Applied Optoelectronics: Extremely Compelling 2018 100G Data Center Optical Transceiver Market Demand Forecast

On Thursday, October 5th, LIGHTWAVE Online published a very interesting (and relevant to Applied Opto (AAOI)) story on a recent market research forecast by LightCounting, a credible optical industry market research firm. Feel free to look up both entities and check out the bios on the principals/analysts at LightCounting. You might also want to bookmark the sites for future news and reference.

Data center appetite for 100GbE optical transceivers increasing: LightCounting

Editorial Director and Associate Publisher While demand for optical transceivers from Chinese systems houses continues to disappoint (see, for example, "NeoPhotonics blames slow China demand for upcoming layoffs"), cloud data center operators may pick up the slack for some vendors, reports LightCounting. The market research firm says it now expects shipments of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) optical (transceiver) modules to reach 3 million units in 2017, an increase of 20% over its previous forecast. The fact that optical transceiver vendors have added production capacity helps explain the jump; 100GbE optical module sales in 2016 suffered when demand exceeded supply in many cases. However, appetite among data center operators for such modules will remain strong. LightCounting says that leading 100GbE customers plan to double or triple their purchases in 2018. LightCounting notes its forecast methodology includes correlation between the growth rates of the aggregated bandwidth of optical connections within data centers and the data center traffic. Amazon, Facebook, and Google report that traffic in their mega data centers increased more than 100% in 2016 and will likely continue to do so in 2017, says the market research firm. LightCounting adds that its research into shipments of optical transceivers to these operators is consistent with close to a 100% annual growth in traffic. As to potential demand for optical modules that support transmission rates greater than 100 Gbps, LightCounting says its crystal ball remains cloudy. For example, the analysts note that Google has come out in favor of 200GbE, particularly in a 2x200GbE module format. However, Microsoft and Facebook have said they prefer going straight to 400GbE; indications are that Amazon feels the same way.

The LightCounting 2017 100G data center optical transceiver demand forecast just increased by 20%. AAOI shares have been riddled with FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) since the 2Q2017 results call that included some concerns relative to 3Q2017 guidance due to a faster than previously expected transition to 100G from 40G by Applied Opto’s largest customer Amazon (AMZN), with Applied Opto having a temporary mismatch to the new forecast in its factory. 4Q2017 guidance is going to make or break the stock in a big way. Applied Opto stated in its 2Q2017 results call that it is accelerating the transition to 100G from 40G as it expands overall capacity. The LightCounting forecasts suggest demand will be quite solid for whatever 100G product Applied Opto can get out of its factory in 4Q, including to Amazon as it is the largest buyer in this increasingly robust market forecast.

At 10.4X the 2018 consensus EPS estimate of $5.57 and 8.3x my 2018 EPS estimate of $7.00, there is no doubt that AAOI investors do not currently believe these earnings projections are achievable, especially considering Applied Opto’s long-term CAGR of 40% suggests a higher stock multiple is warranted. The consensus revenue growth forecast for 2018 for Applied Opto is a paltry 17% (to get to $5.57 in EPS) while LightCounting is projecting a double or triple in 100G-market demand in units. Clearly, there will be price reductions; but 100-200% unit growth for the market plus the addition of over a dozen new customers and likely initial sales into new segments (2km+ DCI) for Applied Opto suggest the 2018 consensus is way wrong on the low side, in my view. You may recall in January 2017 I suggested 1Q2017 consensus could be wrong by as much as 100% before Applied Opto reported 4Q2017 results and guided 1Q2017 more than 100% above the then existing consensus. There was clearly seasonal centric FUD in the stock at that time and no lack of shorts. The “freak out” in AAOI shares and the FUD induced by an overzealous (in my view) bear call over the past 60 days have driven total confusion that should be sorted out when Applied Opto delivers its 3Q 2017 results call and provides 4Q2017 guidance. Additionally, the stock is ignoring the 2018 growth potential relative to record capex in 3Q and 4Q 2017, probably because it fears oversupply and a historic Telco-like cyclical optical crash and burn. However, assuming the LightCounting 100G market forecast is correct, it would suggest Applied Opto is exercising its normal course of business and is ramping capacity tactically in line with its customer’s forecasts, including its largest customer Amazon, setting up a potentially solid 1Q and 2Q 2018 at a minimum. The consensus for 1Q is down sequentially from 4Q and I think that is wrong in terms of market demand and new customer scale for Applied Opto specifically. Whatever indigestion Applied Opto may or may not be feeling in 3Q and potentially lingering into 4Q2017 relative to Amazon’s accelerated transition to 100G from 40G, the outlook for the 100G ramp in 2018 looks to be very compelling. As Warren Buffett says, buy when people are selling, especially if the core story is solid, which in my view it is for Applied Opto.

The bear thesis is largely predicated on fear of general market oversupply, leading to extreme price pressure, thus reduced revenue growth and a margin crunch. Basically, the traditional Telco-centric optical company/stock crash. However, as I have stated before, the historic demand trend was short-term and cyclical with lengthy pauses in between cycles. The current data center demand surge is secular and high growth up and to the right. It is different. With that said, one clearly has to keep an eye on 100G supply trends versus demand for the reasons stated in the bear case. But, Applied Opto was able to generate record margins with a majority of sales into a very mature 40G market. So clearly, it is a low cost supplier. The next knock is that there is more competition in 100G. That may or may not be the case depending on the segment. But what the LightCounting research finds is there is interest to get to 200G and/or 400G sooner than later by the big hyperscale data center operators. Applied Opto has a very compelling technology roadmap to 200G and 400G and is usually very early in high volume as it was at 100G. Check the company’s website for an investor presentation that includes its technology roadmap. Importantly, 25G, 50G, or 100G lasers can be produced on the same equipment in Applied Opto’s fabs. There are four lasers per transceiver correlating to 100G, 200G and 400G transceivers. The factory is completely fungible or flexible. This reduces the need for dedicated capacity by technology generation, which reduces depreciation, gets them to high volume quickly and helps margins. So, assuming 100G remains in relatively tight supply or at the least, not in an extreme state of oversupply, and 200G and 400G scale in towards the end of 2018 and ramp hard in 2019, I think the mix will very much help the margin sustainability story at Applied Opto, which is very much NOT being discounted by the stock now. A margin implosion sooner than later is a core bear theme.

Applied Opto supplies three of the Top Four hyperscale data center customers in volume - Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB). In its last conference call, Applied Opto management stated that in 2Q it began a qualification process with a fourth hyperscale data center customer – as well as 12 other customers including network switch suppliers and small data center operators. Given Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) desire to get to 200G as stated in the LightCounting research and Applied Opto’s early availability of 200G transceivers, it would make sense that the new customer could be Google, the only Top Four hyperscale data center operator not currently a high volume Applied Opto customer. I don’t know for sure and I really don’t care who it is so long as the company adds new customers, but the dots connect logically.

Recent fear and loathing about Amazon working with MACOM (MTSI) and Fabrinet (FN) and possibly bringing in Intel (INTC) have represented major bear calls suggesting Applied Opto’s relationship with its largest customer Amazon is in jeopardy. I think Applied Opto is well aware that Amazon cares about three things: early availability of next generation transceivers, delivery of as many units as it wants when it wants them regardless of generation and the best available price. There is no commitment for life here. It’s all about every day performance. However, there is a reason Applied Opto came out of nowhere to become Amazon’s top supplier of intra data center optical transceivers. A solid technology roadmap, early to volume at new generations, low cost and scalable manufacturing, and the willingness to bend over backwards and suffer its own financial hits to make sure Amazon gets what it wants when it wants it to the best of its ability. Make no mistake, so long as Applied Opto maintains this profile, the relationship continues. This is especially the case if the market demand forecast is as large as LightCounting is suggesting, as Amazon and others see yearly doublings of its data traffic with some very killer data-intensive applications still only gestating and the cloud migration still in its early days. With this market backdrop, there is no wonder Amazon is willing to work with everyone. The key question is which suppliers are strategic and core and which are peripheral. With that said, some bears say peripheral competitors don’t have to be large to wreck pricing, thus margins. Unlike Telco, time will tell if higher growth rates, less cyclicality, and more rapid technology transitions will make the margin story different, especially for a technology, cost, and scalable production leader such as Applied Opto. This is a “day of reckoning” dynamic to the story that will drive stock multiple expansion if it plays out the way I am suggesting. Industry consolidation and a broader customer base for Applied Opto are also candidates for stock multiple expansion, as is sustained growth and no historic Telco-like crash and burn cycle in the near future.

The huge short position is a potential epic squeeze. The short position in AAOI shares is an astronomical 70%+ of the total stock float, the highest or one of the highest on all of NASDAQ. The stock is in a mode where it is wondering if the shorts know something that no one else does. I argue it has been wrong for the majority of the past year as Applied Opto has emerged on the big stage and I also believe it is looking for a historical Telco-centric crash and burn that is not in the cards here, at least in the near term anyway. I expect AAOI shares to have a huge move after 3Q2017 results are printed and 4Q2017 guidance is provided, one way or the other. I believe it is more likely to the upside. The key issue is the rate of drop off of Amazon’s 40G demand versus the rate of ramp in 100G to all customers, but I see this as a short-term hiccup, not a cyclical issue. I think 4Q2017 guidance beats consensus, potentially by a meaningful amount. But if it is held back a little by Amazon’s 40G to 100G accelerated transition, I think the general demand surge into and through 2018 is going to be extremely compelling in absolute and relative to the existing consensus and warrants buying the stock now and holding for several quarters at a minimum.

Reiterate $125 stock price target, which is 18x my C2018 EPS estimate of $7.00.

Please see my recent report on a compelling reward-to-risk scenario, which I wrote in August when AAOI shares were trading at $61. I view the stock commentary in this report as still totally relevant and actionable.

Risks

Risks to a long investment in AAOI shares include the potential for the 40G to 100G product line transition to accelerate further and faster than Applied Opto is planning for in production, general macro market conditions, competition and technology transitions, and general demand versus supply patterns for optical transceivers, especially for data centers.