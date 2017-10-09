Coca-Cola Should Buy Monster Beverage - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/6/17)

Includes: AEP, D, DEA, DUK, ED, GDI, KO, LITE, MNST, PEP
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Easterly Government Properties has a safe yield.

The shakeup in General Electric is necessary.

Don't buy Gardner Denver.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 6.

Bullish Calls

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST): Cramer called it a hold as he thinks Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) should buy them. It will be a tough hold as PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) spoke about the weakness in the convenience store section of their business.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA): It has got a good and safe yield.

Neutral Call

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE): Cramer needs to gather more info before he opines on it.

Bearish Calls

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK): Cramer finds Con-Ed (NYSE:ED), Dominion (NYSE:D) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) to be better.

General Electric (NYSE:GE): They have a new CFO. "Things are happening so quickly there. My charitable trust owns GE. It's been a disaster. I like to call when they're good, so why not say when they're bad? Maybe this is a shake-up that's necessary."

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI): Oil can stop at $50 and hence this is not a buy.

