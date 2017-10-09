Marvell: Significant Accumulation

I'm adding the company to my watch list for further research in the coming days.

The institutional ownership percentage was 78% as of June 30, the latest date for which data is available. This is high.

Marvell's top 15 institutional investors added 37 million shares, or approximately $600 million, to their positions in the second quarter.

Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the SEC. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn, etc.) bought/sold these stocks!" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Why is ownership information important?

After a well-known hedge fund manager or a big-name institutional investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick."

For example, after Carl Icahn gained out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Big whales create waves.

Company Overview

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms, along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution. Its product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. In storage, Marvell is engaged in data storage controller solutions spanning consumer, mobile, desktop and enterprise markets. Its storage solutions enable customers to engineer products for hard disk drives and solid-state drives. Its networking products address end markets in cloud, enterprise, small and medium business and service provider networks. The Company's connectivity products address end markets in consumer, enterprise, desktop, service provider networks and automotive.

Significant Activity in Marvell

The following data from Nasdaq illustrates institutional ownership in Marvell as of June 30, 2017, the most recent date for which the ownership data is available:

Readers should note the following observations:

Marvell's largest institutional investor and one of the largest investment firms in the world, T. Rowe Price, more than tripled its stake in the company to 40.8 million shares, which amounted to $742 million as of June 30, or nearly 9% of the company's $8.5 billion market capitalization at the time. T. Rowe more recently reported a 10.3% passive stake in Marvell as of August 31, 2017. JPMorgan Chase more than tripled its stake in the company to 8.6 million shares, which amounted to $156 million as of June 30, or nearly 2% of the company. Boston Partners opened a new position of 8.1 million shares, which amounted to $147 million as of June 30, or nearly 2% of the company. Its top 15 institutional investors collectively added approximately 37 million shares, or approximately $600 million, to their positions in 2Q17.

In summary, institutional investors accumulated a significant portion of the company's outstanding shares in 2Q17, while the stock price increased from $15 to $18 per share throughout the quarter, before finishing the quarter at $16.50 per share. Most recently, the stock traded at more than $18 per share. The institutional ownership percentage was 78% as of June 30, the latest date as of which data is available.

Significant Insider Sales

The following graph illustrates that insiders, primarily the company's co-founder Sehat Sutardja, have sold a total of 8.5 million shares in the past twelve months, and have accelerated the sales transactions in the past three months:

I note that the co-founder's sales in the last twelve months comprise less than one-quarter of the number of shares accumulated by top institutional holders in the past quarter alone. Given that the co-founder is no longer with the company, his sales are likely a result of diversification efforts. Nevertheless, it is good to have this information in mind for future reference.

Where Do I Stand?

The company recently reported fiscal 2Q18 revenue of $605 million, which exceeded the midpoint of its guidance provided on May 25, 2017. GAAP net income was $135 million, or $0.26 per share, and non-GAAP net income was $153 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $101 million.

Growing Gross Margin

The following graph illustrates that Marvell's gross profit margin has increased substantially in the last year, in line with the stock price:

MRVL data by YCharts

Conservative Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates that the company has almost zero financial debt, which means a very conservative balance sheet:

Strategic Positioning

The company is looking to position itself well in the fast-growing digital storage and autonomous driving end markets. Especially in the Automotive segment, Marvell is aiming to address its customers' needs as cars become more connected.

As recently as last week, Ford (NYSE:F) also explored the topic at length in its long-awaited strategic plan:

Bottom Line

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to research and understand the full picture rather than be blindsided by one data point.

Marvell is in a good position to address two fast-growing end markets, which may be the reason why one of the world's largest institutional investment firms, T. Rowe Price, more than tripled its investment in the past few months.

I do not currently have a rating on the company, but I'm adding it to my watch list for further research in the coming days.

