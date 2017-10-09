Chinese Holidays Are Over And Gold Premiums Are Rising, But This Is Why We Remain Bearish On Gold

While we see a good probability of more weakness in gold, we are much less bearish on gold than last week.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a third straight week of declines as speculative longs continued to trim positions, though interestingly enough, it probably should have fallen further considering the decline in gold we saw last week. In terms of speculative shorts, we were also a bit surprised as shorts remain on the sidelines despite the gold price decline, which is bearish because it means there is plenty of firepower on the short side to come in and drop prices further.

The other major event of the week came on Friday when the US jobs report was released for September and it showed a 33,000 decline in payrolls for the month. While the decline was the first one in seven years and it would be expected to help hold the Fed off from raising interest rates in December, markets seemed to shrug off the report and give the labor market a free pass due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Gold and precious metals initially dropped, and then ended the day up.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview of the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report; we are not one of them, so we won’t claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by a sizable 19,566 contracts for the third straight weekly decline as some of the speculative froth is leaving the market. Having said that, after nine straight weeks of increases, we can stand to see many more speculative long contracts closed out before we get back to a more balanced market.

The net speculative long position dropped to 185,788 contracts, which is high but not alarmingly so as we are now at mid-August levels.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by 19,000 contracts to 186,000 net speculative long contracts. While speculative long levels are declining we are still at high net-long levels, so gold investors need to be wary.

As for silver, the week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position decreased by around 3,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net-long position of 56,000. Silver traders hardly moved on the week, so worth noting interest in silver is relatively slow.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

One more thing to point out in gold is that the Chinese Golden week holiday ends this week and China will open for normal business starting this weekend. Some analysts think this has contributed to the recent gold weakness, and while they may have some points regarding gold’s past performance, we remain skeptical as to it being a true bullish catalyst for gold.

One thing we do like in China (at least for the bulls) is that gold premiums are starting to rise.

While we are certainly not at demand levels from January, with the recent weakness in gold we are starting to see premiums pick up.

Having said that, we still think that all the factors we discussed last week remain headwinds for the gold price and with a hawkish Fed and limited short interest, we see no reason to become bullish on gold. But with the recent drop in the gold price, we are comfortable being LESS bearish and changing our position from Extremely Bearish to Bearish for our short-term positions.

The main reason for this change is that we continue to see signs of weakness in the US economy and the stock market is extremely overbought, and that might lead to weakness in markets, which can be good for gold. Additionally, we continue to see the US loses its position of dominance across the globe with it moving towards isolationist and nationalistic policies that will only further international tensions (note recent Bombardier tariffs). Those types of policies will erode USD strength as countries take a jab at the US by lowering dollar reserves and lower trading means the value of USD will decline.

As we mentioned last week, we are not ready to purchase gold here though the speculative froth is declining. We continue to wait and look at a better entry point and think investors should continue to hold (not buy) existing gold and silver positions in the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc).

While we are still bearish on gold and silver, we are very interested in platinum as the risk/reward is extremely attractive for it and investors who are interested may consider the ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR, PPLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Small positions in SGOL and SIVR with a large position in PPLT