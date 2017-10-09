Weekly Oil Markets Recap - U.S. Crude Storage Set To Decline Counter-Seasonally In October

Following October, we expect US crude storage to accelerate to the downside.

We give our inputs below, but the biggest driver will be high US crude exports and lower levels of US crude production.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 4.61%.

In this week's weekly oil markets recap, we are going to illustrate the factors that will contribute to a counter-seasonal draw in crude storage for the month of October.

Looking at historical data, crude storage in October normally builds. Refineries lower throughput and go into maintenance season, which pushes demand lower than supplies, resulting in crude storage builds. Over the past 36 years, there have only been 9 instances when crude storage saw a counter-seasonal draw, and in all 9 instances, oil prices have rallied following October. What will that occur this time around?

Factors contributing to a counter-seasonal draw in crude storage

Inputs for October crude storage assumptions:

Supply

Production

Imports

SPR

Demand

Refinery throughput

Exports

Let's discuss supplies first.

On the supply side, we see US crude production averaging between 9.3 and 9.35 million b/d. Tropical Storm Nate, however, has resulted in total shut-in of offshore oil production to the tune of 3 million bbls+ over the last 3 days, and this amount will likely increase. Thus, the current outlier is for a downside surprise to US crude production, which we will estimate at 9.3 million b/d for now.

Current loading data shows US crude imports to be around 7.4-7.6 million b/d, so we will use 7.5 million b/d.

There are currently only 1.5 million bbls of SPR or so expected for release in October.

Total supplies in October - 16.85 million b/d.

On the demand side, we have to make an assumption on refinery throughput. This is much harder to gauge given we don't know the exact timing of refinery maintenance, but using a historical gauge, we think the figure will be closer to 15.75-15.90 million b/d. Using the mid-point, we get 15.825 million b/d.

For US crude exports, we are in a different camp from consensus, and we expect US crude exports to average over 1.5 million b/d in October. See chart below:

EIA reported US crude exports at 1.984 million b/d last week, and looking at the Brent-WTI spread, we think US crude exports will average above 1.5 million b/d in October.

Total demand in October - 17.325 million b/d.

Assuming no adjustments (unaccounted for crude oil), the difference between the two estimates is 475k b/d.

Over the span of 31 days, this equates to 14.725 million bbls, or ~3.4 million bbls per week.

Translating it into graph form, this is what US crude storage looks like:

(Note: To factor in all of October, we had to take the estimate to the 11/3 week.)

By the week of 11/3, we expect US crude storage to fall below 2015 levels. If the Brent-WTI spread remains wide at the start of November (which we currently expect it to be), US crude exports will remain elevated, putting further downward pressure on US crude storage towards year end.

Concluding Thoughts

Tropical Storm Nate will make the monthly US oil production data noisy again, but the trend remains, and US oil production currently estimated by the consensus will need to be revised lower yet again. The high Brent-WTI spread will also keep US crude exports elevated, resulting in a counter-seasonal October crude storage draw.

Once we pass October, we expect crude storage to accelerate downwards. Refinery throughput is expected to rebound, and with US shale disappointing to the downside and high US crude exports, we see the path for much lower US crude storage ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.