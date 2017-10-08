Will Tesla Manage To Sell 720 Model 3 Units In December? Maybe Less?

These massive Model 3 delays will cause Tesla to be over-run in 2018 by EV offerings from GM, Nissan, Jaguar, Audi and Hyundai.

The sell-side analysts now have to immediately cut their 4Q Model 3 estimates by over 90%. 2018 estimates? Cut those too.

Eight cars per day for 4Q means 720 cars for the quarter. Once again, Tesla’s Model 3 will be crushed by the Chevrolet Bolt EV to the tune of 10:1.

Meanwhile, beta-test pre-production, which ran at four cars per day, could double to eight cars per day according to an industry report.

With Model 3 configurations starting late November at best, deliveries beyond the beta-test production stage unlikely until late December.

Wall Street's sell-side analysts will have to take a decimal point ("order of magnitude") cut - or in some cases more - to their 4Q Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 unit estimates, effective immediately. This follows the dramatic developments from Thursday and Friday, when it was revealed that Tesla's path to a functioning Model 3 assembly line was nowhere near where the company had been saying or implying only shortly before.

What caused CEO Elon Musk to confess was a combination of two pieces of research that were far better than anything Wall Street sell-side analysts had come up with:

The DailyKanban report: On Thursday October 5, Ed Niedermeyer published an article showing that Tesla's suppliers are not yet ready to install critical parts of the Model 3 assembly line needed to scale production to meaningful numbers: Source: Tesla's "Pilot" Model 3 Body Line Still In Development Near Detroit - DailyKanban. Wall Street Journal: On Friday October 6, Tim Higgins reported that the tiny rate of 3 Model 3 units per day made at least until September, were banged out by hand in a manner consistent with pre-production beta-testing: Behind Tesla's Production Delays: Parts of Model 3 Were Being Made by Hand.

The long and short of it is that Tesla keeps coming up with excuses for the assembly line not yet spitting out cars at the kind of pace normal automakers do when they start selling cars (Tesla started selling the Model 3 on July 28, 2017). These shifting excuses culminated Friday afternoon with CEO Elon Musk's Twitter meltdown: here.

When pressed about what we are now supposed to believe with respect to the Model 3 production ramp, Musk instructs us to "assume the worst."

Following Musk's instructions, let's do just that! If we are to believe the DailyKanban report referenced above, it could be months before meaningful mass production of the Model 3 is achieved, let alone a sustained pace of 5,000 per week which is what Musk had been promising for December 2017.

In Friday's Twitter exchange, Musk is asked when non-employees will be able to configure their Model 3 cars. He answers with "probably 6 to 8 weeks." In other words, late November at best.

Knowing that still sounds iffy, and given that Tesla has missed the other Model 3 ramping goals, one can easily see how late November could turn into January or February. I see a nervous December for a lot of Tesla-watchers!

But let's say that Musk is right and you can start configuring your Model 3 in late November. Then the order has to go into the production queue, actually get produced, and then delivered to a customer. It's all but a given that no customer waiting for this production ramp will be getting their Model 3 by year-end 2017, even if we don't "assume the worst."

Meaningful deliveries starting in late December would instead be "assuming the best."

Instead, we're left with continued beta-testing cars being "banged out by hand" for employees, investors "and whatnot" (to quote Elon from the earnings call) consumption. In September, that rate of hand-built production (according to the Wall Street Journal) proceeded at a pace of 115 cars for the month (Insideevs). Divide by 30 days and let's call that four cars per day.

The DailyKanban research says such hand-built beta-testing car-making could go as high as eight cars per day. That being the case, we can see that barring a miracle, we are looking at 90 days multiplied by no more than eight cars, or 720 units in total, for the December quarter, as a best-case scenario.

So there you have it, Wall Street sell-side analysts: You need to take down your 4Q Model 3 delivery estimates from whatever you've got - under 10,000 in the case of Morgan Stanley, but over 20,000 in many other cases. All of which is a far cry from the 100,000 to 200,000 units Musk promised in the May 2016 earnings call. All in all, it's a shortfall by more than two full decimal points from beginning to end.

Thus, the Wall Street sell-side Model 3 estimate reductions for 4Q will range from approximately 90% (Morgan Stanley) to over 95% in the cases of many other analysts. Time to get to work, ladies and gentlemen, and explain how you could have been wrong to the tune of 10x, 20x or more than 20x. You believed management? Interesting; perhaps that's a mistake you won't make again.

All other things equal, it also becomes incredible to maintain 1Q 2018 as well as full-year 2018 Model 3 delivery estimates. Believing that the 4Q reductions of 90% or 95% or greater will have zero spillover effects into 2018 doesn't pass the laugh test. The question is just how much.

Let's be clear, however: Eventually, Tesla will get Model 3 production underway, selling a quality product to non-employees. Whether this will happen at the end of December, in the first quarter of 2018, second quarter of 2018, or later, we will learn probably within a year from now. Not having access to Tesla's assembly line construction project, it's impossible for an outsider to estimate with any precision when this will take place. DailyKanban's supplier sources give us some clues, but the span of possibilities remains very wide.

However, it's also not the case that a day or two will make much difference at this point. If we are to read anything into Musk's "assume the worst" and "6 to 8 weeks" until configuration time, the fourth quarter of 2017 is just about shot. Yet, Musk breathlessly tweeted "Literally every day makes a big difference" as if he was speaking up at an AA meeting.

Maybe that also could explain the lead-up to Musk's Twitter meltdown.

This brings us to Tesla's seeming unwillingness to allow investors and journalists to inspect what it actually has, in terms of a Model 3 production facility. If Tesla's Model 3 production was anything worth hanging in a Christmas Tree, it would proudly invite its sell-side analysts, buy-side investors and seasoned automotive journalists who are qualified in comparative automotive manufacturing analysis, to the Model 3 production line.

This is what other automakers often do when they launch a new car. Just a month ago, Nissan produced this video of the LEAF 2.0 production line: 2018 Nissan LEAF Factory Assembly Plant.

Nissan and other automakers invite journalists to their production lines: here.

Will this two-quarter delay in Model 3 volume production matter? It's a two-quarter delay because Tesla didn't get going in 3Q, and is now all but certain to not get going until the extreme tail end of 4Q at best, and with plenty of more potential for further delays.

Bulls will argue something along these lines: "Who cares if Model 3 production is delayed by one quarter, two quarters or even much more. The backlog is 455,000 refundable deposits and they're not going anywhere. We're in it for the long run."

So is that true, that delays in Model 3 production don't matter? Of course not. Delays like that aren't tolerated when judging the value of any other company, and this is no exception. These massive delays have numerous implications. Here are just the ones that immediately come to mind:

Fewer U.S. Federal tax credits available to Model 3 owners.

Impact on cash flow as Tesla has to pay for Model 3 parts that are now piling up.

With the cash drain comes a more urgent need to raise money in order to stave off bankruptcy.

Most fundamentally, for every two-quarter delay in the Model 3, Tesla's competitors that are competent in bringing cars out on time, will eat into Tesla's revenue opportunity.

We now see that Nissan started LEAF 2.0 production no later than September, and begun sales in Japan on October 2. U.S. sales are targeted for January 1. My prediction from September 8, that Nissan's LEAF 2.0 and Tesla's Model 3 would equal each other in sales for 2018 at 100,000 each, is starting to look really good: The Race To 100,000: Will Tesla Model 3 Or Nissan LEAF 2.0 Get There First?

What about the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which seems to be the butt of all jokes from the Tesla fanboy corner? Let's look at U.S. sales so far:

(Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard)

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV July 30 1971 August 75 2107 September 115 2632

As you can see in the table above, it's not a close call. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales are running over 20x larger than Tesla Model 3. People said that would never happen, that I was going to be wrong about that. But what about the rest of the year? Let's make a projection there too:

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV October 240 3000 November 240 3000 December 240 3000

As you can see in the table above, if I'm right again, Chevrolet Bolt EV sales could continue to outpace Tesla Model 3 to the tune of more than 10x.

Now, I get it - eventually Model 3 production manages to pick up, and sales may eventually exceed Chevrolet Bolt EV some time in 2018, assuming Tesla remains in business by then. But people were so confident that it would have happened already, last month.

Want more competition that will block the Model's path to glory by 2018? Jaguar has started pre-production of the i-Pace in Austria (Magna being the manufacturing partner) with hundreds of beta test cars on the road for almost a year already. Proper volume production is set to start around February 2018, and with dealership availability in June 2018.

In other words, roughly around the time the Tesla Model 3 will be ready for proper volume production, perhaps hitting 2,000 or 3,000 cars per week when there are no hiccups. Jaguar has "only" 25,000 reservations for the i-Pace, but the middle of 2018 might be the time when they will get a fat chunk of the what's left of Tesla's 455,000 deposits that haven't fled for other reasons.

I could stop right here, and I will, but consider that right behind the Jaguar i-Pace you will see the Audi eTron, Hyundai Kona EV and the 230 mile range version of the Nissan LEAF 2.0. Game over.

The Puerto Rico Nonsense

With the Model 3 story having collapsed on Friday October 6, Tesla is understandably trying to throw a hail-Mary pass to someplace in Puerto Rico. Somehow, Tesla is looking to sell something there in the area of solar panels and stationary storage, in the wake of the recent storm having wiped out almost all purchasing power on the island.

These solar panel and stationary storage solutions are too expensive for almost everyone in the U.S., which has a GDP per capita of approximately $57,500 according to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). How many of your neighbors have found these solar panel and home battery storage solutions economical, or anywhere near in proportion to their utility? Yeah, I didn't think so. Even in this the richest of countries, it's a virtue-signaling luxury purchase.

Now consider the folly of trying to sell this kind of solution - economically unattainable for the $57,500 per capita country - to a country with approximately HALF (according to Google) the GDP per capita. A poor country that's just been wiped out.

If Tesla can sell these people $100,000 solar roof and home battery solutions for their little huts after they've just been wiped out, perhaps Rolls Royce should also set up shop and try to sell these poor people luxury cars as well. Sounds like a sound business idea - not.

Conclusion: The end is getting nearer

This was the week when the Model 3 mask fell, Elon Musk tweeted that "literally every day makes a big difference" and that we should "expect the worst."

I'm inclined to believe him.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM and GOOGL, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

