Some Thoughts On PayPal's Growth

PayPal (PYPL) is a well-known online payment company that probably needs no introduction. After some uncertainty following the spin-off from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), PYPL has experienced a massive uptrend that has led the stock price to rise over 50% since the beginning of 2017. The recent performance was driven by a significant multiple expansion, a clear sign that the market is starting to discount higher growth rates for the future. At first impact, the stock’s valuation may look a bit stretched. PYPL is trading at more than 51x TTM EPS and very close to a PEG of 2 using last quarter’s EPS growth rate. These multiples seem to imply the expectations of ongoing fast growth and need a fundamental confirmation to be justified. A PEG rate of 2, for example, makes sense if the current growth rate is expected to be sustainable for a reasonably long time frame. After posting some bullish thoughts on PayPal and seeing the stock rally 15% in just 2 months, I want to give another look and reassess the validity of a bullish case.

The market seems to be very positive about PayPal’s future and analysts have been constantly rising their price targets for many months. For the period between 2016 and 2020, analysts expect over a 22% EPS CAGR for the years 2017-2020 and forecast revenue to grow at least at a 17% CAGR in the same period. PYPL is now trading at 36x full-year EPS expectations of $1.84 and 30x 2019 EPS expectations of $2.20. Should the company maintain the growth trajectory expected by analysts for at least 5-6 years, the current price would be a fair entry point for sure. In order to assess the likelihood of a protracted growth at these levels, we have to analyze the company’s competitive position, the underlying trends in the industry and the potential sources of growth optionality.

The first thing I look at when I analyze a growth business is the sustainability of the company’s competitive advantage over peers. To invest in a growth story with an acceptable degree of risk, we should be sure that the company’s competitive strengths have a good level of durability and are hardly replicable. PayPal’s competitive strengths seem to have both these characteristics. PayPal’s business is protected by a good moat based on a strong network effect. As more and more customers use the service, the more it becomes valuable for sellers and vice-versa. With over 210 million active customers including 17 million merchant accounts, I think the PayPal network has already reached the critical mass needed to sustain the business in the long term. In addition to that, it’s reasonable to assume that the moat will just get increasingly wide as an increasing number of customers and merchants start to use the service. As we can see in the chart below, the number of customers is in a solid uptrend, with the growth rate actually accelerating.

The strong growth is fueled by the expansion of e-commerce at the expense of traditional stores. In this context of increasing e-commerce penetration, the only reasonable outcome I see is that PayPal will continue to grow its network, further strengthening its competitive advantages. Even if Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn’t accept PayPal, I think this is a marginal problem and a source of upside risk. As I wrote in a previous article:

Although Amazon doesn't allow customers to pay with PayPal (unless we use the MasterCard (NYSE:MA) prepaid card), the growth trends that supports PayPal are healthy enough even without the contribution of the e-commerce giant. Just like in any other business that generates network effects, PayPal becomes increasingly valuable as more and more people use it, which attracts more retailers to adopt it as a payment method. With 200 million active users, almost every retailer that doesn't compete with PayPal has all the interest in trying to generate incremental sales, thanks to the higher flexibility for customers. […] The possibility that Amazon changes its approach and decides to adopt PayPal despite the direct competition to Amazon Pay is just a valuable source of upside risk that can improve PayPal's already excellent growth prospects.

E-commerce growth is a factor that will sustain PayPal’s growth and strengthen its network effect at the same time. Anyway, to understand whether the 17% revenue growth rate implied in analysts’ estimates makes sense, I gave a look at industry trends. E-commerce growth is to PayPal what food is to humans. So the most obvious thing to do is compare the company’s growth rates to those of the e-commerce industry.

Between 2014 and 2016, PayPal’s revenue grew at a 21.9% annual growth rate in the United States, and at a 16.23% rate on a global basis.

In the same period, e-commerce grew at a 15% rate in the United States and between 18% and 24% on a global basis, according to different estimates.

There are some important considerations to be made in this regard. First, it’s evident that PayPal’s growth in the United States is significantly higher than the overall e-commerce growth rate. PayPal is evidently gaining mindshare (and market share) among consumers as a preferred payment method. This is even more evident if we consider that a large part of the e-commerce growth in the United States has been a result of Amazon’s growth, which doesn’t accept PayPal as a payment method.

Another important consideration is that on a global basis, PayPal seems to be still lagging the overall e-commerce growth, which means it’s not increasing its market share among payment methods or not increasing it significantly once Amazon is factored out.

Now, if we consider that the e-commerce growth rate in the U.S. is actually accelerating (see table below) and that on a global basis the CAGR is expected to be around 20% for the next 4-5 years, the 17% CAGR that analysts are forecasting seems to be fair, leaving little room for disappointment.

Although these good growth prospects seem to be already priced into the stock, there are some sources of growth optionality that can make PayPal investment case more compelling.

The first is related to Venmo, a P2P payment platform that includes social media features. Despite the fast growth of the last few years, the division can offer some good growth optionality that is not fully priced in the stock at these levels. The main concern about Venmo is related to competition from Zelle, a P2P service backed by banks and credit unions, including a few large ones. I am more positive on Venmo compared to many analysts as I think Venmo’s social network features create a network effect that, together with the first-mover advantage and leading position in the millennial segment, will likely translate into a long-term competitive advantage. This is how Venmo is growing:

Another growth option that is not currently on the table but that may arise in the next few years is related to Amazon. We know that Amazon doesn’t accept PayPal on its platform. In the past, the company’s representatives justified this decision with an apparent “lack of interest” from Amazon’s customers in PayPal as a method of payment. This is a lie or, if you prefer, a nonsense, while the reality is that Amazon has tried to defend its Amazon Pay service from PayPal, even if the e-commerce giant’s payment system is almost irrelevant if we exclude the Amazon platform.

Let’s consider that Amazon accounts for almost half of online retail sales in the U.S. and accounted for more than half of sales growth in 2016. If PayPal managed to enter the Amazon segment, the actual growth rate would probably be not even comparable to analysts’ estimates. As a result, the stock would be an easy double in the short-medium term. This is not very likely to happen soon, as Amazon will try to make a few more bucks or cents on third-party transactions to compensate the large and growing losses in its direct selling business. In any case, as PayPal continues to grow, it may become increasingly difficult to ignore it.

In general, I still have a positive view of PayPal even at the current levels, as the business is solid, largely profitable and protected by a strong network effect. The growth prospects implied in the analysts’ expectations seem to be achievable by the company’s current core business, while some growth options may arise in the future. Divisions such as Venmo and Xoom definitely have room to grow and monetize better, and some additional growth may come from the possible, although currently improbable, expansion of PayPal into Amazon.

The main risks I see at the moment are the following:

For some reason, the industry growth rate in both e-commerce and online payments slows down and PayPal grows less than the market is currently discounting.

The overall macroeconomic environment may start to show signs of deterioration, with the company and its shares facing cyclical headwinds.

Competition from Square, Zelle and the others may intensify and start to weaken the company’s competitive position.

