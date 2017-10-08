Railroad Stocks On Track For A Great 2018

The railroad companies have some newfound positive momentum as a result of a 60% increase in coal exports in 2017. This jump in exports marks a turnaround for coal, which experienced a downturn in recent years. Coal is important for the railroad industry as the commodity comprised 31.6% of tonnage in 2016, more than any other commodity. Coal comprised 13.9% of rail revenue in 2016 behind intermodal and chemicals.

The outlook for 2018 looks positive for coal as U.S. production is expected to increase 2.4% in 2018 over 2017. The increased production will be supported by an expected 3.4% increase in coal consumption for electric power generation and other sectors. I expect the railroad stocks to perform well in 2018 as increases in coal production and consumption increase. This is likely to increase revenue for the railroad companies.

source: hoodrivernews.com

Strength from intermodal shipments (the hauling of shipping containers and truck trailers) also looks positive for the railroad stocks. In 2016, intermodal accounted for 24% of revenue for major U.S. railroads. Intermodal is the highest source of revenue for the railroads.

Intermodal shipments are expected to increase 4.7% in 2017 and 4.2% in 2018. This follows a decline of 2.1% in 2016. So the largest source of revenue for railroads is showing a healthy resurgence. This will help increase revenue for the railroads in 2018.

U.S. GDP is expected to increase by 2.4% in 2018. This is higher than the expected 2.1% growth for 2017 and the 1.6% growth from 2016. The increased economic activity is likely to find its way on the railroads. This is likely to be in the form of more commodities and other goods as consumption increases.

Commodities such as coal will be increasingly in demand to produce electricity. One important driving factor for the increase in coal demand is higher natural gas prices. The natural gas Henry Hub spot price is expected to increase by nearly 8% to $3.41 in 2018. This follows a 21% increase in 2017 over the 2016 price. This is causing electric generation companies to use more coal-fired plants.

There was a shift from coal to natural gas in past years since natural gas became cheaper to produce per megawatt hour. However, the tide is changing with natural gas prices on the rise. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that coal’s share of electricity generation is expected to rise from 30% to 31% in 2017. Coal’s share is expected to rise to 32% in 2018, while natural gas’ share will match 2017’s 31% into next year, but will be lower than the 34% from 2016. So, the net result is more coal share in 2018. That means more coal is likely to be transported via railroads.

Railroad Stocks to Consider

There are the standard U.S. railroad companies such as CSX Corporation (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP). The Canadian railroads such as Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) are also noteworthy to consider. Here’s a glance at their valuations and expected growth:

CNI CP CSX UNP Railroad Industry Forward PE 18 16 19 17.6 18.5 Expected 2018 Revenue Growth 4.9% 4.6% 3.2% 4.5% N/A Expected EPS Growth 2018 9% 11.9% 22% 11.8% 1.88 5-yr. Annual Expected EPS Growth 7.3% 10.2% 15.8% 12.9% 11.4%

Source: finviz.com, finance.yahoo.com

The valuations for the railroads are slightly lower than the S&P 500’s forward PE of 19.6. Although I don’t see the railroads as screaming bargains, I do think they are reasonably valued. At these levels, the railroad stocks can grow approximately in-line with earnings growth.

CNI and CP achieved double-digit increases in revenue for Q2 this year from higher freight volumes of metal, coal, grains, and fertilizers. Canada’s GDP is expected to grow 2.5% in 2017. This is higher than the U.S. expected GDP growth of 2.1%. Canada is expected to grow GDP at 1.9% in 2018 in the face of interest rate increases.

Although the pace of growth may slow a bit in 2018 for Canada, there will still be growth on top of 2017’s strong growth. That will increase the likelihood of CNI and CP experiencing higher rail volumes in 2018. That should allow them to achieve their revenue and earnings forecasts and drive the stocks higher.

I expect CSX and Union Pacific to meet or exceed their revenue and earnings projections in 2018. This is based on the positive outlook for coal shipments and economic growth, which is likely to increase rail shipments. As a result, I expect their stocks to perform well next year.

I like how CSX is projected to achieve higher earnings growth than the other railroads, even with lower projected revenue. That demonstrates that they are an efficient railroad operator. The revenue forecast for 2018 actually looks too conservative. I wouldn’t be surprised to see CSX easily exceed its revenue estimate, especially since they exceed revenue estimates for 4 out of the last 5 quarters. The positive momentum should continue.

Overall, I think these railroad stocks will perform well over the next year. This will be driven by economic growth and the positive outlook for coal shipments in 2018. If I had to pick one, I would take CSX for its higher expected earnings growth. The higher earnings growth is likely to drive CSX’s stock to outperform its peers.

Let me know what you think in the comment section below.



If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.