Unlocking The Secrets Behind This Beaten Down Mall REIT

Surprisingly few investors and analysts focus on uncovering businesses with the potential that they compound over time.

I have found that fundamental analysis is a key component of understanding the outlook for a company’s’ future profitability and competitive forces.

As a real estate analyst, it’s part of my job to dig deep into the balance sheet of a company. That means that I not only analyze the assets, liabilities, and income statement; but I also talk to management, visit properties, and read other relevant research.

Many have asked me why I decided to write The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire. I am in the process of finishing an updated version of the book (2 weeks away from launch) in which I have analyzed each property owned by the President of the United States and I have put together the most significant blueprint for his wealth creation agenda.

It took me years to travel to all of the markets that the President owns real estate, but after completing the research, I am now convinced that I am the only analyst in the world who has a grasp on the profits that are being generated by the Trump Organization, as opposed to the opinions of others.

Understanding “ground level” economics is essential to understanding REITs, because I view the stock as a piece of the business, while focusing on the cash that the business generates. When I analyze a REIT, I maintain a laser focus on the sustainability of the business – the economic moat that provide structural advantages to protect competitors, just as physical moats protect castles from enemies.

As many of you know, I spend countless hours on research as that is the way that I am able to generate the most alpha – as evidenced by the fact that my Durable Income Portfolio has returned over 9% year-to-date. My objective is to determine which REIT provides the most sustainability - a highly certain stream of modest profits is much more moat-worthy than a few years of extraordinary high returns.

Today I decided to take a closer look at CBL Properties (CBL) to determine whether or not this beaten down Mall REIT has a sustainable competitive advantage. Surprisingly few investors and analysts focus on uncovering businesses with the potential that they compound over time, and that is why I decided that I would “unlock the secrets behind this beaten down Mall REIT”.

CBL Rebrands Itself



Last week CNBC’s Lauren Thomas (my daughter) wrote, “Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties will be rebranding itself to better fit its strategy in an evolving retail market…the company's full name, CBL & Associates Properties, will be cut to CBL Properties. It's also debuted a new website, and will use updated "communications tools and messaging" to reach investors…

Lebovitz told analysts earlier this year that CBL has been transforming its real estate into "vibrant town centers." And it's true — more restaurants, grocery stores, gyms and movie cinemas are popping up in malls across America…

The obstacle remains convincing Wall Street that a transformation in the mall REIT sector will prove successful.”

It’s clear that Mr. Market sees no brand value in CBL, shares have been punished, as illustrated below:

While the new logo and website may provide some “PR power”, Mr. Market is only going to be convinced by fundamentals, or as Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain in Why Moats Matter,

“A brand creates an economic moat around a company’s profits if it increases the customer’s willingness to pay or increase customer captivity. A moat worthy brand manifests itself as pricing power or repeat business that translates into sustainable economic profits.”

Simply put, “strong brands support robust and sustainable economic profits” and this article is aimed to educate readers and investors on CBL’s moat and determine whether or not the “thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat”.

The Portfolio Today

Today CBL’s portfolio consists of 121 properties, including 65 malls, 5 outlet centers, 23 associated centers, 9 community centers, and 5 office buildings (14 properties are also managed for 3rd parties).

There is little doubt that CBL has been successful in its redevelopment plans, as the company’s malls are evolving into suburban town centers. CBL’s CEO “told analysts earlier this year that CBL has been transforming its real estate into ‘vibrant town centers’. And it's true — more restaurants, grocery stores, gyms and movie cinemas are popping up in malls across America.”

Here’s a snapshot of CBL’s top tenants:



As noted above, since 2013 CBL has completed ~28 redevelopments totaling 1.7 million square feet. These redevelopments represent $270 million of invested capital with an average cost per project of $9.6 million. The average return for these redevelopments is 8.6%.

One example (of redevelopment) is CBL’s Fayette Mall in Lexington, KY. CBL’s redevelopment cost was $68.5 million and (by redeveloping the vacant Sears property) the company generated new value of $63.6 million (based on 4.2% cap rate).

Here’s a snapshot of the before and after for Fayette Mall:

Also in Nashville, CBL redeveloped the Coolsprings Galleria. The redevelopment cost was $64.6 million and CBL generated 7.2% on cost that produced another $4.65 million of NOI. At a 4.9% cap rate that translates into new value of $30.3 million.

Here’s a snapshot of the before and after for Cool Springs before and after:

The quality of CBL’s portfolio composition over the past three years has vastly improved as the company has sold lower productivity, higher risk properties. Through these sales, CBL has generated significant proceeds to improve its balance sheet and fund investments in higher growth assets.

Year-to-date, CBL opened 600,000 square feet of development and redevelopment projects including the new outlet center in Laredo. The center is performing well, since its opening in April and the company opened a number of new additions over the course of July holiday. The remaining current construction pipeline is comprised of 170,000 square feet of redevelopment projects, which reflects a refined focus on the existing portfolio.

On the recent earnings call, CBL’s CEO explains,

“Our merchandising mix continues to broaden as we lease to entertainment concepts such as Breakout of escape rooms, iFLY and Dave and Busters and beauty, health and wellness tenants, like Ulta Beauty, Lush Cosmetics, Firenet Fitness [ph] and Asha Solon… Food and beverage is expanding in our portfolio with robust demand. We currently have 65 restaurant deals underway, including 15 executed, 12 out for signature and 38 in active LOI discussions. These deals represent ground lease transaction, pad sales and traditional leases and include great concepts such as Bar Louie, Lucky 13 Pub, Bonefish Grill, Old Chicago and Panera Bread.”

Peeling Back the Onion

This weekend I decided to head over to my hometown mall (Westgate Mall) owned by CBL. I needed some new luggage and I decided to “kill two birds with one stone” by combining the shopping trip with a property inspection.

Westgate Mall, was built in 1975.

At the time, Interstate-26 had just opened and Spartanburg, South Carolina was ripe for retail expansion. The mall was constructed along the newly opened I-26 corridor (connecting Asheville, North Carolina to Columbia, South Carolina) and it was once the largest mall in South Carolina.

The original anchors were Belk-Hudson, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), and Meyers- Arnold; and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) was added in 1978. The original developer, Arden Realty, sold the mall to JMB Realty (around 1979) and then to Bramalea Centers in 1988.

Arden was founded in 1961 by Moses Lebovitz, Charles Lebovitz, and Jay Solomon as Independent Enterprises. In 1970, the company merged with Arlen Realty, a New York-based public company with a portfolio of shopping centers along the East Coast, therefore becoming known as Arlen Shopping Center Group and then CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) in 1978 after Charles Lebovitz and five associates left Arlen.

In 1992, Bramalea filed for bankruptcy and in 1995, CBL Properties acquired Westgate Mall and commenced a wave of acquisitions. It seemed fitting that Charles Lebovitz would acquire Westgate Mall, especially since he was the original developer of the property; he was intimately familiar with the asset (that is ground leased from a prominent property owner in Spartanburg, South Carolina).

CBL expanded the mall a few years ago adding a new wing (for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)), a food court, movie theater (Regal), Dick’s (NYSE:DKS), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and free-standing Costco (NASDAQ:COST) (opened in 2007).

But now, the big 1,000-pound gorilla, Sears, is getting restless, and more precisely, the market is getting restless.As I explained in recent article called Waiting For The Shoe To Drop,

“It’s clear that the REIT market is already pricing in a Sears bankruptcy that will leave many Mall REITs scrambling for cover. The Mall REITs with the most Sears exposure include PEI, CBL, WPG, and of course SRG…

Trouble is still brewing, and whether it’s a secular or a cyclical shift, I don’t think it’s prudent to place any bets on CBL, WPG, or SRG until there is more clarity.”

Photo by Brad Thomas

Sears is located on the south side and has excellent exposure from US 29. Westgate Mall is 954,769 square feet and the average sales per square foot is $339. As of Q4-16 (Annual Report) the mall’s occupancy was 81%.

In terms or redevelopment, the Sears real estate is attractive, but the occupancy is concerning. CBL describes Westgate as a “Tier 2” mall meaning that sales per square foot are from $300 to $375. Should the Sears store close, occupancy would plummet, and CBL would have to grapple with its leverage ($36 million on Westgate) and a loan that matures in 5 years (July 2022).

As I explained above, this is not new to CBL, since the company has deep experience with Westgate (as the original developer and re-developer).

As I ponder the Sears space, I walked around Westgate Mall and I was horrified by what I saw…

Photos by Brad Thomas

This Mall is almost a “ghost town” and I can’t imagine how CBL intends to “transform” the space. I walked around looking for the luggage store that was once there, and finally I went into the Belk’s store and I was able to find what I was looking for…

Photo by Brad Thomas

The Sears Auto store is the crown jewel site and I can think of numerous restaurant chains that would be candidates, including TGI Fridays, Chili’s, and Dave & Busters. I also see potential for a hotel pad for chains like Hilton.

However, the market is much different today, 10-years ago I did not have to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and today most every retailer has to compete with the disruptor. As I explained in my recent article,

“At some point (Q1-18?), Amazon will be declared a winner (over Sears), but that does not mean that all retailers will go away. In fact, I would argue that most retailers have adapted to the changes and are successfully thriving in both retail, outlet, and online channels. My best advice, always invest in quality since the "cream rises to the top" and don’t forget "there is one big shoe left to drop.”

How Many Westgate’s Are Out There?

Here’s a snapshot of CBL’s Tier 1 properties (42.7% of CBL’s NOI as of Q2-17):

Here’s a snapshot of CBL’s Tier 2 properties (50% of CBL’s NOI):

As you see, Westgate Mall is on the Tier 2 list and occupancy for all the Tier 2 malls is 88.8% (as of Q2-17). Scrolling down the list of the Tier 2 malls I see a few recognizable towns such as Roanoke, Huntsville, Hattiesburg, Chattanooga, and Asheville – all comparable southeastern cities that enjoy similar demographics.

During the second quarter CBL wrapped up its stated disposition program with transactions executed on 19 malls at a value of more than $750 million, including the sale of two Tier 3 assets as well as the conveyance of Chesterfield mall.

Also CBL recently reached a preliminary agreement with the special servicer to modify the $125 million loan secured by Acadiana Mall, in Lafayette Louisiana, (Tier 2 asset) which matured earlier this year.

The principal will be bifurcated into $65 million A-note and $60 million B-note. Interest will be payable on a current basis on the A-note. Interest will accrue, payable at maturity on the B-note. The loan maturity is expected to be extended to September, 2020, with a one year extension option for final maturity date of September, 2021. The interest rate will remain at 5.67% with no amortization payments.

The Balance Sheet is Getting Better

CBL has been focusing on liquidity and improving the balance sheet. As it stands today, CBL’s credit metrics are some of the strongest in the peer group and reflective of a strong balance sheet. The company’s stated goal is to lower net debt to EBITDA to 6x, reduce the secured debt to total asset ratio to below 25% and further increase the unencumbered NOI from high quality property.

CBL ended the quarter with total debt of $4.8 billion, a decline of $336 million from the prior year quarter and $260 million lower sequentially. The lines of credit declined to $181 million as Q2-17, compared with $252 million at prior quarter. These reductions were a result of equity raised from properties sold in the quarter as well as the conveyance of a mall to the lender.

CBL ended the quarter with net debt to EBITDA of 6.5x. The company also announced the extension and modification of two unsecured term loans that were set to mature in 2018. CBL closed on a $45 million term loan replacing the $50 million loan set to mature in February 2018. Including extension options, the term was extended to 2022 at a rate of 165 bps over LIBOR.

CBL also extended and modified the $400 million term loan maturing in July 2018. The new term loan initially increased by $90 million through July, 2018, then it will be paid down to $300 million, a net $100 million reduction. This term loan also has a final maturity in 2022, assuming all extension options are exercised.

CBL’s goal is to extend the maturity schedule, maintain low cost of borrowing and further optimize its debt capital structure by reducing short-term flowing rate debt.

The Latest Earnings Results

During the second quarter CBL’s adjusted FFO per share was $0.50, including $0.03 per share of abandoned project expenses, as the company wrote off pre-development costs for certain projects it’s no longer pursuing. Portfolio same-center NOI declined 1.3% and same-center NOI for the mall portfolio declined 2.1%. FFO per share as adjusted for the quarter was $0.09 lower than second quarter 2016.

Major variances impacting FFO included, $0.01 per share due to lower same-center NOI, offset by contributions from new properties; $0.03 per share of abandoned projects expense; $0.04 per share of dilution from asset sales completed in 2016 and year-to-date; $0.01 of low outparcel sales and $0.01 of higher interest expense.

Same-center NOI declined $2.3 million, with revenues declining $4.3 million, primarily due to lower occupancy and percentage rent. Since last quarter's call, several anticipated bankruptcy filings have occurred and CBL has now finalized negotiations with retailers for rent concessions that are going through reorganization.

Based on those discussions and CBL’s current expectations for the remainder of the year, the company believes that $20 million to $24 million for bankruptcy embedded in guidance is sufficient for the year.

The company said it was maintaining adjusted FFO guidance in the range $2.18 to $2.24 per diluted share and same-center NOI in the range of negative 2% to 0%. The company is also projecting to end the year with stabilized mall occupancy of 93% to 93.5%.

Sales for Q2-17 were flat, an improvement over the declines experienced earlier this year, with most border markets posting increases following the rally in the peso. On a rolling 12 months basis, stabilized mall sales for the portfolio were $373 per square foot, compared with $382 on a same-center basis.

What’s the CBL Brand Worth?

When I read my daughter’s CNBC article related to CBL’s re-branding I thought to myself, what is the purpose and more importantly, what will Mr. Market think about it?

After all, Simon Property Group (SPG) remains the dominant player in the Mall REIT sector and its brand commands premium pricing for its successful track record for managing risk. To get a better assessment, let’s examine the FFO/share forecast for CBL and the Mall REIT peers:

Now let’s compare the FFO/share based on year-over-year growth (in %):

I decided to take a look at CBL using both historic and forecasted FFO/share data, and to get a better picture of the results, look at the chart below:

I took the average of the FFO/share growth from 2012-2019 (.3% for CBL) and then I took the average from 2017-2019 (forecasted). In the last column (on the right) I ranked each REIT based on their best growth, scoring 10 for the best – Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and 2 for the worst – Washington Prime (WPG).

What this simply means is that you are not buying shares in CBL simply for earnings growth, you are buying it because it’s cheap and the dividend is a whopping 12.5%.

Sucker yield you may ask?

Nope. Not at all.

CBL has the lowest payout ratio in the peer group and I consider the dividend relatively safe. What about the P/FFO multiple?

Yep, you guessed it. CBL is the cheapest Mall REIT on the planet, and I give the management team a lot of credit for managing risk through one of the toughest retail “apocalypses” in modern history.

Westgate Mall (my hometown Mall) may be an outlier, and perhaps a majority of CBL’s assets are higher quality properties. I certainly don’t have the time to visit each and every property (121 of them) owned by CBL, but I can clearly see that this Chattanooga-based Mall REIT is a Bargain (with a capital “B”).

Mr. Market is certainly not adhering to the argument that CBL is a premium brand, and in fact, it’s just the opposite. In Why Moats Matter, Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain,

“Avoid dividends that are vulnerable to be cut, seek dividend that will grow, and pay reasonable or attractive prices when buying.”

With CBL you get two out of three (safe dividend and cheap price), and if you are seeking dividend growth, I suggest focusing on the higher quality names like Tanger, Simon, or General Growth (GGP).

You will not see CBL in my Durable Income Portfolio and the only place you will see me recommend this REIT is in my High Alpha Portfolio. I am maintaining a speculative BUY, based on the premise that CBL may deliver on its transformational promise and continue to exploit its ‘vibrant town center’ brand…

“As analysts and investors, we’re now explicitly charges with assessing the expected future changes in a firm’s competitive advantages, and separating competitive threats that are merely temporary in nature from more dangerous and permanent changes in the overall environment.”

