Crude Oil Confirmed A Peak, But We Will Get A Correction Of Recent Losses

SPX, 3-yr yield, US Dollar, USD/JPY should rise further (gold falls towards $1250), as the mini-reflation wave since August 18 looks for a peak soon, then declines sharply (gold rallies).

Crude oil prices have peaked in the short term - our thesis that there will be a reset lower in oil prices over the next few weeks has likely been confirmed.

Last week's price action in Brent and WTI has likely indicated that crude oil prices peaked in the current short-term cycle - and we now got a confirmation of our thesis that there will be a reset lower in oil prices over the next few weeks. That was the main topic (and title) of a recent (October 3, 2017) oil article I wrote for Seeking Alpha (see that here).

I have shown in the article several simple models (see charts above and below) which were based on the concept of taking "the simple difference between global supply and global demand (in actual barrels) which were then linearly regressed, along with supply and demand data, as well as the weekly decomposition of Brent (and WTI) oil prices."

The idea was to look for commonality in the inflection points, then plot the data together accordingly, to see if the relationships between the variables can explain the recent behavior of the oil price. The simple constructs perform satisfactorily, but it is too much to expect that a rudimentary set of models like those shown above will collectively capture the full complexity of the global oil price changes. The actual proprietary models which I use in investing my personal portfolio, of course, have a lot more bells and whistles, and adjusts for the phase transition/rotation of the model's vectors which account for many of the inter-cycle fluctuations of the oil price. But the basic approach is the same - GLOBAL supply-demand dynamics provide the framework for my model of the oil price discovery process.

Immediate impressions of the simple models' output are that global oil supply-demand data are cyclical and mean-revert - therefore, oil price should, too. It is the oil prices' penchant for mean-reversion which leads us to believe that we will soon see a hefty "retracement" or "correction" of the sharp oil price decline seen last week. The vectors' phase transitions/rotations look to be in action as well in the short term, which could account for the projected counter-trend moves (see chart above).

Crude oil is an instrument that responds to macro developments (global and US); so it should have strong co-movements with other risk assets (see chart below). It has positive co-movements with most risk assets (except for gold) - as stock indexes rise, bond yields rise in concert, USD/Yen and the USD TWI follow higher - crude oil should rise as well and vice versa. Gold is negatively correlated with the above set of risk assets; so in a sense, there is a negative relationship between oil and gold. However, the co-movement is not concurrent, and this is true for oil's relationship with other risk assets. Oil leads the relationships with the pack.

Oil's price changes frequently lead changes in the price of other risk assets, sometimes significantly so. I do not know exactly why this is the case, but it may be because the intensity of US or global economic activity (or the lack of it) shows up first in oil usage (or in oil agency forecasts) before the actual scale of economic activity becomes apparent in official GDP growth surveys and reports (see chart below). I have been watching this for years, and I have seen that the EIA demand forecasts have had good successes in "predicting" the drift or trend of near-term US and global economic growth.

We should see that "lead effect" of oil price changes manifested in the movement of risk asset prices soon. WTI peaked first among a stable of assets. But within 1-2 weeks, WTI price may "correct" previous losses and rise back to $51.00-51.75. This is the normal reaction function after sharp, initial losses - a mean-reverting move, which is sometimes described as a technical "test of the high." Elliott Wave Theory practitioners call this counter-move "Wave 2" in a sequence of five waves to the downside - which is something we might get in the next few weeks, in the slightly longer time frame. We also expect a hiccup from the US quarterly GDP due to the recent disasters, which the Citi Economic Surprise Index (CESI) has been flagging, alongside the expected brief weakness in the WTI.

Aside from the technical aspect, a correction upwards may also be supported by the impact of tropical storm Nate, set to hit the Gulf of Mexico anytime. These are widely known news items, but if conditions worsen, it may cause a retrace higher in WTI price. These are the implications of Tropical Storm Nate and potential disruptions to crude production and refining capacity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (taken from SA Marketing News).

1. The BSEE estimates 1.2M bbl/day of crude oil production has been shut in by operators ahead of the storm; that's 71% of U.S. Gulf oil output taken offline vs. just 25% at the peak during Hurricane Harvey.

2. An estimated 53% of U.S. Gulf natural gas production, or 1.7B cf/day, also has been shut.

3. The U.S. Gulf is home to ~17% of the country’s crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas output, and more than 45% of U.S. oil refining capacity is along the Gulf Coast.

4. The storm, which is expected to make landfall near Louisiana late Saturday as a hurricane, likely will lead to reduced U.S. exports of crude oil and higher refining margins, given low stockpiles of gasoline and other refined products.

But I claim that the peak of the short-term price cycle has been seen. If Storm Nate fails to inflict sufficient damage to oil production infrastructures, the sell-off will resume not long after, with more intensity.

There are other geopolitical issues that can temporarily bump up oil prices. This coming week, US President Donald Trump is also expected to introduce a broader U.S. strategy that would be more confrontational with Iran. The oil market may worry about the return of previous sanctions on Iran, which required importing countries to make significant reductions in their Iranian crude imports every six months, and which bars foreign firms from investing in the Iranian upstream sector. This is unlikely to be the thrust of Mr. Trump's desire to revise the Iran deal, but it can make the oil market nervous for a while and provide a brief tailwind to prices.

If nothing comes out of these, it will add to the vulnerability of oil prices at current circa $50/bbl oil price, given fears of further rise in US oil production in the near term (see chart below). US field oil production (weekly series) has almost literally been through the roof - and 5 to 6 weeks from now, all these humongous amount of output will start showing up as US oil inventory build, and as increase in Cushing stocks, respectively.

Total US oil production (the monthly series) is still set to rise, likely until at least the October month (which becomes manifest in November) - all of these despite the peak seen in oil rig count (see chart below). The seasonal weakness in US refinery demand during a period of rising US oil output will weigh on the price in the short term at least.

There are implications of this oil projected price correction move higher - some E&P and refiner equities may make new highs, as the SPX, the 3-yr yield, US Dollar TWI and USD/JPY could rise further (and gold falls towards $1250). E&Ps and refiners have been following the macro trend closer relative to the influence of the WTI oil price; so a new updraft in the equity/bond/USD prices should provide further lift to the energy sector equities, even if short-lived. The mini-reflation wave since August 18 is set to make a peak soon, and SPX, the 3-yr yield, US Dollar TWI and USD/JPY may all decline sharply thereafter (gold may rally to a new, inverse mini-reflation cycle high) until late October-mid-November. I will further discuss the macro situation and its impact on risk assets when the situation comes to a head (sometime soon).

After this brief upwards correction in oil prices, we expect a more sustained decline, which should make a trough in late October-mid-November, probably at the lower $40s. As has been the case in the past few quarters, crude oil prices could bottom earlier than other risk assets. E&P equities and refiners should make important troughs (see chart below) and then rise smartly thereafter, in the wake of rising crude oil prices which we expect to be sustained until late Q1 2018, probably even until mid-2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Addendum: I have no current positions in energy risk assets but I intend to accumulate a significant (relative to the size) stake in my personal portfolio, if oil and product prices decline to levels which I deem attractive. -- even if that opportunity appears within the next 72 hours. I am looking for a substantial upside movement and appreciation in energy risk assets over the next few months.