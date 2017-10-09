Why Tencent's Subsidiary Copied PlayerUnknown's 'Battlegrounds'

Tencent needs to be more aggressive in video games. E-commerce giant Alibaba now touts a dedicated video games unit.

Copying another company’s hit game is a fair practice for Tencent. After all, nobody has the copyright on Battle Royale genre-based video games.

PlayerUnknown’s online Battle Royale-type game Battlegrounds is now the world’s fifth top-grossing PC game. It is trailing Tencent’s first-person shooter CrossFire.

SuperData Research’s most recent monthly report revealed that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now the world’s No.5 top-grossing PC game. It trails the No.4 title, CrossFire, which is owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF). Battlegrounds was made available only last year but its rapid rise in sales is prima facie evidence that the Battle Royale genre is a growth catalyst for video games.

Battleground’s monthly digital sales last August were greater than Activision’s (ATVI) PC games Overwatch and World of Warcraft. Since it became available last March, Battlegrounds has sold more than 10 million copies. Battlegrounds retails for $29.99 and it’s the best-selling game on Steam right now. PlayerUnknown has earned at least $220 million (my guesstimate) from Battlegrounds.

The rabid popularity of Battlegrounds is why Tencent’s subsidiary Epic Games decided to replicate its gameplay. Epic released the Battle Royale expansion mod for its survival shooter PC game Fortnite.

It is to the benefit of Tencent if Epic Games can also generate $200 million from making a clone game out of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Anybody Can Make Battle Royale-Type Video Games

PlayerUnknown is angry/unhappy about Epic Games’s act. PlayerUnknown licensed and used Epic Games’s Unreal 4 game engine to develop Battlegrounds last year. Epic making a copycat version of Battlegrounds can definitely affect the future sales of PlayerUnknown’s Battle Royale PC game. Unfortunately, PlayerUnknown cannot sue Epic Games. As far as I know, nobody owns the copyright on Battle Royale, last-man-standing deathmatch-type of video games.

The thorny issue is that an Epic Games employee, Donald Mustard (Worldwide Creative Director), referenced Battlegrounds in a public post explaining why they created the Battle Royale mod for Fortnite. Every new game developed took inspiration from past hit video game titles.

PlayerUnknown’s public complaint versus Epic Games is just it being nervous. Tencent is the biggest video games publisher on the planet and it has a massive influence on Epic Games. My suspicion is that Tencent is behind Epic Games’s move to disrupt the growth momentum of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Fortnite: Battle Royale can slow down the growth of Battlegrounds. This can help protect Tencent’s top-grossing PC games, League of Legends and CrossFire. The financial success of Epic Games’s replication of PlayerUnknown’s hit Battle Royale game is also to the benefit of its biggest stakeholder, Tencent. Activision is partly-owned by Tencent. Derailing the growth of PlayerUnknown also helps protect Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

I am not a CFA but I understand that the global video games revenue ranking is an important gauge for investors. It helps Seeking Alpha readers determine which video game companies are worth betting on.

Why Tencent Is Now Interested In Battle Royale-Type of Video Games

Tencent needs to be more aggressive in video games. E-commerce behemoth, Alibaba (BABA) now has a dedicated video games unit. Zhan Zhonghui, the co-founder and former COO of NetEase (NTES), now spearheads Alibaba’s video games expansion. It will take some time but Alibaba can disrupt the long-term growth of Tencent.

By having its subsidiary get involved in the Battle Royale genre, the total addressable market of Tencent’s video games empire is enlarged. The long-term prosperity of Tencent is better if it can also cater to the same 10 million people who bought PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Going forward, Tencent might even buy PlayerUnknown. The situation now is the same when Tencent bought Riot Games in 2011. Tencent saw the potential of multiplayer online battle arena [MOBA] 5-versus-5 games. Tencent bought League of Legends and prospered with it when MOBA games became a top-grossing genre starting 2013.

Conclusion

The 100-player, last-man-standing deathmatch mechanic of Battle Royale-type video games is the antithesis of the teamwork-based gameplay of a MOBA game like League of Legends. However, there’s money to be made catering to players of Battle Royale games. It is a must for Tencent to muscle in on this new gaming opportunity.

By disrupting the growth of Battlegrounds PC game, PlayerUnknown's management and early investors might be more amenable to a future takeover offer from Tencent.

Yes, PlayerUnknown is an attractive acquisition target for any large video games publisher which wants to take an early lead in Battle Royale-type games. Alibaba can actually ramp up its nascent video games strategy by acquiring PlayerUnknown this year.

Anyone who wants to hitch a ride on the growing $109 billion/year video games market should go long TCEHY or TCTZF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, BABA, NTES, ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.