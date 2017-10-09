Pfizer: Growth Trajectory Locked, Ready For Launch

Company Overview

Pfizer (PFE) is a long-established US pharmaceutical company which operates in several therapeutic areas. The company has generated almost $ 53B of sales in 2016 and has a market cap of around $ 214B. The group has a worldwide presence and generates 50% of its sales in the US, 20% in emerging markets, 18% in developed Europe and 13% in the rest of the developed world. The company has two main business divisions: Pfizer innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health. They, respectively, account for 55% and 45% of total sales. The Innovative Health business incorporates consumer healthcare products, vaccines and innovative drugs focusing mainly in the following therapeutic areas: internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation & immunology and rare diseases. The Essential Health business encompasses legacy products facing patent expiration, branded generic, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems. The list of the main marketed products as well as their primary indications is available below. However, a short summary showing the largest drugs is provided in the following table:

Business outlook

Pfizer’s sales have constantly declined over the last few years because several drugs lost their patent protection (Lipitor, Celebrex, Zyvox). The group is still facing headwinds in terms of sales because the group expects that the loss of exclusivity over several key products will have a negative impact of $ 2B in 2018 and 2019, between $ 1B and $ 2B in 2020, $ 1B in 2021 and below $ 500M per year from 2022 to 2025. However, these numbers are significantly lower than the cumulative $ 25B impact incurred between 2010 and 2015.

The company faced this challenging period but remained committed to the development of its pipeline. As a result, Pfizer has now 15 potential blockbusters in its pipeline. If everything goes right, they should all be launched by 2022 and half of them might come before 2020. However, sales from the pipeline will grow at a slower pace and from a lower basis than the decline of sales generated by those products going off-patent; therefore, overall revenue should not grow before 2019/2020 unless the group gets into a large M&A deal.

A focus on growth assets

Recently-launched drugs will be the primary growth driver over the next few years and should be able to offset the easing revenue decline due to loss of exclusivity by the end of the decade. Moreover, pipeline development on existing compounds should support further top-line expansion, with the approval of new therapy indications for existing products.

The main growing assets are:

Xeljanz is an oral drug (JAK3 inhibitor) approved in rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease affecting more than 1.3 million Americans. This condition is characterized by a production of enzymes called cytokines which cause joints inflammations and lead to pain, swelling and reduce patients’ mobility and flexibility. The market for rheumatoid arthritis is dominated by anti-TNF drugs that account for more than $37B of sales (this figure includes as well other autoimmune & inflammatory diseases such as lupus, psoriasis, Crown disease, severe eczema…).

Pharmaceutical companies are particularly interested in this market due to its size and its profitability. As a result, several new drugs (with a differentiated mechanism of actions) have been developed over the last few years.

Most of the time, physicians tend to prescribe anti-TNF as a first treatment and more than 50% of the time, they prescribe another anti-TNF if the first one did not work on the patient. We think that switching from one product to another with the same mechanism of action is not really useful and likely to happen. Despite not being superior to anti-TNF in terms if efficacy, Xeljanz (and some competitors’ drugs as well) offers an alternative solution to patients who do not respond to anti-TNF. Moreover, this class (JAK3) is more patient-friendly because it is an oral therapy while anti-TNF drugs are injectable. Finally, the drug was also approved in psoriasis arthritis and ulcerative colitis which are other autoimmune & inflammatory indications. Xeljanz's sales are expected to keep growing due to market share gains over anti-TNF drugs, as well as additional approval in new indications.

Eucrisa is an eczema drug coming from the $5.2B Anacor acquisition. Eucrisa is a topical gel formulation prescribed to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. This treatment is used before biologics. According to the company, Eucrisa’s peak year sales could reach or exceed $2.0 billion. Pfizer pointed out that roughly 90% of people living with atopic dermatitis are concerned by the mild to moderate form of the condition.

Eliquis is an oral anticoagulant developed in collaboration with Bristol Meyers (BMY) and competing with Pradaxa ($ 1.5B of sales in 2016) from Boehringer Ingelheim and Xarelto ($ 5.5B of sales in 2016) from J&J (JNJ) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). Oral anticoagulants are superior to the previous Warfarin treatment which causes numerous side effects and drug interactions. Moreover, they are more convenient because they do not require blood tests and cause less food/drug interactions. Even though Xarelto has been launched after Pradaxa, its better safety profile and its strong distribution network allowed Xarelto to become the market leader. Eliquis had a good launch and keep gaining market share thanks to high efficacy and better safety profile (prevention of strokes). However, Eliquis is less convenient than Xarelto because it requires patients to take a pill twice a day versus once a day for Xarelto. Furthermore, Xarelto is approved in further indications (Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease) than Eliquis, thus it should remain the biggest drug.

Ibrance is approved in breast cancer. In 2014, more than 3.3M women lived with breast cancer in the US. The national cancer institute estimates more than 250K new cases in 2017, which represents 15% of all new cancer cases. Breast cancer can be classified as follows:

Ibrance is the first-to-market CDK 4/6 inhibitors approved in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, which is the largest sub-population among breast cancers. The market opportunity is so large that competitors have already developed similar drugs. Indeed, Novartis (NVS) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have received the approval for their CDK4/6 drugs named, respectively, Kisqali and Abemaciclib. However, Ibrance has two advantages: it has the first mover advantage and is considered as the best product of its class. Indeed, Ibrance has similar efficacy than both direct competitors but a cleaner profile. Kisqali has safety warnings concerning cardia arrhythmia and liver toxicity while Abemaciclib induces gastrointestinal side effects such as abdominal pain and diarrhea. In order to increase the market opportunity, Pfizer has already initiated clinical trials in order to get Ibrance approved in early stages (adjuvant and neo-adjuvant settings for patients with intermediate or high risk of recurrence) which account for 2/3 of the total incidence. Considering that Roche, which dominates the Her2+ category with Herceptin, has generated $6.7B of sales in 2016 (in a category that represents only 14% of total breast cancers), the opportunity for Ibrance and its competitors’ drugs is really outstanding. Finally, this drug could potentially be developed in other indications. Pfizer is currently running a phase II clinical trial investigating Ibrance in Head and Neck and pancreatic cancer. Eli Lilly has initiated clinical trials for Abemaciclib in breast cancer but also in non-small cell lung cancer and in pancreatic cancer; thus Ibrance could still be studied in further indications as well as combination with its PDL-1.

Finally, Talazoparib is a PARP inhibitor (coming from the pipeline of Medivation) which could boost the breast cancer franchise. The drug has shown positive phase II data in breast cancer with germline BRCA (gBRCA) mutations. BRCA1/2 mutations account for approximately 2% of total breast cancers. Moreover, the company is also studying (early stage) its PARP inhibitor in ovarian cancers, pancreatic cancers and small cell lung cancer.

Avelumab is developed in partnership with the German company Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY). Avelumab is an anti-PD-L1 and the anti-PD-L1 class has shown remarkable results. However, Pfizer is the fifth player in this field; therefore, it will be difficult for the company to target significant market share in the largest cancer indications such as lung cancer unless it can show superior results which might be difficult. The future of immuno-oncology is probably the combination of different compounds; therefore, Pfizer has still a possibility to be a large player in this field. Avelumab is already approved in a Merkel cell carcinoma which is a small indication (rare form of skin cancer) and bladder cancer. The company has also initiated several clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, renal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Xtandi is a prostate cancer drug which comes from the $14B Medivation's acquisition. The drug is commercialized in partnership with Astellas Pharma. Prostate cancer is one of the most widespread forms of cancer with an incidence of 10% of new total cases of cancers. Xtandi is also investigated in non-metastatic prostate cancers as well as breast cancer. The addressable market for prostate cancer is estimated at roughly $ 15B by Medivation and Xtandi should get a large market share of its market due to its superior efficacy versus current treatments.

Tanezumab is one of the few future potential blockbusters, which has not yet been approved. Pfizer and its partner Eli Lilly have received a fast track designation concerning Tanezumab for the treatment of chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis and chronic low back pain. According to the press release, the company estimates that there are more than 27 million Americans currently living with osteoarthritis and 23 million living with chronic low back pain. If approved, this drug would be the first non-opioid drug for treating chronic pain, thus it will eliminate the risk of addiction.

Pfizer may also count on its vaccines business. Indeed, the vaccine market is concentrated with the largest four players (GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck (MRK), Pfizer and Sanofi (SNY)) serving almost 80% of the total market. This concentration will probably continue because of the complexity of the business (manufacturing, development…). Moreover, the demand typically exceeds the supply, making the vaccine business even more attractive. Sanofi estimates that the global market should grow by 5% per year. Finally, Pfizer is also developing several vaccines in different indications (Clostridium Difficile, Staphylococcus Aureus and Pneumococcal Nextgen)

Finally, Pfizer has a portfolio of biosimilars in late-stage development. The product portfolio consists of five projects which target drugs which are in the top 10 best-selling drugs. Indeed, Pfizer is developing a biosimilar of Humira ($ 16B of revenue in 2016), Rituxan ($ 8.5B of revenue in 2016), Remicade ($ 7.8B of revenue in 2016), Avastin ($ 6.7B of revenue in 2016) and Herceptin ($ 6.7B of revenue in 2016).

Pfizer estimates the loss of exclusivity over the period 2018/2025 at roughly $ 8.5B which is inferior to the potential peak sales of the product portfolio. Indeed, by definition, 15 blockbusters mean a minimum of $ 15B of sales. Without being aggressive in our assumptions, we think that the peak sales of all these drugs could exceed $ 20B. To get a rough estimate of top-line growth, we start with 2016 sales of $ 53B in which we subtract $ 8.5B of loss of exclusivity and add $ 20B of additional sales. If we consider that the company will be able to do that over the next 10 years, it represents a CAGR of approximately 2% over the next decade.

Sales have been under pressure. What about margin?

The following table shows that margins have been also under pressure. A margin analysis suggests that Pfizer has been successful to manage its R&D budget as well as its SG&A expenses as a % of revenue over the last five years. However, COGS as a % of revenue has increased by 500 bps which is the explanation of the decreasing operating margin. The loss of exclusivity and the generic competition of older & high-margin drugs such as Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox and Celebrex are the reason of the declining gross margin. Then, the integration of Hospira which is a lower margin business, has accentuated the decline. Indeed, Hospira has gross margin of approximately 35% whereas Pfizer has gross margin superior to 75%.

New drugs such as Ibrance, Xeljanz, Avelumab are high-margin drugs. Therefore, margins should also improve as and when new drugs’ sales increase. Furthermore, Pfizer can leverage its existing infrastructure and sales force to launch the new drugs without significant investments.

M&A

We cannot analyze Pfizer without talking about M&A. However, the discussion will be short due to the lack of information. Pfizer has been an acquisitive company as demonstrated by the recent acquisitions: Hospira in September 2015, Anacor Pharmaceuticals in June 2016, Bamboo Therapeutics, a privately-held biotechnology company, in August 2016 and Medivation in September 2016. Pfizer has also failed to acquire AstraZeneca (AZN) in 2014 and Allergan (AGN) in 2016.

Pfizer has $14B in cash and the possibility to borrow a large amount of cash due to its very good credit profile (AA rating and a low net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1,36X) and its sizeable capital capacity (more about that in the next section). Therefore, Pfizer has the capacity to pursue its acquisitive strategy and the company made it clear that it is active in studying potential targets. As a consequence, we are almost sure that it will keep acquiring companies and that most of the deals will boost top-line growth and will be EPS accretive which will please most investors. However, the value creation will depend on the price paid. Having no information on the potential target and the price paid, we cannot do anything but trust the management to be rational and disciplined in terms of acquisitions.

Tax reform is an opportunity

Tax reform is a hot topic in the US. Indeed, a tax cut has been promised by President Trump during the elections. However, we did not get any specific details since he has been elected. Tax reform could take the form of a reduction in corporate tax rate or/and a cash repatriation holiday. Both reforms will benefit Pfizer. The former will reduce its taxes on US sales whereas the latter will allow the company to repatriate its cash hold in foreign subsidiaries by paying taxes at a lower rate than current US tax rate. Pfizer operates in many locations and some of them have a lower corporate tax rate than in the US. As a consequence, Pfizer pays less taxes on these operations but is required to book a DTL (deferred tax liability) for the difference between what it actually paid and what it should have paid had the business been taxed under US tax code (more explanations about that in Pfizer’s CFO quote just below). As a consequence, companies with the highest amount of DTL will benefit the most from a cash repatriation act. With almost $ 31B in DTL of which $ 23B are unremitted earnings, Pfizer compares favorably to its peers. Merck, Bristol Myers and Johnson & Johnson have respectively $ 5B, 1B and 3B of DTL on their balance sheet.

So let me start with, I don't know what's going to happen. I'm going to say it, I don't know what's going to happen on tax reform. If anyone does know, please raise your hand and we'll talk after on the break, because I clearly don't know what's going to happen. But one scenario is you get, I'll call it, some sort of tax reform, maybe not pure comprehensive tax reform, but some sort of abbreviated tax reform where there's maybe a reduction in corporate rates, a repatriation holiday. Obviously, if you have a reduction in corporate rates, you need to have some base erosion provisions in terms of, "Okay, I'm giving away revenue. What do I do to get some revenue?" Although you could actually, with a repatriation holiday, maybe make some changes in the assumptions on dynamic scoring, so that you're actually getting more revenue through dynamic scoring if you're the U.S. government, right? So anything that would involve a repatriation holiday from my perspective, and obviously, depending on some of the details, but assuming reasonable details, Dave, would be good for Pfizer. If you look at Page 95 of our last 10-K, I know I probably told this to some of you, but here's what the numbers say for Pfizer: We have $86 billion of permanently reinvested overseas earnings, and then we have $23.1 billion in deferred tax liabilities. By the way, that $23.1 billion is what we would pay on a gross amount that we'd bring back. So think about that as overseas earnings that we've designated for repatriation. It means we bring it back to the U.S. When you designate it for repatriation, you book a liability, which is the difference between the local tax rate you've paid and the 35% federal rate in the U.S. that you pay to bring it back. So if it was 5% or 10% locally, you book a reserve for 25% or 30%. So think about, that's what makes up that $23.1 billion in DTLs. So if you will divide that by, you tell me, 30%, you get a number that say its $75 billion. $75 billion plus $86 billion is $160 billion of what I'll call potential capital capacity. Now if you look at our balance sheet the last quarter, we don't have $160 billion in cash. We had $21 billion in cash and investments because much of that overseas cash has been deployed. So if you were to say to me, "How do I think this would work if we were to go down this path?" One potential way this would work is the following: The government says, "We're going to have a repatriation holiday. We're going to charge you a tax on all of your accumulated earnings and profits overseas." So say that whole $160 billion. And let's not have a different rate between cash versus profit and earnings, just to make it easy, right. Because there've been some scenarios where the cash is one rate, the accumulated profit earnings is another rate. But let's use one rate just to make the math easy. Let's use 5%. And then it would be payable -- what I've heard is that it would be payable over an 8-year period. So let's do the math on that. Take $160 billion, 5% of $160 billion is $8 billion. If it was payable over 8 years, we'd have to pay $1 billion a year. Everybody follow? Just math, right. So now what happens? Let's make it effective 1/1/'18. So 1/1/'18 comes, I have to write a check for $1 billion. Now what happens in 2018? I generate $20 billion in operating cash overseas. I'm not saying I'm going to. I'm -- just going to make the math work. So now I have this $160 billion previously taxed income account, right? It's basically that $1 billion that I paid that I've got to pay now over the next 8 years. I generate that $20 billion in cash overseas. I bring it all back to the U.S. at what rate? Zero. Zero is directionally correct, right? Right. Year 2 comes. We generate $25 billion in operating cash overseas. Now my previously taxed income account, it was $160 billion. After 2018, it was $140 billion. Now I generate $25 billion in operating cash in 2018. Now my previously taxed income account is $115 billion. So literally, I've got all these years now I'm generating all this cash overseas. I'm bringing it back to the U.S., and I'm paying 0 tax because in a sense, I had a prepayment on the $160 billion. It was that, call it in my example, as the 5%, that $8 billion over the 8-year period. So by the way, think about that in terms of what it does for me capital structure-wise, capacity-wise. I could collateralize that if I needed to. So a repatriation holiday could be very favorable, by the way, not just for Pfizer, but quite frankly for the country. I've heard estimates that there's $3.5 trillion in terms of overseas cash with U.S. multinationals. Think about all that coming back. What could that do for infrastructure? What could that do for job creation? What could that do for the economy? What could that do for GDP? So I'm -- when I look at repatriation and with the implications of it, they're all positive to me, I mean, not just for Pfizer but for the entire country, so.”

Valuation

Pfizer trades at a discount even though its ROIC is superior to the sector. Our ROIC composite is composed of Johnson & Johnson, Merck (MRK), Eli Lilly, Bristol Meyers (BMY), Celgene (CELG), AbbVie (ABBV), Gilead (GILD) and Amgen (AMGN). Moreover, Pfizer has been able to improve its ROIC despite the pressure on its revenues. The consensus expects 6% EPS growth over the next three years which is in line with peers. Finally, Pfizer has the potential to see its revenues and earnings revised upwards because consensus expects $ 64B of revenue in 2024 which corresponds to the $ 53B of sales in 2016 less the $ 9B impact of loss of exclusivity, plus the impact of pipeline sales of $20B. As stated previously, we consider that the pipeline could deliver more than $ 20B of revenue if everything goes right, therefore upside to estimates is possible.

Conclusion

Pfizer offers two characteristics that investors are looking for: defensive profile and upside potential. Indeed, the pharmaceutical business is non-cyclical; thus it offers protection for investors during market turmoil. Moreover, the trading discount and the prudent consensus estimates offer also downside protection. Pfizer has suffered from patent expiration and increasing competitions on several of its key products during the last few years. However, the group has perfectly managed this situation by investing in its pipeline and managing its costs. As a consequence, the group is now in a position to launch 15 blockbusters in the coming years which should be able to offset the impact of patent expiration. As a consequence, revenue and margin will increase. Finally, it seems that the sell-side is not convinced by the Pfizer investment case, as highlighted by only 54% of brokers expressing a buy recommendation. We think that their short-term focus prevents them from pushing a company which will show growth only by 2019/2020. Finally, Pfizer’s estimates could be revised upwards if the company delivers on its pipeline.