British American Tobacco Company: The Best Stock To Own In This Area

However, there are plently of reasons to like this sector. The article explains why tobacco was so succesful in the past.

In the field of investing, tobacco has always been a controversial topic, but also a highly profitable one. This article will discuss my opinion on the sector and also which tobacco stock I recently bought - accompanied with my arguments for this purchase.

Let's start with admitting that I have always been very skeptical about the tobacco sector. My main concern was the obvious regulation risk and the eventual ban of tobacco all together, which would not end well for investors. I am not alone in my criticism; large investors like the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth fund (Norge Bank) completely banned tobacco stocks from their portfolio.

In my opinion, investing into this sector was foolish, especially at PEs of +20 - even though it is true that tobacco was the best-performing sector in the stock market. Therefore, everyone should conclude that having owned tobacco in the past was very profitable - there is no denial possible. Not the Googles or the Facebooks or Amazons but the tobaccos were the best choice to own.

Still, why was this massive outperformance possible? In my opinion, it is very important to realize that tobacco stocks traded for years at depressed valuations. All cash went to investors, because tobacco companies saw no reason anymore to invest cash back into the company. At PE ratios of 10, very high yields were realized. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, stocks like Altria (MO) or Philip Morris (PM) traded last year at PEs above 20.

This made me very skeptical about investing in tobacco. The dividend yields were often at max 5% and at minimum 3%. This situation is not comparable anymore to the depressed valuations in the last century. The investment case for tobacco was in my view dead.

Before this article will discuss what I bought and why, this article will first discuss the other factors that made the huge rally of the tobacco sector possible. Obviously, the depressed PE ratios were not the only factor to make Tobacco the most successful sector in the stock market. The fundaments will be discussed.

1. The ban of advertising

In many countries, advertising for tobacco is restricted or banned altogether. This seemed very pessimistic for tobacco, because other consumer companies like P&G (PG) owe their profits to huge R&D investments and brand power (which is also gained through advertising).

To look at the tobacco case, I always refer back to the economic theory of the "prisoner's dilemma." This dilemma describes the discrepancy in the individual interest versus the group's interest. Imagine a situation where two individuals (A and B) are accused of a crime. Both agree to stay silent, which results in a 1 year jail time for both. This obviously seems like the best choice for both, because if they confess, they go for 5 years to jail.

The problem in this dilemma is that once any of them breaks their promise to stay silent, they are free and their fellow prisoner goes to jail for 10 years. Since it is in their personal interest to confess, their personal pursuit for the best outcome leads to them both confessing. The result is a 5 year jail time for both, instead of a 1 year jail time.

What has this to do with tobacco? Well, change "confess" for "advertising" and "keep quiet" for "no advertising". Obviously, advertising costs money. Why do company still do it? Because if their competitors advertise, they steal market share. It can be said that when both tobacco companies advertise, the effect is less strong or even useless, while the advertising does cost money. This results is lower margins. The best situation is for tobacco to not advertise at all, but once one company then breaks this promise and still advertises, this company benefits. The result is the least favourable situation: Both companies waste money on advertising with no market share won.

Since the government banned advertising or restricted it for tobacco, they basically removed the entire prisoner's dilemma. All companies are now "silent", the best outcome for the entire group. This resulted in high profits. Thank you government!

2. The incredible high taxes on tobacco

Taxes on tobacco vary in different countries and even in American states. In some states in America, taxes alone are $7.42 per package of cigarettes. Even though taxes differ, the trend is that taxes increased over time and make up a large sum of the total "package price". The result is that the actual revenue for the tobacco companies is only a percentage of the price of a sold package.

Let this sink in - since the conclusion is that a change in taxes has a more significant impact on prices for consumers than a small price increase from the tobacco manufacturer. This is a very powerful tool for tobacco, since a small price increase will hardly effect the total price of a package of cigarettes. This makes demand inelastic for price changes - something that can also been seen with companies like Apple (AAPL), a really strong company with lots of pricing power.

3. The product is addictive! (Just like lots of other products.)

This is the most shady argument of them all. No one wants to make others sick, and this also makes me question my investment in tobacco. To no one's surprise, cigarettes kill you, make your voice turn bad and ruin your respiration and endurance. I am a student of science and there is enough evidence to support the claim that smoking is not good for you.

However, an investment in Campbell Soup (CPB) is also not ethical. Their soups are filled with chemicals and salt - it also kills you. Hershey (HSY) products are filled with sugar and sugar will also kill you. Many people do not know that sugar talks to the brain, just like nicotine does. If you eat lots of fat, you continue eating till the belly is full. With sugar, you continue eating till the addiction is "satisfied," just like with nicotine. It has nothing to do with eating to fill you belly. Everyone knows those moments that you had so much candy, your belly starts to hurt. This would never happen with fat food.

This argument of tobacco being addictive leads to a further strengthened foundation of inelastic demand. People need it and therefore buy it, regardless of the price paid. Another benefit is the starting war on sugar and salt, just in general obesitas. It could be argued that the "eye of mordor" (read: government) shifts from tobacco to sugar and salt, once regulation also kicks into this sector, relieving pressure on the tobacco industry.

4. The moat of tobacco companies

Go to any Investors Relations website of a tobacco company, and they will all have a warning about several lawsuits against them. This seems to be of such a chronic nature that I view the costs for them as part of the costs to make cigarettes. Funnily enough, this protects the entire sector in a large blanket of expensive lawyers, creating such a huge "barrier" for new companies that entry of new players on the tobacco market just does not happen.

This is a very powerful argument, since companies like Amazon (AMZN) threaten to destroy the entire retail sector. Aldi or Lidl hurt the more expensive grocery chains in Europe. This is called "competition," and investors should hate it. With the cigarette business, this risk seems much smaller and opens the door to margin expansion - something that normally lures competition.

The investment thesis

In general it can be concluded that the government, above all, helped in the margin expansion and strength of the tobacco sector. In this process, the government also becomes dependent on tobacco, as it is a huge source of tax income for the state. It is also the reason why I do not fear the recent developments around nicotine restrictions. Is tobacco too big to fail?

Still, my statement stands that a PE of +20 is outrageous and too expensive for tobacco. However, the stock market rewards us with an opportunity: British American Tobacco (BTI).

Company Forward pe ratio Philip Morris 20.5 Altria 17.5 BTI 15.3

The recent nicotine developments led to a correction in the tobacco sector. To make it very blunt and brief, I would accept a forward PE ratio of 15 for a tobacco company. An earnings yield of 6.66%, pay-out ratio of 50%, leads to a 3.33% yield with plenty of growth possible (or buybacks). I look again back to my 4 fundaments and back at the PE ratio of 15, I look at the S&P 500's pe ratio and back to BTI. YES!

1. BTI is more international

BTI is the cheapest of the three and is also the "international" company. Altria owns the rights to Marlboro in USA and Philip Morris outside of the USA. But BTI operates everywhere and has now a very strong presence in the USA through its recent purchase of Reynolds American Inc. Because of this, currency risk is not allocated only in US dollars or only in foreign money. Especially as an European investor, I like this.

2. I like takeovers in the tobacco space

Debt is cheap and tobacco is a money machine. Taking over other money machines with cheap debt is always very intelligent. The Lorillard acquisition by Reynolds American was very successful and therefore I expect the acquisition of Reynolds American to be a smart move for BTI.

The Board expects that the Proposed Acquisition will be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) in the first full year of ownership and beyond.

Already next year, BTI expects an accretive effect from the merger for the EPS. In addition, no disruptive events are expected and cost synergies of $400-500 million are presented.

3. The low pay-out ratio

BTI has a large debt caused by the acquisition, which stands at 18 billion pound. However, the payout ratio is only 57% for 2017, leaving plenty of room to deleverage. The company made it very clear that a DEBT/EBITDA ratio of 3x is projected in 2019 through progressive deleverage. I find this a very good stand of the company, as it shows the conservative nature of this company. In contrast, Philip Morris has now already a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.15x, without the prospects of expanding EPS through acquisitions.

4. the shift from a semi-annual dividend to a quarterly paycheck

In my opinion, it is totally irrelevant when a dividend is paid. Once per year, twice or 4 times, es ist mir egal (German for: I do not care). However, a lot of investors do care and I therefore see this as a positive decision that BTI decided to change from a semi-annual dividend to a quarterly one.

5. Next generation products and large stake in ITC LTD

As already discussed by other SA contributors, BTI acquired not only the tobacco branch of Reynold but also their promising next generation technology. The electronic smoking technology of Reynolds accounted for 42% of all machines sold in America. Although it can be expected that electronic smoking will cannibalize cigarettes revenue, it will also attract new smokers and in a best-case scenario stop the volume declines in this sector.

In addition, BTI already owns a large stake in ITC LTD, a indian conglomerate. This stake offers further deversifications from tobacco.

6. Volume decline, revenue increase

Last year, cigarette volumes declined by 5.8%. However, revenue increased by 15.7%. This shows the strength of the tobacco industry as a whole and this company in particular. Imagine that electric smoking will become a huge success and the volume declines can be stopped: The profits will explode even more.

Summary and conclusion

In this article I explained what kept me away from this sector and why. However, it was then explained why the tobacco sector is so strong and why those fundaments can be expected to remain intact. Of all tobacco stocks, in my opinion, British American Tobacco company is the cheapest and most attractive play in this area. All though regulation risks remain a threat, the government seems to always have helped the tobacco companies with their policies. A purchase in BTI can be done at a forward PE of 15 and therefore I rate this stock as a buy. I also recently bought shares in this company as a sign of "put my money where my mouth is."

For investors in BTI and other spectators it is important to follow management's promises on the Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3x in 2019, since it is important for the company to remain credible in both debt and promise.

Which American Tobacco do I like the most? The one with a British flavour.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.