There's Nothing Conservative About Hawkish Monetary Policy

By Adam Ozimek

There's a reflexive monetary hawkishness I tend to see among conservatives that I don't understand. I'm not sure what it is about worrying about inflation that is somehow more consistent with conservative principles than worrying less about inflation. Perhaps an implicit Phillips curve is at the root of this, and worrying about inflation really is about not worrying about high unemployment, and that is appealing because it feels like being tough. This strikes me as backwards.

The federal government has a variety of automatic stabilizes that basically ensure welfare spending will go up when the unemployment rate goes up. Even without discretionary fiscal spending, higher unemployment means more government spending. The conservative thing, in other words, is being extremely dovish and worrying most about fiscal policy automatically stepping in when monetary policy is too hawkish.

Shutterstock

I've been heartened then to see some conservatives changing the tone of the debate on this, in particular in opposing the hawkish Kevin Warsh who is allegedly on the shortlist for Fed chair. For example, over at Bloomberg, conservative intellectual Ramesh Ponnuru documents about over the last decade Warsh has been obsessed with inflation that never materialized.

As Ponnuru argues, it's worse than simply being wrong for a long time. As his wrong predictions of high inflation were rejected again and again by reality, he moved onto fresh wrong arguments for higher interest rates:

As high inflation repeatedly failed to materialize, Warsh stopped talking as much about it. After his time at the Fed, he started to emphasize other reasons for tightening monetary policy. In 2013, he argued in two op-eds that by boosting economic conditions the Fed was reducing the incentive for Congress and politicians to undertake reforms. In 2014, the argument was that the Fed was enhancing asset values but not wages. By 2015 he was critiquing the Fed's expansionary move during the crisis and recovery as an agent of economic inequality.

Ponnuru is not alone. At the conservative Weekly Standard, Ike Brannon explains why Warsh would be a bad pick for the Fed chair. Brannon connects the dots between weak monetary policy and expansionary fiscal policy, and points out that Warsh specifically wanted that to happen:

In an FOMC meeting late that year he argued that the Fed should consider pulling back on its quantitative easing despite the fragile nature of the economy, reasoning that if it were to do so it would prompt Congress and the White House to act with another round of expansionary fiscal policy.

Getting expansionary fiscal policy because monetary policy was too weak strikes me as an un-conservative outcome when it's unintentional. But the Fed purposefully underperforming to force more fiscal policy? That's not even subtle.

For conservative fans of Donald Trump, and for Mr. Trump himself, the tradeoff between hawkish Fed policy is even more stark. If another recession comes and Fed Chair Warsh obsesses about inflation that will never materialize instead of cutting rates that will be bad for Trump. How will Mr. Trump and his fans feel when Fed Chair Warsh refuses to cut rates because he thinks Congress and the President should be using fiscal policy instead? I'd think Mr. Trump would want to avoid this.