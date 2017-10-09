Coca-Cola Should Buy Monster Beverage - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/6/17)

The shakeup in General Electric is necessary.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 6.

Bullish Calls

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST): Cramer called it a hold as he thinks Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) should buy them. It will be a tough hold as PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) spoke about the weakness in the convenience store section of their business.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA): It has got a good and safe yield.

Neutral Call

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE): Cramer needs to gather more info before he opines on it.

Bearish Calls

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK): Cramer finds Con-Ed (NYSE:ED), Dominion (NYSE:D) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) to be better.

General Electric (NYSE:GE): They have a new CFO. "Things are happening so quickly there. My charitable trust owns GE. It's been a disaster. I like to call when they're good, so why not say when they're bad? Maybe this is a shake-up that's necessary."

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI): Oil can stop at $50 and hence this is not a buy.

