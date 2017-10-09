What Mondelez Investors Need To Know

Mondelez’s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) organic net revenue growth decline has now gone into negative territory. What are the market forces at work that put Mondelez in this position? What is the company doing to effect a turnaround? What must investors do before putting their money into this stock?

Mondelez International is one of the world’s largest snack companies, operating across 165 countries. The company operates the following major product segments: Biscuits; Chocolate; Gum & Candy; Beverages; and Cheese & Grocery.

Consumer Priorities are Changing

The food industry is a highly mature and competitive one. Mondelez competes with large international brands, as well as many local and regional brands. Though the industry is not a disruption-prone one where a new competitor comes in and sweeps away the entire market, the food industry does undergo generational transformation. What we ate thirty years ago was very different from what we eat today, and thirty years from now it will be different again. In such a mega-cyclic environment, companies will have to keep adapting themselves to changing consumer tastes and keep creating products that can address these changing priorities.

Wellness is a huge priority for the current generation. A strong validation of that statement comes from the turmoil that the sparkling beverages industry is currently going through. Soda consumption has fallen to a 30-year low, and no one is talking about a recovery simply because everyone knows it’s just not possible. Customer priorities and preferences have completely changed.

“... consumers have increasingly focused on health and wellness, including weight management and reducing sodium and added sugar consumption.”



“As consumer consumption patterns change to more accessible, frequent and better-for-you snacking, we are enhancing the goodness of many of our brands (including providing simpler and wholesome ingredient focused snacks), expanding the well-being offerings in our portfolio and inspiring consumers to snack mindfully by providing clear and simple nutrition information.”



- (Source: Mondelez International 2016 Annual Report)

But altering a $25 billion company’s product lines is easier said than done. The company will have to continuously innovate, launch a series of products and build its supply chain and capacity before it can expect to see the results of such a transformation. These things take time, money and sustained effort. Thankfully, as noted in the above excerpt from the 2016 Annual report, Mondelez is actively addressing these issues. And this is what the company plans to achieve:

(Source: Mondelez International Well-Being Goals)

The company understands that it needs to change and is working towards that goal. In financially tangible terms, Mondelez is targeting 25% of revenue from healthier options by 2020.

Trends take time to form and they take time to change. The company’s organic net revenues have stayed on the positive side for the last five years but kept declining, and now the decline has moved into negative territory. During the first quarter of the current fiscal, organic net revenue increased by 0.6%, and during the second quarter it declined by 2.7%, clearly showing that the negative trend has continued till now.

There were a few one-time incidents that affected Mondelez's during the second quarter, as the CEO noted during the earnings call:

“As Irene stated, our second quarter results were largely in line with our expectations, absent the malware incident and the transition impact of the India GST, which were a combined headwind of 260 basis points to our top line growth. Excluding these items, our organic net revenue growth would have been essentially flat.”

Even after excluding those incidents, organic growth was flat. Lower, in fact, than the sub-1% organic net revenue growth we saw during the first quarter. Clearly, the company is yet to break out of the downward-sloping organic net revenue growth trend.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Mondelez expects things to pick up during the second half of the year and finish 2017 with 1% organic net revenue growth, which is still less than the 1.3% organic net revenue growth reported during 2016.

The largely positive organic net revenue growth, double-digit dividend increase and improving bottom line profits have helped Mondelez stock price to keep rising over the last five years despite the revenue decline. The problem is, organic net revenue growth has continued to edge lower and lower with each passing year, and that’s where company management’s focus needs to be for the immediate future.

Investment Case

Investors need to stay cautious and wait until organic net revenue growth starts going back up again before investing. Mondelez had nearly $13 billion in long-term debt at the end of second quarter, and paid $124 million as net interest expense and $294 million towards dividends during the second quarter, while operating income was $840 million. The company does not have a lot of room to make big-ticket acquisitions to get growth back on track. Recovery must necessarily come from internal initiatives.

Management has done a great job of cutting costs and improving margins, but now it needs to show that it can keep organic sales slowly moving north. Until then, wait and watch. If you’re already invested in Mondelez, then hold until you see top line growth move the other way.

