teva cut in August)

New Rules

None.

Charts and Graphs

2017 Dividends

September proved to be my best month yet with $792 received, eclipsing the $764 in March. The paying companies have changed hands substantially in the past three months. The removal of Grainger (GWW), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Teva Pharmaceuticals was offset by larger gains in Realty Income (O), Public Storage (PSA), J.M. Smucker (SJM), PowerShares High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT).

Growth

With the third quarter over, my results were nearly 50% higher than in 2016. At this point, even if I received nothing the rest of the year I'd show an 8% improvement.

After taking a step back in August by selling both Cardinal Health and Teva (note the 2.75% decline in August), I came roaring back this month (up 4.76%).

Based on IRS limits, I have about $1,300 left in contributions for the year so my hands will be fairly tied here on out (barring selling). I'm still on pace for a 33% overall forward looking improvement over last year.

The Portfolio

Name Percent of Cost Percent of Income Sector CCC Status Apple 3.13% 2.05% Technology Challenger Abbott Laboratories 2.11% 1.71% Healthcare None Aflac 1.88% 1.56% Financials Champion Amgen Inc 1.58% 1.42% Healthcare Challenger Amerprise Financial 1.86% 1.87% Financials Challenger Amazon 1.37% 0.00% Technology Anthem 2.09% 1.19% Healthcare Challenger Berkshire Hathaway 0.74% 0.00% Financials Cummins 1.67% 2.21% Industrials Contender Cisco Systems 1.73% 2.19% Technology Challenger CVS Health 3.20% 2.30% Healthcare Contender Diageo PLC 1.05% 0.92% Consumer Discretionary Challenger Walt Disney 3.84% 1.78% Consumer Discretionary Challenger Duke Energy Corp 1.25% 2.01% Utilities Contender Facebook 0.69% 0.00% Technology Gilead Sciences 2.10% 1.45% Healthcare None Corning 1.12% 1.20% Technology Contender Google (Alphabet) 1.46% 0.00% Technology Home Depot 1.54% 1.21% Consumer Discretionary Challenger Johnson & Johnson 1.34% 1.30% Healthcare Champion JPMorgan Chase 1.00% 0.92% Financials Challenger Michael Kors 0.99% 0.00% Consumer Discretionary Medtronic 2.51% 1.82% Healthcare Champion Altria 2.96% 5.01% Consumer Staples Champion Nike 2.05% 0.77% Consumer Discretionary Contender Realty Income 3.24% 4.29% REIT Contender Omega Healthcare Investors 1.69% 4.22% REIT Contender Prudential Financial 0.93% 1.16% Financials Challenger Public Storage 2.94% 3.28% REIT Challenger Starbucks 2.42% 1.23% Consumer Discretionary Challenger Schwab US Dividend Equity 9.77% 10.19% ETF J.M Smucker 2.10% 1.51% Consumer Staples Contender Tanger Factory Outlets 1.42% 2.06% REIT Contender S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility 4.33% 4.67% ETF STAG Industrial 1.82% 3.05% REIT Challenger Stanley Black & Decker 0.57% 0.46% Industrials Champion AT&T 3.86% 6.24% Telecommunications Champion Target 1.80% 1.94% Consumer Discretionary Champion T. Rowe Price 1.39% 1.40% Financials Champion Travelers Companies 1.72% 1.60% Financials Contender Under Armour 0.86% 0.00% Consumer Discretionary United Technologies Corporation 0.68% 0.65% Industrials Contender V.F. Corp 2.28% 2.15% Consumer Staples Champion Ventas Inc. 1.97% 3.20% REIT Challenger Verizon 2.76% 3.89% Telecommunications Contender Wells Fargo 1.41% 1.29% Financials Challenger W.P. Carey 2.13% 3.97% REIT Contender Williams-Sonoma 2.66% 2.63% Consumer Discretionary Contender



If you want to see the full honking snapshot of my spreadsheet, here it is.

Notes:

Purchased Shares: The shares I actually bought

Shares Total: Total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost: My transaction cost, including fees

My Basis: "Cost" / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis: "Cost" / Shares Total

Percent of Cost: "Cost" / sum(All Costs)

Current Value: This will use Google Finance to get the price for the ticket * "Shares Total"

Gain (Loss): "Current Value" - "Cost"

Gain (Loss) Percent: "Gain (Loss)" represented as a percent

Annualized Return: If (NOW - "Owned Since" > 365, ("Gain (Loss) Percent" * 365.25) / (NOW - "Owned Since"), "Gain (Loss) Percent". It won't be perfect because each tax lot will have a different return, but its close enough. Additionally, I fixed the calculation to show only the return percent if it has been held for less than a year. Otherwise, owning a stock for one day and showing a 1% return will turn into 365% annualized return which looks wrong.

Current P/E (GAAP): This is another Google Finance call to pull the P/E. I haven't decided if I'll keep this, but it's interesting.

Percent From 52-Week Low: Using all Google Finance calls, this subtracts the 52-week low from the current price to determine the percent away. This can make a stock more interesting to me if it's been hated by the market.

Dividend: The annualized dividend - this is sourced dynamically from Yahoo Finance.

Income: Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income: Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost: Income / Cost

CCC Status: From David Fish's "CCC" list, what rank from the list?

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial (STAG) and W.P. Carey are all below. This is another field I would like to have automatically populated for when ratings change.

Visualizations

Simplywall.st provides some of my infographics. You can check out my portfolio on their site here.

Here's a look at some of my winners.

Right now I'm using this as one method to help me compare whether my individual picks are doing better than my dividend ETF benchmark, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which is up over 32%. This is measuring overall return - it's not basing them all on the same date. I need to find a better resource to do that easily; Dividend Channel has a comparison tool that's been the best so far I've seen. But I'm happy that I have a number of selections that have produced alpha thus far.

The following graphics are mine that I have compiled in Google Sheets from the various metrics that I track.

Dividends By Month / Year

New for this month is a chart I made to capture all the dividends I've received since I started tracking. To me it's striking how quickly some of these amounts took off. Barring a catastrophe of some sort, December should eclipse the $800 mark for the first time. It seems nearly every article I am breaking one of my personal bests.

Portfolio Allocations

I redid this section in July to properly put ETF holdings, by weight, into their respective sector buckets. ETFs make up about 14% of my portfolio for reference.

The overall allocations only changed slightly over the month.

Income by Sector

I took the time last month to get the color schemes to match up between both pie graphs so it's visually easier to compare and contrast.

I get about a quarter of my income from REITs, which should be no surprise as they tend to carry some of the highest yields around. Materials and energy are two sectors I am underweight by design, only giving me about 1% of my income combined.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

My Dividend "Champions, Contenders and Challengers" list is also about where I want it to be. Over 90% of my dividends come from companies with a history of raising their dividends at least 5 years. Only two (Teva now removed, Gilead and Abbott Labs are the two) dividend paying holdings don't have that prestigious history.

The Portfolio

Conclusion

September was another stellar month - I received another record amount of dividend income and a few solid raises. I added to five of my holdings and there are several others I would like to. I have the great problem of liking many things I own but not having enough cash to go around barring selling something.

I have 48 holdings. I'm curious if you have any recommendations if you had to sell something and add to something else (not just hoarding cash).

Let me know your thoughts on my portfolio!

