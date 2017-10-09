Antares Pharma: Will October Deliver A Triple Play?

Antares Pharma's (ATRS) stock has rocketed in the last two weeks from $2.88 September 20 to a current range near $3.90 at this writing, a gain of over 35%. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 122%, from $1.75 to $3.89 currently. Such stellar gains bring into question the near and intermediate-term expectations for the stock. After writing several SA articles on the company, with the last in June, an update to the story is overdue.

While the current rally in the shares is likely due to the upcoming PDUFA date of October 20 for the potential FDA approval of Xyosted, there are actually three potential drugs that could be approved in the month:

1. AB-rated generic for EpiPen

2. Generic Byetta (exenatide)

3. Xyosted, the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) drug.

Supplied by Mylan (MYL), EpiPen needs no explanation as it has been the subject of an ongoing debacle that has involved Mylan, consumer outrage, congressional hearings, and continual media coverage. As stated in the Antares 2016 Form 10K, U.S. sales of epinephrine injection products totaled $2.7 billion at retail in 2016, with EpiPen making up the overwhelming majority of sales. However, in evaluating the potential impact to partners Teva (TEVA) and Antares, net sales after discounts and rebates is the only applicable number. Mylan has not disclosed actual net revenue for EpiPen in its public filings. Instead, approximations of EpiPen revenue were referenced in the notes included with 2016 and 2015 Form 10K filings. As stated, worldwide revenue reached $1 billion for a second year in a row in 2015, then again in 2016. It appears doubtful that net revenue equated to $1 billion for each of the three years in the 2014-2016 period since EpiPen revenue was growing unabated in the period, due largely from price increases. Coupled with total reported retail sales of $2.7 billion in 2016, it does not appear logical that Mylan net revenue equated to $1 billion for three consecutive years.

Since the end of 2016, however, there have been increased efforts to supply alternative drugs to EpiPen. In March, a report published by Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) showed the Mylan epinephrine market share had plunged to 71% at the end of February. The drug referenced in the article, Auvi-Q, was reinstated on the market after having been recalled and withdrawn from the market. Another drug, Adrenaclick (manufactured by Impax Laboratories), was made available through CVS Pharmacy. The loss of market share by Mylan had occurred even though an AB-rated (therapeutically equivalent) generic for EpiPen has not yet been approved by the FDA. In addition, earlier in 2017 the FDA announced a voluntary recall of EpiPen which further hampered Mylan's credibility. Then on September 5, 2017, the FDA posted a warning letter to the manufacturer of EpiPen devices, Meridian Medical, citing the company for its failure to investigate problems with the devices, recall bad batches, and follow-up on problems.

In view of the foregoing, it is fair to assume that an AB-rated version of the epinephrine injection, marketed by a well-known generic supplier like Teva, will be welcomed by prescribing doctors. In addition, due to a high level of public outrage with Mylan, it is fair to assume that consumers will react very favorably to a new, therapeutically equivalent, EpiPen alternative that can be substituted in prescriptions. All of which is likely to receive widespread media coverage, essentially free advertising for the new product. As an added positive, Antares has a pristine reputation for supplying quality injection devices, operating in the business for over 30 years, albeit at relatively low levels of unit sales compared to EpiPen. The company contracts with a broad range of suppliers to manufacture its devices and is responsible for the manufacturing of the devices (source: Form 10K). While any drug can be subject to recall risk, a check of the FDA recall database did not reveal any device recalls that could be linked to Antares or Teva.

Any estimate of expected revenue for the Teva/Antares generic version of EpiPen would be purely academic without knowing exact pricing for the new Teva supplied drug. To illustrate potential revenue and earnings for the EpiPen generic, $250 million in annual revenue will be assumed, which realistically could be attained. In the supply agreement with Teva, Antares will receive margins on device sales and mid-to-high single-digit royalties on overall product sales (source: company presentation). Applying an arbitrary number of 10% to represent device margins and royalties would yield $25 million on an annual basis, which would largely flow to the Antares bottom line, adding about 16 cents in EPS annually, based on 156 million shares outstanding.

After Teva received a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA on February 23, 2016, for the generic epinephrine, the company has been working closely with the FDA and has offered guidance of an early 2018 approval and launch. Antares has been supplying pre-launch quantities of the Vibex Epinephrine devices to Teva, which have totaled about $20 million in revenue to date. In view of the foregoing, a product launch could occur immediately after approval. In regard to approval, there has been a fair amount of chatter from various sources that FDA approval of the Teva/Antares product is imminent. In any event, the question of approval now appears not to be “if” but “when” approval will occur.

Teva currently has another pending approval by the FDA of exenatide, a generic version of Byetta, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes. In a patent settlement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Teva was allowed to market the generic version in the U.S. beginning October 15, 2017. Byetta generated revenue of $284 million in 2016 according to Symphony Health Solutions (source: Antares Form 10K).

For the exenatide drug, Antares will supply multi-dose pen devices to Teva at reasonable margins plus receive high single digit to mid-teen royalties on Teva sales. While it is difficult to estimate what Teva's end sales will be for the generic Byetta, an arbitrary number of 25% of branded Byetta revenue will be assumed for illustration, yielding revenue of about $70 million. Applying licensing agreement numbers mentioned above would yield about $10 million in revenue to Antares on an annual basis. Since the foregoing will largely flow to the bottom line, generic Byetta has the potential to add about 6 cents EPS annually when applying the arbitrary assumptions.

Lastly, Xyosted presents by far the largest potential opportunity for Antares. An earlier Seeking Alpha article titled “Antares Pharma: Focus on Xyosted” illustrated favorable attributes and test results for the drug. An updated product profile is illustrated in the graphic below.

(Source: Company presentation)

With approximately 500,000 monthly prescriptions for testosterone replacement therapy drugs, about 6 million annually, the market potential for Xyosted is huge. According to Symphony Health Solutions, 2016 revenue for TRT was $2.3 billion (source: Antares Form 10K).

While any discussion of pending FDA approval is speculative, some key factors appear favorable for a Xyosted approval. As illustrated above, Xyosted exhibited a stable level of testosterone after week 6, continuing to the end of the 52-week study, as measured in nanograms per deciliter (ng/dl). According to University of Rochester Medical Center guidelines, normal levels of testosterone in adult males is 280 to 1100 ng/dl. In addition, a comprehensive study of testosterone levels in men was published earlier in 2017. Significant to an FDA approval of Xyosted is the fact that most FDA approved drugs for TRT, other than intramuscular injections, do not provide steady levels of testosterone demonstrated in the 52-week study. In fact, the FDA issued warnings and new label restrictions for FDA approved drugs in reaction to concerns of potential heart attacks due to elevated levels of testosterone. In addition, commonly prescribed gels that are applied to upper arms or shoulders risk transference to others. Lastly, since Xyosted is administered weekly with a near-painless auto injector, patient compliance in the 52-week study was excellent. Two additional factors which appear positive for approval include the nature of the drug and the device. Although additional study is needed on the effects of the drug, testosterone enanthate has been on the market in the 1950s. Concerning the device, the Antares QuickShot injector was developed by the company before it was patented in 2013 and it appeared to perform flawlessly in the 12-month study.

As stated on the Q2 earnings conference call, management continues to believe that Xyosted will become a first-line therapy in the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone). Meanwhile, Antares appears well organized and ready to begin a launch of Xyosted, if the FDA approves it on the PDUFA date of October 20. The company has gained valuable experience in launching its proprietary Rheumatoid Arthritis drug Otrexup. In addition, seven regional managers have been hired, who in turn are set to hire 60 sales representatives upon approval.

To achieve full market penetration, however, Xyosted will likely reach its full potential in being marketed by a larger pharma player with a large marketing organization and advertising budget. With concentrated advertising, it is not hard to visualize Xyosted growing to over $1 billion in sales. It is also likely that the current market for TRT will be greatly expanded as new studies prove the benefits of normal levels of testosterone.

Beyond the three potential FDA approvals discussed above, Antares continues to make progress on its existing portfolio of approved drugs. As announced on the Q2 earnings conference call, Otrexup had attained profitability by the end of Q2. Another bright spot has been market share gains in Sumatriptan, an acute migraine injection drug being marketed in a partnership with Teva after it was launched in 2016. Over four quarters, the company recorded revenues of $15 million and reported a market share gain from 21% to 26% in Q2.

Antares continues to strengthen its IP portfolio with a stream of new patent approvals. A search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website revealed that the company (as assignee) has been granted seven patents so far in 2017. It should be emphasized that new devices have an intended purpose which is determined in advance of development and patent application. Non-proprietary drug combinations are announced only as clinical trials begin or agreements are announced for partnership deals. The strategy of developing combination products, which are paired with high-value drugs to strengthen and extend their IP protection, is beginning to demonstrate success. New drugs on the market are becoming increasingly complex in compounding and dosing. The strength of the Antares portfolio and IP is only beginning to be recognized in the market as a valuable asset, worth more than the current market cap of the company. A triple play in October would undoubtedly extend recognition.

