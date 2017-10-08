Costco - Another Solid Year, But Amazon Is Coming

Costco Wholesale's (COST) shares have come under pressure. The results being posted by the business have been, and continue to be, very strong. Nonetheless, shares have come under pressure as management admits on the conference call that competition is heating up. Growth of the lucrative membership fees is slowing down, as not all households sign up for Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Costco at the same time. The other emerging headwind is the rise of meal box delivery companies, but more importantly the ambitions of Amazon.com through Whole Foods, as dramatic price cuts are growing volumes.

This makes investors rightfully cautious, and even after shares are down 15% from their peak this year, a 26 times multiple is by no means cheap. While the company operates with very modest net debt, has a great track record, and occasionally pleases investors with special dividends, it is hard to apply such a big premium to a business that could face significant margin pressure in its core US business.

Despite the great track record, as sales have doubled to $129 billion over the past decade, I remain cautious. A reversal to historical margins around 2.5% could imply that earnings could be flattish for years to come or actually reverse a bit, which does not rhyme with today's valuation and consensus expectations.

Impressive Operator

It is an often-forgotten fact that Costco is the second largest global retailer behind Wal-Mart (WMT). Other impressive stats include the employee count of 222,000 workers, who process 2.6 million transactions each day in the US alone. The company operates nearly 750 warehouses, of which 70% are located in the US. Canada is the most important overseas operation, followed by Mexico, UK, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, among others.

Nearly 50 million households "own" roughly 90 million membership cards and pay an average of almost $60 in fees each year. This "free money" from Costco's side is very valuable as renewal rates average at roughly 90% a year, creating predictable and lucrative revenue streams.

Loyal card holders, absolute great price authority, great workforce, a treasure hunt atmosphere and quality products being sold make that Costco is a continued success story.

Solid End To 2016

Costco's results are difficult to read as the quarterly results and time period are not entirely comparable. The company grew net sales by 8.7% over the past year to $126.2 billion, marking a ten billion increase in sales. On top of that, Costco raked in $2.85 billion in highly lucrative membership fees.

Comparable sales were up by 6.1% in the past seventeen weeks and rose by 4.1% over the past year. Gasoline prices and currency moves boosted growth in both periods by 40 and 30 basis points, respectively.

Growth is furthermore fueled by the e-commerce operations, which increased 21% over the past seventeen weeks and by 13% over the past year. Growth even accelerated to 30% in the most recent five week period. The 6.1% comparable sales increase is very impressive, driven by a 3.9% increase in shopping frequency and 2.1% increase in average transaction size, as inflation remains subdued.

The company has seen solid margins as well. Operating profits equalled 3.19% of sales on total revenues, up 10 basis points from the year before. Margin gains are driven by the new credit card agreement of the business, as margins would be flat or down slightly if not for the agreement. It is disappointing to see a lack of operating leverage as comparable sales growth has been this strong. As always, Costco continues to operate with a strong financial position as it holds $5.8 billion in cash and equivalents. With $6.6 billion in debt, the net leverage position is very modest by all means.

Why So Negative?

While current results remains very strong on all accounts, shares of Costco dropped 6% in response to the earnings report, shedding roughly $4.5 billion in shareholder value. The main concern for investors are not current results but prospects for margin compression and slower growth in the US, driven by Amazon.com and its move to acquire Whole Foods. Global renewal rates have fallen to little over 87% as younger millennials are less loyal customers than older age cohorts.

With Amazon Prime getting more popular, some households are not happy or comfortable to fork out two big annual membership fees for products that in part are complementary to each other. This is a concern as the membership fee is essentially the profit engine of the business, with the actual $126 billion in product sales being sold at cost, or at just a very small mark-up on top of that.

As Amazon.com has only accelerated its ambitions into the main selling category of Costco, being the wider food category, investors have reasons to be cautious. The Seattle-based giant is ruthless in cutting prices at Whole Foods, and while the $15 billion revenue number of Whole Foods is not that large, Amazon could grow the business online, through opening news stores or by combining it with its own Prime offering.

I continue to like Costco as a shopper and as a business, but have to acknowledge that the company faces competitive threats for at least a substantial part of tits business. I no longer dare to say that the company is entirely "Amazon proof." For that reason it simply does not seem prudent to buy the dip, as shares still trade at 26 times earnings, as margins are on the higher side on a historical base already. If competition really kicks in and margin could retrace, which would be accompanied by multiple contraction, significant downside could exist, even as I remain a very long term bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.