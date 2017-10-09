Seeking Alpha With Omega

I decided to stay in my wheelhouse and “max out” my position with the world’s largest skilled nursing REIT.

When I see shares in blue chip REITs decline, I am like a kid in the candy store.

Some of you may recall that I decided to write an article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) on November 9, 2016.

That was certainly a memorable day as it signaled the day on which Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, but it also validated my investment philosophy as it relates to owning shares in high-quality REITs.

When I see shares in blue chip REITs decline, I am like a kid in the candy store, and I begin to salivate, waiting for panicking sellers, or as John Templeton said,

To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards.”

So while many investors were pre-occupied with the results of the last election, I decided to stay in my wheelhouse and “max out” my position with the world’s largest skilled nursing REIT. As I wrote (back in November),

Much of the fear with OHI has been driven by the broader implications of the skilled nursing sector. Although the reimbursement model is somewhat confusing, I consider one of the biggest misconceptions in skilled nursing to be the new payment systems. Oops, they aren't really new. The process started over a decade ago and the new CMS systems are just an evolution of the payment scheme. In fact, I view the issues in a more positive light, it's simply a way to handle all of the masses of people getting ready to enter the skilled nursing space.”

I certainly did not “call the bottom” but I did know that the market was completely wrong with Omega. I explained that “many get confused with the skilled nursing issues in the 1990s, but that fallout was due to a bad payment scheme - more of a fiscal issue - and the new changes are simply to make patient care more efficient, and as previously noted, to deal with the massive volume of new patients entering the system.”

The catalysts supporting my over-weight exposure in the name and based on pure logic – that there will be more demand for skilled nursing operators. Aging demographics will continue to drive SNF occupancy beyond capacity in less than 10 years without efforts to reduce lengths of stay and increased utilization of alternative care sites.

High-Performing SNFs will continue to gain business as Post-Acute networks narrow. Supply of facilities and beds to meet increasing future demand is limited due to CON restrictions, increasing occupancy prospects for existing facilities.

Rather than acquire more Post-Acute assets, many hospitals will continue to outsource. SNF Medicare patient days are projected to grow due to increasing enrollment, even while lengths of stay decline under alternative payment models (bundling, managed care, ACOs, VBP).

Medicare: Growth in alternative payment models is expected to continue under new DHHS/CMS leadership, but at a slower pace. Inflationary increases for fee-for-service PPS rates reduced to 1% for the next two years under current RUG classification system. Potential CMS PPS reform commencing in 2018 would eliminate RUG system and use alternative patient characteristics system, effectively reducing payments for therapy services while enhancing payments for complex nursing care and incentivizing lower lengths of stay.

Medicaid: Will likely change federal funding to states from current matching program to capped per capita program; impact currently unknown but long phase-in process likely to minimize state financial burden while eligibility and other potential state reforms enacted. Omega's geographic diversification helps minimize the impact of rate changes in any particular state.

On the most recent earnings call, Omega’s CEO Taylor Pickett explained,

We believe that some of the negative news regarding the reliability of our future rents and the ability to continue to deliver dividend growth to our shareholders significantly overstate the issues that our operators are managing through today and ignores the enormous demographic wave at seniors that will have greatly expanded healthcare needs over the next 5 years.”

That wave, that Pickett is referring to, is the “alpha” that will move shares in “Omega.” This demographic landscape presents opportunities across many aspects of the healthcare REIT universe, and especially the high-quality REITs that have demonstrated success over many economic cycles.

The Business Model

Omega Healthcare Investors is the largest Skilled Nursing Facility (or SNF)-focused REIT with a portfolio consisting of 992 operating facilities in 42 states and the UK, operated by 77 third-party operators. In other words, OHI is the most diversified "pure play" Skilled Nursing REIT.

OHI's gross real estate investments total approximately $8.9 billion and the company's primary focus is on leasing long-term care facilities (primarily skilled nursing facilities) to strong regional and local operators.

OHI has long-term, triple-net master leases with cross collateralization provisions and most operators have strong credit profiles (with security deposits of three to six months). Around 84% of the portfolio is skilled nursing and around 16% is senior housing.

OHI's revenue consists of Medicaid (51%), Medicare (37.3%) and Private Pay (11.7%). Since the leases are triple-net, property level expenses are operator's responsibility (labor, insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures). OHI receives fixed rent payments from tenants, with annual escalators, and operators receive revenues through reimbursement of Medicare, Medicaid and private pay for services.

One of OHI's largest tenant relationships is Genesis (NYSE:GEN); however, with around 7% exposure (in GEN), OHI has diversified risk of having "too many eggs in one basket."

On the Q2-17 earnings call, Taylor Pickett, Omega’s CEO, explained:

3 top 10 operators are responding to information requests made by the DoJ. 1 top 10 operator is ongoing discussion for the DoJ with respect to potential settlement. At this time, it's too early to determine the outcome of this operator's settlement discussions or any of the other DoJ inquiries.”

Ark is OHI’s #4 operator that represents around 6% of revenue or approximately $44 million annually. This operator has continued to experience quarterly pressures, despite finally showing signs of operations improvements. As I explained in a recent article,

My back-of-the-napkin analysis suggests that the worst case for Omega is to reposition all of the Ark properties and rent them out for $35 to $38 million. At the midpoint this re-trade would cost Omega around $.01/share in quarterly FFO.”

Signature Healthcare, OHI’s #2 operator, leases around 100 properties; so between and Omega owns 62 of the buildings. Booth (COO at OHI) provided the following commentary,

“…we remain confident in both current management team's expertise. Furthermore, we're confident that the physical assets themselves and strong markets within which they are located provide comfort in the long-term longevity and future success of these facilities.”

GEN announced operating results for Q2-17:

US GAAP revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was $1.34 billion compared to $1.44 billion in the prior-year quarter;

US GAAP net loss attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. in the second quarter of 2017 was $65.2 million compared to $23.0 million in the prior-year quarter;

Adjusted EBITDAR in the second quarter of 2017 was $175.4 million compared to $189.4 million in the prior-year quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 was $137.1 million compared to $152.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

"We delivered a solid quarter despite persistent headwinds and we continued to execute on our plan to divest non-strategic assets, which will allow for increased focus on markets where we have geographic density," noted George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis.

During the quarter, our dedicated team of professionals remained focused on the areas of the business we can control. We effectively managed labor and overhead costs, realized record gain share dollars under the Model 3 BPCI program, generated strong operating cash flows and maintained year-over-year Adjusted EBITDAR margins."

GEN continues to make progress with its strategy to exit challenging, low density markets and focus on investment and growth in core, strategic markets. During the second quarter, divestitures included:

18 facilities in the states of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. The 18 facilities had annual revenue of $110.1 million, $(3.0) million Adjusted EBITDA and $10.7 million of pre-tax net loss. Net proceeds of $80.2 million from the sale were used to pay down debt; and

Two leased facilities, which occurred at various points during the second quarter of 2017. The two facilities had annual net revenue of $13.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million and a pre-tax net loss of $0.5 million.

Genesis expects to divest an additional 10 under-performing assets or assets in non-strategic markets through early 2018.

Managing Risk

Omega has re-positioned a number of assets within the portfolio, including the sale of 23 facilities through year-to-date end of June 30, 2017, the subsequent sales of one additional facility in the Q3-17 and a closing of two additional facilities. Omega expects to continue these re-positioning efforts throughout 2017.

During Q2-17, Omega completed three investments totaling $133 million plus an additional $48 million of capital expenditures. The first of these transactions was a $113-million purchase lease back for 18 U.K. care homes in greater London and Birmingham. These facilities were leased back to Gold Care homes, a new Omega tenant, pursuing a new 12-year master lease agreement with an initial cash yield of 8.5% and annual escalators of 2.5%.

This Gold Care transaction establishes Omega's second operator in the U.K. and similar to Healthcare Homes, Omega's first in the U.K., Gold Care Homes has a highly experienced management team with strong aspirations to grow.

Omega's holdings in the U.K. now consist of 53 care homes across Central London and the Southern and Eastern regions of England. In addition, during the second quarter, Omega completed an $8.6-million purchase lease transaction for one skilled nursing facility in North Carolina with an existing operator and provided $11 million in mortgage financing for three facilities in Michigan to an existing Omega operator.

The Balance Sheet

In Q2-17, Omega sold eight facilities for approximately $46 million, recognizing a loss of slightly under $1 million. The company recorded approximately $600,000 in Q2-17 revenue related to these eight facilities (Five of the eight facilities were classified as investments and direct financing leases and two as held-for-sale).

In April, Omega completed the issuance of $700 million of new bonds by issuing $550 million, 4.75% notes due 2028 and adding $150 million to the existing $250 million, 4.5% notes due 2025. Proceeds from the bond deal were used to redeem $400 million 5.875% notes due 2024, repay a $200-million term loan and the balance to repay credit facility borrowings.

In May, Omega terminated its existing $1.25-billion credit facility and repaid the $550-million term loan while simultaneously entering into a new $1.25-billion 4-year credit facility, a $425-million 5-year term loan and a $100-million 5-year British pound sterling term loan.

Omega’s balance sheet remains exceptionally strong for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2017. The company’s net debt to adjusted pro forma annualized EBITDA was 4.77x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.3x.

Omega has approximately $1.1 billion of combined cash and revolver availability to fund future investments and provide capital funds to the existing tenant base. Omega is rated BBB- by S&P and the company’s robust credit metrics provide an adequate buffer against the possible effects of tenant-related operating headwinds amid Medicare reimbursement changes and regulatory/licensing risk.

Note that Omega is in much better shape than SBRA (rated BB-).

The Latest Earnings Results

At the end of Q2-17, Omega’s reportable FFO on a diluted basis was $151 million or $0.73 per share, compared to $172 million or $0.87 per share for the second quarter of 2016.

The company’s adjusted FFO was $179 million or $0.87 per share for the quarter and excludes the impact of $23.5 million in interest refinancing cost, $3.7 million of noncash stock-based compensation expense, $2.7 million in provision for uncollectible accounts and $1.9 million of one-time revenue.

Omega’s operating revenue for the quarter was $236 million versus $229 million for Q2-16. The increase was primarily a result of incremental revenue from over $600 million of new investments, net of asset sales completed since the second quarter of 2016. The $236 million of revenue for the quarter includes approximately $18 million of noncash revenue and $1.9 million of one-time revenue related to operator earnout that did not happen.

Omega’s trailing 12-month operator EBITDARM and EBITDAR coverage for the portfolio remained stable in Q1-17 at 1.69x and 1.33x, respectively, versus 1.69x and 1.33x, respectively, for the trailing 12-month period ended December 30, 2016. Both periods represent a slight uptick over trailing 12-month results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

In Q2-17, Omega also increased the quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.64 per share. The company has increased the dividend by 20 consecutive quarters in a row. Also, the dividend payout ratio remains very conservative at 74% of adjusted FFO and 82% of FAD.

Omega increased the low of the 2017 adjusted FFO guidance range by $0.02. The new range is $3.42 to $3.44 per share which reflects $219 million in new investments, including capital investments completed year-to-date.

Seeking Alpha With Omega

As I said above, I’m not calling it the bottom, but I do believe that Omega is well-positioned to manage operator risk because of the company’s highly diversified platform. The company has been successful in growing its earnings and dividends and long-term investors should be rewarded. Let’s take a look at OHI’s dividend yield compared with the peer group:

As you can see, OHI has the second-highest dividend yield in the healthcare REIT sector. Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

As noted, OHI has guided $3.42 to $3.44 per share in FFO/share in 2017, let’s examine the FFO/share “forecaster”…

The column on the far right is the 2-year average FFO/share forecast and you can see that OHI ranks 3rd worst, in terms of growth (per share) forecasted. I decided to compare OHI and the peers based on their average 5-year P/FFO multiple compared to the current P/FFO multiple. The chart below illustrates that variance:

Will Omega return to its historical P/FFO multiple of 11.5x (since 2012)? Or will Omega maintain a more normal P/FFO range of 9x to 9.5x?

Given the continued uncertainty as it relates to healthcare reform and the negative operator news, I am maintaining a conservative price target. This means that I am maintaining a Buy on Omega with a target annualized return target of 16%. The dividend is safe and reliable and I believe that management is dedicated to continuing to grow the dividend (quarterly).

Selecting securities with a significant margin of safety remains that value investor’s definitive precautionary measure – or margin of safety.”

