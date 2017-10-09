EnviroStar: Spruced Down

EnviroStar is a volatile stock. If you own it, then own it for the long term.

EnviroStar (NYSEMKT:EVI) operates in the laundry industry. As a company, it distributes commercial laundry machines and equipment. It also distributes steam and hot water boilers in the US, the Caribbean and Latin America. The laundry industry has stable, long-term revenues with counter-cyclical elements.

To understand EnviroStar, it's instructive to look at Watsco (NYSE:WSO), a roll-up of HVAC-equipment distributors and which has been one of the best-performing stocks on the New York Stock Exchange. Run by Albert Nahmad since the 1980s, it's a great business with high returns on invested capital that isn't going to get disintermediated by Amazon. Henry Nahmad, Albert’s nephew, worked in corporate development at Watsco and was looking for a similar type of industrial distribution business to use as a platform to build upon. In March 2015, Henry Nahmad took control of EnviroStar, where he’s following the same playbook. Thus far, he has led three acquisitions, which have cumulatively tripled the size of the business; there's also a higher-margin spare parts business the company is looking to tap into. With Henry's 24-year option scheme, an extremely fragmented market spread out among locales and minimal competition from private equity owing to small ticket sizes, there is ample incentive and opportunity for EnviroStar to be a long-term compounder.

For some more detail, here's a great summary of the long thesis.

Spruce Point Capital's widely publicized short on EnviroStar can be found here: "EnviroStar Inc. - Taking Out The Dirty Laundry."

Shorts can be useful, and I largely respect a well-researched piece, but I disagree with much of Spruce Point Capital's report. Let's begin point by point:

EnviroStar Just Another Poor Roll-Up Close To Covenant Breach

Spruce Point claims "as one of the worst + most speculative roll-up stories we’ve seen; already three quarters post closing its biggest deal of Western and EVI’s margins, profits, and cash flow are contracting."

Is EnviroStar just another poor roll-up? Well, let's look at the things that matter for a period of 3 years - a fair amount of time.

The company has consistently generated >35% ROE during this period, while ROIC stood above 50%. This is a business generating consistently stable cash flows with no reinvestment requirements. It has paid consistently high dividends with a special dividend in FY14 and a >80% payout ratio for FY15-16 - the cash is there.

Spruce Point claims margins and cash flow are contracting post WSD acquisition. I believe that's incorrect. It fails to mention that this is a lumpy business model dependent on contract work - there are no annual trends to go by, because it's based on idiosyncratic and local demand. Prior to WSD, 1Q16 had EBIT margins of 4%, while it jumped to 6% 1Q17. Should we attribute that to massive operational improvements then? Margins vary widely depending on whether it's a new installation or a recurring sale. Aside from that, WSD and Martin-Ray one-off transaction costs were $559,000, which results in a 0.6% EBIT margin delta for FY17. I don't think it's surprising that newly acquired subsidiaries are impacting the cost profile. That's standard M&A.

Spruce Point also notes ominously that "EVI must maintain quarterly profitability or risk a covenant breach. Q4 earnings of just $0.5m put it in jeopardy of a breach". In my opinion, bringing up the covenant is disingenuous. EVI and its subsidiaries have been profitable for a very, very long time.

Terrible Industry Headwinds and New Tech Disruption

EVI's business is a laundry equipment distributor - how do you technologically disrupt laundry? Spruce Point presents EVI's customer set as an industry in secular decline, mainly by omitting half of its customer types. While EVI's customers do include "independent and franchise dry cleaning stores and chains, and coin laundromat stores and distributors," they also include hotels, government institutions, nursery homes, cruises, etc. Indeed, in FY17, sales to a government agency accounted for 22%. The very same centralized laundry operators Spruce Point cites as disruptors are also customers of EVI. More broadly, how do you disrupt the need for laundry? Spruce Point cites, without sources, that the laundromat industry has declined 20% since 2005. Yet, as Peter Kaye notes in the comments of a well-written short article by Matt Horvath, EVI sales actually grew at 5% CAGR between 2004 and 2012.

With this straw man backdrop, Spruce Point claims, "Not surprisingly, we believe this is why EnviroStar is finding deals because experienced equipment operators see more problems ahead and want to sell". Experienced laundry operators are not selling out and retiring. For every subsidiary EVI has acquired, the management team is staying on and continuing to run the business, while sharing in on an option scheme.

Questionable Management, Governance and Auditor

Spruce Point attacks the CEO, Henry Nahmad, as an inexperienced operator. Sure, Henry Nahmad had no experience in laundry when he first purchase his stake in EVI; however, he had experience in roll-ups and M&A at Watsco. According to the previous CFO, Venerando Indelicato, during this time Henry took the time to learn the industry - after acquiring his stake in early 2015, we must note that nothing happened until October 2016. Spruce Point also cites that Henry has recently formed a new entity called Hammer Times LLC, in an attempt to paint him as an unfocused executive. For one, Henry Nahmad can have whatever hobbies he wants. Secondly, EVI is a business that runs itself - Henry's main role is seeking out operators to roll up. I believe his 24-year option scheme is a far stronger incentive than his hobby in rap music.

The short report also notes that the COO Michael Steiner dumped some shares post WSD. What is not mentioned is that Michael also retains 500,000 shares, while his brother, Robert Steiner, keeps 100,000. As part of the founding family, the Steiners have owned shares in the sub-$5 range for decades - is it surprising he chose to get rich by unloading some shares?

Finally, Spruce Point injects some old-fashioned accounting red flags by noting the auditor EisnerAmper has been linked to three frauds in the past. I find this to be a weak assertion - it is a mid-sized global accounting firm. Frauds impact accounting firms of all sizes; should I raise a red flag whenever we see Ernst & Young (Lehman, Sino Forest) or PwC (Tyco) or any of the Big 4 accounting firms?



Significant Overvaluation With No Room For Error

The report cites that EVI has paid 0.5x sales for its acquisitions - I believe this is the wrong way to look at it. Every acquisition thus far has been profitable, and the company aims for ~5x EBIT. Since the economics do not range widely within laundry distribution, it's simple to figure out the incremental profits.



Nor is there any issue with investors paying "5x" sales right now. In a roll-up strategy, it's basic sense to use an "overvalued" currency (i.e., shares) to buy companies at lower multiples because it's a cheap form of financing. Conversely, using undervalued shares to conduct M&A tends to be a terrible idea. Basic Warren Buffett financial engineering.

The multiple is expensive, I do not dispute that; however, it's actually an advantage to EVI's mid-term strategy while the company is still rolling up. Meanwhile, as I discussed above, there are no real operational strains. Small deal sizes are a given - there are over 100 peers across America because they operate in hyper-fragmented local markets. Finally, where is the competition from strategic buyers? No one else is rolling up laundry distributors, most players are family-owned operations; even if they were, they cannot afford to outpay EVI because they aren't listed and can't use shares as a currency.

Capital Structure and Valuation

Spruce Point cites some high multiples and again warns on operational risks. While it is largely correct here that the valuation is high, as I discussed already, this is part of the buy-and-build process, and the high multiple works to EVI's advantage when acquiring with shares.

Valuation matters in any investment thesis. However, in this case, it's difficult to gauge what EVI should be worth because the size of these deals vary greatly. For example, WSD alone doubled EVI's revenues ($60 million), while Martin-Ray only added $11.5 million in sales. The implication here is that the next two deals could drastically change the valuation picture.

Meanwhile, as I detailed above, there is no margin erosion, fundamental pressure nor risk of covenant breach. If you decide to short the stock on valuation, go for it - but I don't foresee any major difficulties for the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.