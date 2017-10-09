MCBC Holdings Has Nearly Doubled, But The Bull Case Remains

Still, I think the stock has double-digit upside potential over the next twelve months, and I'm content to let it ride with MCBC Holdings.

The margin for upside might be thinner here, to be sure, and both industry optimism and execution look like risks.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT), the maker of MasterCraft boats, has almost doubled since I called it "one of the best cyclicals in the market" last October - and to be honest, I'm usually prepared to sell stocks that have made that kind of move. But I've stuck with MCFT, and been rewarded by another bull run of late:

A strong Q4 earnings report in early September drove shares higher, and the company's acquisition of NauticStar last week added to the rally. But I don't think the rally is done, for a number of reasons. MasterCraft looks set up well for fiscal 2018 (ending June), the NauticStar acquisition looks great, and the valuation remains reasonable.

There are risks here, including the current optimism toward, and cyclical nature of, the boating industry; the NauticStar purchase (which to my skeptical eye looks almost too good, particularly from a pricing standpoint); and the bull run itself. But I still think there's room for MCFT to run, and I'm happy to stay long even after a strong performance over the past year.

Q4, FY17, and FY18

As I wrote in July, I did consider selling the stock in the high teens, in large part because the first three quarters of FY17 really weren't that impressive. Top and bottom line growth had decelerated notably, and there was a case that MCFT was simply drafting off the strength in the space - which has continued into October:

MCFT data by YCharts

MCFT did sell off toward the end of the summer, as some investors appeared to believe that its run had gone a bit too far. I thought what looked like a strong Q4 was enough to stay long, and that's what MasterCraft delivered.

Management had argued through FY17, particularly in Q3, that strong retail sales were being hidden by wholesale timing, and so the Q4 strength is important. Revenue rose over 9% year over year, with volume up 5.6% and pricing and mix contributing as well. Notably, rebates come down year over year (after hitting sales and margins in Q3), which not only helped net sales but allowed gross margin to expand 190 bps. Adjusted EBITDA rose 16%+, with the quarter accounting for a good chunk of full-year growth of a more modest 5.5%.

Fundamentally, Q4 definitely assuages some of the concerns seen coming out of the first nine months of 2017. FY18 guidance looks strong as well, with revenue guided up mid- to high-single digits and Adjusted EBITDA margins guided to the low-19% range from 19% flat in FY17. (It's worth pointing out that MasterCraft did miss the same margin target this year.)

Qualitatively, MasterCraft looks well positioned as well. The XT Series of "crossover" boats has seen solid success. On the high end, a new XStar has received solid early reviews. Per the Q4 call, dealer inventories are in good shape, retail demand is up, and even long weak international markets (~9% of unit sales) are showing signs of life.

So, from a near-term standpoint, MasterCraft looks well set. There's still the debate about long-term growth, between potential cyclical pressures when the economy weakens again, and potential secular factors impacting boat ownership. I still believe, as I've argued relative to both MCFT and BC, which I also own, that there's some residual pent-up demand in pleasure boats - and, importantly in the near term, very little in the way of quality used inventory. I still think that leaves the industry relatively healthy for the mid-term.

With MasterCraft looking solid on the execution and competitive fronts, and the industry as a whole looking good, the bull case post Q4 remained intact. This is a quality business with industry-leading gross margins and pricing, significant brand loyalty (particularly in wakeboarding and other water sports) that is growing both EBITDA and EPS double digits in FY18 (based on my estimates, off MCFT guidance). And, on its own, even at $22, it's available for under 10x forward EBITDA (on an enterprise basis) and under 16x forward EPS. That's enough to stay long, particularly after a positive quarter.

The NauticStar Acquisition

Now add to that the NauticStar acquisition, which looks extremely good - and, as I alluded to above, maybe too good. According to the press release, NauticStar should grow revenue roughly 25% in calendar 2017, to about $80 million. Gross margins of 17-18% are much lower than MasterCraft's, as NauticStar's offerings focus more on salt water fishing and deck boats, at a much lower price (wholesale ASP of $36,000 per the post-acquisition conference call). On that call, CFO Timothy Oxley said NauticStar's Adjusted EBITDA was "in the $10 million range", while saying the company wouldn't be that specific on the financials ahead of the Q1 call next month. A cited pro forma leverage ratio of 2.1x suggests closer to $11 million in EBITDA.

Whatever the exact number, the price looks awfully good. MasterCraft is paying basically 1x 2017 revenue, and at the same time trades at almost 2x (on an enterprise basis). The EBITDA multiple is in the 7x to maybe 8x range. To my jaundiced eye, the first question is why a business growing revenue 25%, with EBITDA margins in the 13% range, is selling itself for what looks like a rather cheap multiple.

One mitigating point on that front is that NauticStar is a private company with two partners, including founder Phil Faulkner. MasterCraft CEO Terry McNew said on the call that Faulkner already was stepping back from the day-to-day business. It sounds like the two owners simply were ready to sell, which perhaps explains why the price sounds good for MasterCraft. NauticStar also was hitting its capacity limits, which could have added to some degree of urgency to sell to a larger player.

From a fit standpoint, the deal looks smart as well. It diversifies MasterCraft into new areas. Management did cite some potential cost savings, though given that NauticStar is going to operate relatively autonomously, and with little dealer consolidation apparent, those savings may not be all that large. MasterCraft should be able to help with capacity issues, with management saying production could increase without a new facility. And that seems to leave room for NauticStar to contribute to growth beyond FY18.

The concern is that NauticStar waters down MCFT somewhat, so to speak, with lower margins in terms of both COGS and EBITDA. But I do like the price, the fit makes sense, and while all acquisitions sound good the week after (well, almost all), I think this deal is a good one for MasterCraft, and one that helps the bull case.

Valuation

Based on guidance for the legacy MasterCraft business and NauticStar, FY18 EBITDA should be around $58 million and adjusted EPS around $1.62, by my numbers. (Both analysts covering the stock are at $1.63.)

That puts MCFT at about 9x forward EBITDA and 13.7x EPS, both of which look relatively reasonable. Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is at 11x EBITDA and 17.2x EPS for fiscal 2018 (same calendar as MCFT). Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) is at 20x+ CY18 EPS estimates and mid-teens forward EBITDA (and I still don't entirely understand why). MCFT actually is valued much closer to Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC), which I also own, and which has - for whatever reason - largely been left out of the boating industry enthusiasm, particularly this year. (Questions about the Fitness segment and the lack of an M&A case are the likely culprits.)

There's still room for MCFT's multiple to expand, even with expansion already driving a good chunk of the gains over the past year. Growth should continue through FY19 at least, thanks to NauticStar contributions and organic improvements in the MasterCraft business. Unless there's a cyclical turn coming in the next 24 months, or there's a secular reason for boating demand to peak soon (and well below historic levels), this story isn't done. MCFT should be a $25+ stock, assuming 10x EBITDA and 16x-18x EPS multiples, neither of which is particularly onerous. And I think it will get there in the next 12 months.

