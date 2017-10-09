Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Winter Contracts Are Cheap

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas finished the week down 4.79%.

In our weekly natural gas recap last week, we noted one trader saying to us, "Where's the volatility?"

Well, volatility is returning, and it was all to the downside this week.

Monday saw November contracts break through the $3/MMBtu mark and close the day at $2.916/MMBtu. The following whipsaw price action came to an end despite Thursday's EIA storage report being lower than what the consensus expected.

Some readers have asked us, "How can 9/29 week be so tight, and natural gas still sells off?"

We responded with a NGD this week titled, "Natural Gas Market Is Much More Forward Looking Than You Think." We said:

The market tends to be much more forward looking in the world of natural gas trading. By the time we publish our injection estimate to the public on Friday for the following week, it has already been priced in. It's the changes leading up to the final revision that changes the sentiment in the market. With that being said, our NGD yesterday noted that the recent sell-off presents a good opportunity to get long winter contracts. This remains true as two weeks of bearish fundamental balance in October seldom impacts the overall trajectory of storage throughout winter.

Despite prices weakening further on Friday, we remain firm on our stance that winter contracts remain undervalued to where they are supposed to be. Part of the reason for this stance is the fact that despite the recent bearish weather revisions, total storage net difference was only 20 Bcf. In the grand scheme of things, 20 Bcf is really irrelevant when assessing the winter storage outlook. We know that storage is going to either come in at or below the 5-year average by 11/3 week, and the next price catalyst will come from month-end weather forecasts and early November forecasts.

For readers trading the natural gas market, the long side is not a slam-dunk given that weather could persistently stay bearish into November, but the sell-off, in our view, has already priced in warm bearish risk for the end of October. As a result, any change in sentiment (or weather) will skew the next price move to the upside.

We will be updating all weather, trader comments, and natural gas fundamental updates to subscribers first.

