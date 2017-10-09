Sonoco: Intelligently Managing A Tough Environment

Like for many good companies in this market, wait for a pullback in this one.

Like all income-focused investors in this environment, finding great companies to add to my portfolio at an attractive price has been tough sledding. Recently, my look at Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) left me wondering about companies that would handle the packaging for processed food companies. My search landed me on a name I was not familiar with that is a good candidate for a conservative investor's watch list.

Company Overview

(Image Source)

Everyone has heard of International Paper (NYSE:IP), and even Jim Cramer has pumped Bemis Co. (NYSE:BMS), but headquartered in South Carolina, Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is a leading multinational packaging company providing a veritable smorgasbord of products serving both the consumer and industrial sector. Getting 65% of its revenue from the United States (20% Europe, 6% Canada) from 318 locations in 33 countries, the company has organized its business into four segments.

Consumer Packaging: Cans, jars, cups, flexible packaging, plastic bottles, trays, etc. providing solutions for products ranging from infant formula to pet food.

Paper and Industrial Converted Products: Vertical integration of recycleable materials for use in a host of products.

Display and Packaging: Retail packaging and point of sale displays for everything from electronics to medicine.

Protective Solutions: Expanding foam, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, etc. for electronics, pharmaceutical and food, etc.

A surface look causes a double take, as revenues have been essentially flat since 2012.

Not Alone

To be fair, what Sonoco is experiencing is not unique.

SON Revenue Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Not only do Sonoco and other food packaging companies have to deal with the constant threat of spikes in commodity prices, but they are now dealing with what is, in my view, a secular downtrend.

Ever Present

Sonoco and other packaging companies must purchase raw materials to make their products. For Sonoco, in particular, this boils down to three main substances - tinplate steel, resins, and old corrugated containers.

Buyers of these commodities aren't enjoying the same low price levels as in 2015. For instance, tinplate steel was once under $600 per ton, but the most recent price reported is about a third above that (for a historical frame of reference, it was roughly $1600 in 2008).

Resin, namely high-density polyethylene, is comfortably off its lows of 2015 and 2016. However, things are much more drastic in the OCC part of the equation. Prices for 2017 have been almost double what they were last year.

Commodity prices are no small concern. With Sonoco going through ~4400 metric tons of aluminum and ~66,000 short tons of OCC in a year, it doesn't take long before commodity spikes are a drag. But unlike barrels of oil that can be hedged or stored on a tanker, there really is no benefit of hedging prices for large amounts of aluminum or OCC because the turnaround is so fast.

However, Sonoco is more equipped to deal with higher commodity price hikes than a variety of other companies in the space, as its various cost-cutting, acquisition and divesting measures have left the company with more money on the bottom line for each dollar of sales, trailing only non-correlated Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).

Furthermore, lending more credence to the assertion that Sonoco is best-in-class for effectiveness, the company simply generates a better return off of its assets than others.

Also, for packaging companies, inventory is fundamentally important for generating revenue. Inventory turnover is consistently and drastically above that of other companies.

Systemic

It is rather unfortunate to be a company that makes food packaging precisely at the point in history when there is a growing aversion to packaged foods. As has incessantly been covered, revenues for companies like Kellogg (NYSE:K), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Hormel (NYSE:HRL) and Kraft-Heinz (KHC) have all taken a hit lately. Part of this can be explained by the growing appeal of private-label products, but it is undeniable that part of it is a populace that is steadily eschewing packaged foods. A Nielsen survey has reported what we largely already know - the center of the grocery store is decreasing in popularity both in dollar amount and volume of sales, and is being replaced by sales on the perimeter.

Sonoco hasn't taken this lying down, as in March the company completed the ~$230 million acquisition of Peninsula Packaging, LLC, a maker of clear bakery and produce packaging using 70% recycled water bottles, as it is the largest consumer of recycled water bottles in the U.S. It offers a commanding presence in the produce and bakery sections of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), but is also present in Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

The acquisition is expected to add $190 million of annual revenues (roughly 4% of 2016 sales). However, with packaged produce and salad mix consumption on the rise, management expects this total to grow 4-5% annually.

Sonoco has also tackled this by innovation. Picking up on the trend that consumers actually want to see what they are buying, it has introduced TruVue - a microwaveable clear plastic can (with metal bottom and lid) that has the dual advantage of allowing consumers to see the product while conveying the strength of the traditional can.

In my view, the total addressable market for this is potentially huge, covering anything and everything from fruit and vegetables to pet food. Processed food manufacturers who are looking at a brand refresh, as well as new customers looking to differentiate their product, will take advantage of the first real innovation in cans that practically everyone can remember.

To that end, these have already started appearing in Harris Teeter stores (including my local one), as Glory Farms (a partnership between Sonoco and McCall Farms) uses them for a variety of slow-cooked vegetables.

Debt

All of this is mainly blown smoke and empty promises if Sonoco is leveraged to the hilt. However, most attractive to conservative investors like me is that in this era of cheap debt that will undoubtedly end eventually, Sonoco hasn't overleveraged its balance sheet. As a matter of fact, the company is in far less debt than its peers.

SON Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There are only three bond offerings on the books.

And that gigantic orb in the sky in 2040 is for only $600 million.

Debt is rated at Baa2 stable at Moody's, and is investment-grade according to S&P (BBB+), though the outlook turned from stable to negative in June.

Shareholder Returns

Share buybacks have not been a major contributor to shareholder returns in the past. However, this has started to change, as the company has spent an average of ~$178 million annually on share buybacks since 2012. What results is a share count that has been reduced a paltry 2% since 2013.

In 2016, the Board of Directors authorized a repurchase of up to 5 million shares. There are still ~2.9 million shares left in the authorization, with none taken off the board so far in 2017.

However, more integral to the shareholder return strategy for Sonoco is its dividend. The company has paid dividends to its shareholders every single quarter since 1925. Also, as any curator of David Fish's CCC list would know, Sonoco has increased its dividend payout every year since before the guy below debuted on late night television.

(Image Source)

Also, the dividend has already been increased this year by 5.4%, which is in line with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year growth rates, respectively.

Moreover, except for the occasional hiccup, the dividend has been well covered by free cash flow, usually falling well below my comfort level of 75%.

However, one of those hiccups happens to be this year, as free cash flow has been negative so far in 2017. However, management recently reiterated its free cash flow guidance of $125 million for the year ($1.24/share), and while EPS guidance has been updated to include the impact of acquisitions, free cash flow has not.

Valuation

Like seemingly everything else in this market, Sonoco is currently overpriced in relation to itself historically.

SON PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

However, compared to the gaggle of its peers, it is the least expensive.

SON PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts SON Price to Book Value data by YCharts SON EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

What is at issue is that Sonoco has largely underperformed the rest of the companies in relation to its space, and has not enjoyed the same level of run-up.

SON Annualized 7 Year Total Returns (Monthly) data by YCharts

However, with 2018 analyst EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05, the price at the time of writing represents a P/E of ~17x, which is roughly in line with its three-year average. Consequently, potential investors probably should not rely on a magical reversion to the mean.

This remains largely an income play. With that said, using a projected free cash flow growth of 3%, Friday's closing share price of $51.38 represents only a $.07 discount from fair value.

Summary

Sonoco Products has positioned itself well to take advantage of the continued trend of processed food being considered anathema. Though the industry dynamics mandate the narrowing of any potential moat by default, this is a good company that deserves to be considered for a conservative income investor's portfolio. However, like so many good companies these days, returns will not be maximized until you wait for a pullback.

Thank you so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "Follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.