Tailored Brands - Activists And Value Investors Pay Attention

My initial piece this summer was meant to highlight the value in the special occasion and tux rental space that I thought most investors had not realized or appreciated. This note is meant to discuss Tailored Brands (TLRD) in relation to its peer group, how I value the shares, and the potential opportunities an activist investor can push management to pursue.

Relative Value

I compiled a table of a few retailers and the large players in the corporate apparel (understanding that uniform supply is a small percentage of its overall businesses). A cursory look at the table below would suggest that TLRD is not cheap in comparison to its peers. I think a deeper look brings out a few key points that make TLRD look attractive.

The list of comps I used are as follows: American Eagle (AEO), Ascena Retail (ASNA), Chico's (CHS), Dillard's (DDS), Gap (GPS), J.C. Penney (JCP), Kohl's (KSS), L Brands (LB), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Aramark (ARMK), Cintas (CTAS).

Source: Company financials, Bloomberg

Inventory trends relative to revenue – One metric I think is relevant is how inventory balances have trended vs. sales. It’s important because if inventory balances are growing faster than sales (or declining slower than sales) it could suggest that a company ended the quarter with more inventory than planned and could be forced to promote its way out of the excess supply. Credit Card income – Most of the retailers above have a company-branded credit card that they offer to shoppers. The credit card portfolios are usually owned by a financial service institution and the retailer will share in the portfolio’s earnings over the life of the agreement. Those earnings are typically driven by fee trends, impacted by interest and default rates. For some retailers this % of earnings is substantial, with DDS, JCP, KSS, and M getting more than 20% of earnings from this income stream. Why is this an important item? The risks are that these income streams could dissipate as store traffic stays weak and new member adds decline. Also, as large chains continue to downsize their footprint, shoppers in certain locations may be less inclined to use their cards. Lastly, these income streams can be highly volatile in a period of economic stress. Tailored Brands doesn’t get a noticeable amount of revenue from company-sponsored credit cards. Fashion and seasonality risk – Female clothing has more seasonality and fashion risk than men’s clothing. Men’s shirts and suits have been staples in the wardrobe for decades and, despite the casualization trends in the workforce since the early 2000s, have remained so to this day. TLRD’s sales from female clothing was 0.3% of total sales in 2016. That is very favorable compared to examples KSS (30%), AEO (65%), JWN (43%), LB (almost all of it), and M (61%). Additionally, TLRD’s inventory has less seasonality risk. Practically speaking, men will wear suits, dress shirts, and shoes in the winter and the summer. There are slight variances, but the products work year around. In years past, we’ve heard department stores complain about warm winters and being unable to move cold weather apparel (coats and sweaters) that they had stocked up on and were then forced to promote at lower gross margins. Ownership of brands - Roughly 1/3rd of Men’s Wearhouse sales are generated from Joseph Abboud branded products. Almost all of Jos A. Bank sales are from its company-owned brands. This compares favorably to department stores where the majority of sales are not from company-owned brands/private labels.

Company EPS Guidance

The company narrowed its previous $1.60-1.90/share full-year guidance to $1.65-1.85/share on the Q2 earnings call. The guided adjusted EPS does not exclude the Hurricane Harvey estimated impact and the Macy’s (M) tux operating loss. The combined impact of these two factors is ~$0.12/share and shouldn’t be a factor next year (hopefully in the case of Harvey). Lastly, every $10mm of debt repurchased is worth about $0.01/share to EPS.

Sources: Management commentary, my estimates

The company gave guidance in mid-September. TLRD is unlike other retailers because it does not get a meaningful portion of its earnings in Q4. Over the past few years, ~10% of full-year EBITDA is generated in Q4. That compares to AEO (30% in 2016), DDS (30%), M (50%), and JWN (36%). The point is that TLRD was already roughly halfway through Q3 and as Q4 isn’t that meaningful to the full year, the guidance is pretty much baked at this point. Other retailers gave guidance in August prior to Hurricane Harvey and they have a significant percentage of earnings generated in Q4.

Cash Balance

TLRD ended Q2’17 with $113mm cash and $467mm available under its credit facility. The quarter-end cash balance is the largest since Q1’13 and the most total liquidity (considering the credit facility was much smaller prior to the Jos A. Bank transaction). The larger than usual cash balance would suggest the company continues to opportunistically repurchase debt.

Source: Company filings

Valuation

Taking my assumptions for full-year 2017 EBITDA and then running valuation scenarios, I arrive at the table below.

Source: My estimates

The low case assumes a deceleration of comps in Q4 at Jos A. Bank and continued softness at Men’s Wearhouse and thus a lower EBITDA multiple. The base case assumes Jos A. Bank continues to comp well vs. easy comparisons in Q4 and that Men’s Wearhouse’s comp declines decelerate in Q4 vs. Q3. The bull case is that both MW and Jos A. Bank accelerate in Q4 vs. Q3. In all three scenarios, I assume the company continues to use excess FCF to pay down debt.

Trade Outcomes

Using the valuation scenarios, I’m able to put together price targets. I think that in the high case, the high short interest will come into play and provide a technical tailwind to the shares.

Source: My estimates

Source: Bloomberg

Activists – Pay Attention

I think an activist has the potential to help TLRD realize opportunities and get the share price well above $30/share. Management showed it was willing to allow investors onto the BoD by inviting Eminence Capital’s Ricky Sandler to join; so I think it remains open for business in that regard.

To recap, there is a good foundation of the business in place. First, TLRD owns the two dominant brands in US men’s formal wear and the dominant brand in Canada. Second, the company has a significant market share in the tuxedo rental market in the US and Canada. Three, TLRD owns the highly successful Joseph Abboud brand that now accounts for 1/3rd of the Men’s Wearhouse revenue. Fourth, the company has an established national footprint making it accessible for in-person tailoring and curating of products. Lastly, TLRD competes in the men’s dress apparel industry which has much less fashion risk relative to women’s retail.

Three main problems exist today. First, the non-core businesses of K&G and corporate apparel have little synergies with MW, Jos A. Bank, and Moore’s businesses. Second, the company has too much debt on its balance sheet after overpaying for Jos A. Bank. Lastly, management missteps such as a tux partnership with Macy’s (costing the company ~$20mm this year) is yet another example of poor leadership decisions.

Having established the good and the bad, I see multiple opportunities for TLRD to realize. First, the company should be at the forefront of innovative, yet tasteful, items for men’s casual and formal wear. Men’s Wearhouse has started to introduce these types of items with lines such as Kenneth Cole AWEAR-TECH, but that’s not enough. I’m thinking about products such as the Thompson Tees (underarm sweat protected undershirts), Mo’s Bows (fashionable bow ties), and Würkin Stiff collar stays, all items featured on a favorite show of mine, Shark Tank.

Second, the company should look again to pursue non-core asset sales. The sales of K&G and corporate apparel segment may not generate a ton of dollars (I’d estimate $100-200mm), but it allows management to increase its focus on the core businesses and delivers modest deleveraging of the balance sheet.

Third, a massive opportunity exists in capturing additional customer fit data especially with the increased penetration of custom suits and clothing. Assuming the customer is happy with their suit order, having relevant measurement data stored should allow for easy repeat ordering and increased customer loyalty. This trend should lead to increased online revenues and allow management to further reduce store count/store size and increase productivity.

Last, the customer loyalty program needs a revamp. The “Perfect Fit” program is confusing and it’s not easy for customers to see how many dollars they are getting back. Plus, the customer frequently has to wait to receive their gift cards (the money back) in the mail. Establishing an easier to use loyalty program, in conjunction with better customer data capture, should lead to a more seamless and enjoyable experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.